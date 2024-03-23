Wake up! The best Amazon Big Spring Sale coffee maker deals starting at $9

Amazon's Big Spring Sale hasn't disappointed so far, and coffee machines are one of the areas where we've seen some really impressive discounts.

Whether it's the kick of an espresso in the morning, making a perfect latte at home, or getting your cold brew fix, there are a whole host of excellent deals out there for coffee machines in this sale.

For example, the popular L'OR Barista system is just $129 (that's $60 off), while you can find a Ninja CM401 speciality coffee maker for $118 (30% off). There's even $150 off the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo, bringing it down to just $649.

Whatever your choice of coffee, it's a great time to take a look, so we've rounded up the finest cup of deals you'll find anywhere.

Amazon Coffee Machine deals

Black and Decker Digital: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBLACK-DECKER-Programmable-Coffeemaker-CM1160B%2Fdp%2FB01GJOMWVA%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $37 now $34

Black and Decker may not be a brand you associate with coffee, but this option is a great basic choice for an office or workspace. It offers 24-hour brewing so it's ready to go in the morning, and it'll let you jump in and grab a cup before the brew is done.

L'OR Barista System: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLOR-Barista-Espresso-Machine-Philips%2Fdp%2FB0BDGG5N8W%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $189 now $129

This sleek, small coffee machine from L'Or makes small espressos right up to 12oz cups of coffee, and uses L'OR's wide range of coffee pods to offer plenty of different choices. It also uses two different capsule sizes, broadening the options considerably.

Cuisinart Single Serve: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCuisinart-DGB-2-Conical-Single-Serve-Coffeemaker%2Fdp%2FB09HDFLF2X%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $101

Save almost a third off of the MSRP with this single-serve machine that has a sleek design with a grinder built-in, with cups of coffee from 8 to 12 ounces. Better yet, it can also run with any brand of single-cup pods, including rivals like Keurig.

Cuisinart SS-10P1: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCuisinart-Reservoir-Programmable-Dispenser-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB014W1C2VM%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $110

Another single-serve option from Cuisinart, this coffee maker can brew from any single-use pod, but also has enough space to fit a travel mug which makes it ideal for the coffee enthusiast on the go.

Keurig K-Express: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKeurig-K-Express-Coffee-Single-Brewer%2Fdp%2FB09715G57M%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $89 now $69

This small coffee machine can brew a strong cup of coffee from 8 to 12 ounces and makes your brew in minutes. It accommodates travel mugs, too, and will automatically shut down between cups to save energy. The flavor is great, too.

Ninja CM401: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNinja-Specialty-Fold-Away-Frother-CM401%2Fdp%2FB07PFLM2LK%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $169 now $118

This Ninja option can make speciality brews, classic, rich, or over-ice coffee in a variety of sizes, making it a jack of all trades. Simply add your grounds and you're good to go, with a fold-away frother included, too.

Cold Brew Coffee Maker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FZXJQLOS-44oz-Airtight-Stainless-Cleaning%2Fdp%2FB0CKQLT4MC%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $18 now $9

Sure, it's not strictly a coffee machine, but if you have a hankering for cold brew (and summer is coming) this simple infuser could be ideal, especially for less than $10. It works with tea and fruit drinks, too.

Pokk Espresso Machine: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPokk-Professional-Stainless-Removable-Cappuccino%2Fdp%2FB0CNP6JTCM%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $169 now $139

A stainless steel espresso machine that has a 20-bar pressure system for a rich coffee, this Pokk is discounted by $30. It's easy to switch between single and double espresso, too, and there's a microform milk jet on the side, too.

Cuisinart 14 Cup: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCuisinart-DCC-3200-PerfecTemp-Programmable-Coffeemaker%2Fdp%2FB00MVWGQX0%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $74

This classic coffee maker looks great in stainless steel, and offers a huge 14-cup carafe in the box. It's just as capable of small batches, too, and offers programmable timings to ensure it's ready for your morning routine.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDeLonghi-ECAM29084SB-Magnifica-LatteCrema-Espresso%2Fdp%2FB0B38KRTV6%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $649

The most expensive machine on this list is reduced significantly with Amazon's deals, and offers seven coffee types. That makes it ideal for lattes, iced coffee, espresso, and more, and the Lattecrema system (exclusive to De'Longhi) allows for perfect milk frothing every time.

Ninja DualBrew Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNinja-CFP301-Specialty-Single-Serve-compatible%2Fdp%2FB08QZSN97Z%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $229 now $179

A versatile option with specialty options as well as single-serve pods, the Ninja Dualbrew Pro is a good-looking device with a fold-out frother and a separate hot water system for instant hot water that's ideal for tea, instant snacks, and more.