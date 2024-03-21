Quick! Buy a queen size Tempur Adapt mattress topper for just $251 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

If you’ve been searching for the best mattress topper for hip pain — the Tempur-Pedic Adapt mattress topper is it. And it’s currently reduced by up to 40% in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which means that now is your chance to buy this best-selling topper at a fraction of its premium MSRP.

Right now, you can buy a queen size Tempur Adapt mattress topper for $251 at Amazon (was $419.) Even the best mattresses can benefit from a mattress topper, which can help provide additional comfort and support to your existing sleep set up.

With 3 inches of plush comfort, the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper emulates the same level of luxury as its premium, NASA-developed Tempur mattresses, but at a fraction of the price — which is why it consistently ranks number one in our best mattress topper buyer’s guide. Let's take a closer look at this deal...

Saving: Up to $168 Summary: The Tempur-Adapt mattress ranks as number one in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-mattress-toppers" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best mattress topper buyers guide, thanks to its ultra-luxe NASA-developed foam which melds and contours to your body while you sleep. It's three inches deep, which provides ample cushioning for those who sleep on their sides. It's practical as well as luxurious, with handy corner straps keeping it in place and there's also a removable machine washable cover. During our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/tempur-pedic-tempur-adapt-topper" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review, our lead tester found it to be comfortable for her side sleeping position (although could potentially be too soft for back and stomach sleepers) and that it regulated temperature. This is a premium mattress topper that's worth its premium price, so it's well-worth taking advantage of this surprise saving. Price history: While we'd usually always recommend buying directly from the manufacturer, this Amazon savings of up to 40% off is too good to pass up. This isn't a blanket 40% off of all sizes, though - discounts range between 8% and 40%, with the popular queen size topper discounted by a whopping $168 - which is as cheap as you'll ever get it, especially in between major holiday sales. Benefits: Purchasing from Amazon gets you a 5 year limited warranty and free shipping.

What is the best mattress topper for hip pain?

Whether your mattress is too firm and you're looking to make it softer, or you're recovering from an injury - the best mattress topper for hip pain will be one with a depth of at least three inches and one made from memory foam or feather. This is to ensure that there is enough much-needed sink-in support for your hips, especially if you predominantly sleep on your side.

During our Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review, our lead tester found that it provided a plush, huggable sleep surface that would be best suited to average and light weight side sleepers looking for some additional cushioning around their joints.