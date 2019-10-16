Best Portable Chargers and Power Banks

We've tested the most popular portable chargers on Amazon to figure out how fast they charge phones and how many charges they hold. Unsurprisingly, not all are equal, and we've got our picks for best portable charger, as well as the top supersmall, fastest short-term charging and more. Here, you'll see how much juice they give flagship smartphones in short increments, as well as how long it takes to refuel a phone phone, and how many phones refuel from one charge. Even if your phone is on our longest lasting smartphones page, we bet you could still benefit from a little extra juice on the road.

Those in need of a great deal on a high capacity charger should check out Amazon's deal on the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD charger, which will charge everything from laptops to smartphones. It's $68 right now, which is $62 off the retail price!

Looking for a small portable charger that's great for quickly refueling your phone? We've got our eyes on the pocket-friendly Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux , which has USB-C PD and USB Type-A ports, and at 4.2 x 2. x 1 inches can fit in small bags and large pockets. If you want to protect your gadgets when charging, be sure to check out our roundup of the best surge protectors .

How we tested

We kept draining an iPhone 8 Plus and a Galaxy S8, and then timed how much time it took for each charger to refuel those phones. Along the way, we checked out how much of said phones were refuelled after 15, 30 and 60 minutes.

MORE: Smartphones with the Longest Battery Life

We look forward to new rounds of charging with newer phones soon.

Anker PowerCore 20100 (Image credit: Anker)

1. Anker PowerCore 20100

Tons of juice, delivered fast. The best portable charger if you have the money.

Capacity: 20100mAh | Output Ports: 2x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 12.6 ounces | Measurements: 6.6 x 2.4 x 0.9 inches

A lot of power

Fast charging times

Clean design

With the Anker PowerCore, you get what you pay for. It's not as cheap as some of its competitors, but it's an ace in every category, making it the best portable charger overall. That means you get speedier charging times (both iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy S8), a high capacity (charges the Galaxy S8 nearly three times on a single charge) and some of the lowest times for charging a phone (Galaxy S8).

Let's break down the details. The PowerCore charged 2.79 Galaxy S8s, which was no shock considering its high mAh rating. Its fast full-refuel times (Galaxy S8 in 95 minutes, iPhone 8 Plus in 98 minutes) earned our respect, and its short-term times for the Galaxy S8 (21% in 15 minutes, 38% in 30 minutes, 73% in 60 minutes) and the iPhone 8 Plus (19% in 15 minutes, 32% in 30 minutes, 69% in 60 minutes) are also great.

Aibocn 10000mAh Power Bank Portable Charger with Flashlight (Image credit: Aibocn)

2. Aibocn 10000mAh Power Bank Portable Charger with Flashlight

Pint-sized, ready for the dark and easy on your budget. You may not be familiar with this brand but this brick is the antithesis of scary.

Capacity: 10,000mAh | Output Ports: 2x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 8.6 ounces | Measurements: 5.4 x 2 x 0.8 inches

Includes flashlight

Super affordable

Fast despite its performance

Blah design

Of the two $10 chargers we tested, the Aibocn refuelled more phones with 1.77 Galaxy S8 charges versus 0.87 of a charge from the Poweradd Slim 2. Its percentage charged over the course of 15-, 30- and 60-minute increments was also faster. That amount juice on a budget makes it one of the best portable charger options available today.

The Aibocn's 1.77 Galaxy S8s refuel capacity makes sense considering its size while its full refuel times for the Galaxy S8 (120 minutes) and iPhone 8 Plus (126 minutes) aren't as exciting. Its short term times for the Galaxy S8 (16% in 15 minutes, 33% in 30 minutes, 66% in 60 minutes) and the iPhone 8 Plus (17% in 15 minutes, 34% in 30 minutes, 61% in 60 minutes) were more respectable.

Anker PowerCore 10000 (Image credit: Anker)

3. Anker PowerCore 10000

A little more portable, but still packs enough juice for a couple of refuels. Good for many if not all.

Capacity: 10,000mAh | Output Ports: 1x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 6.4 ounces | Measurements: 3.6 x 2.3 x 0.9 inches

Portable design

Relatively affordable

Slower than the 20,000 mAh model

One of the more-compact chargers reviewed here, the PowerCore 10000 packs enough juice to recharge two whole phones, and then some. It may not have charged our phones as fast as its big brother, (the 20100-mAh Anker PowerCore 20100), but the 10000's lower price makes the slower speed easier to handle. Its combination of portability and mAh capacity makes it the best portable charger that you don't need a huge pocket or a small bag to carry.

We saw better device refuel capacity from the Anker (2.14 Galaxy S8s), which also refuelled the Galaxy S8 pretty quickly (98 minutes), though the iPhone 8 Plus (126 minutes) took longer. Short term charging wasn't fantastic for the Galaxy S8: (16% in 15 minutes, 33% in 30 minutes, 70% in 60 minutes) or the iPhone 8 Plus (15% in 15 minutes, 31% in 30 minutes, 71% in 60 minutes).

Poweradd Slim 2 (Image credit: Poweradd)

4. Poweradd Slim 2

The king of tiny portable chargers, the Poweradd Slim 2 shows that some of these pocketable power banks are actually worth it.

Capacity: 5000mAh | Output Ports: 1x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 4.4 ounces | Measurements: 3.9 x 1.3 x 1.2 inches

Small

Fast charging

One USB out port

Smaller power chargers often seem the most suspicious. How much can you fit into these tiny tubes? Well, the Poweradd Slim 2 is the best portable charger that fits in your palm, because it holds around 33 % more power than similar-size devices and its charging speeds are just as fast as those of its competitors.

It's a small charger, so we're not surprised it only has enough charge to refuel 87% of a Galaxy S8. Its win, however, came with short-term charging speeds for the Galaxy S8 (12% in 15 minutes, 29% in 30 minutes, 55% in 60 minutes) and iPhone 8 Plus (15% in 15 minutes, 29% in 30 minutes, 55% in 60 minutes) that compete with the big boys.

Jackery Bolt (Image credit: Jackery)

5. Jackery Bolt

Need a quick refuelling? Use an iPhone? This bolt's for you.

Capacity: 6000mAh | Output Ports: 1x USB-A, 1x Lightning, 1x microUSB | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 6 ounces | Measurements: 5.5 x 3.7 x 1.2 inches

Lightning port is great for iPhones

Integrated cords

Fast charging

Except when you get closer to 100%

The Bolt earned its name in our testing, refilling 81 % of our Galaxy S8 in an hour and 63 % of our iPhone 8 Plus in the same time. Both are the fastest rates for any charging device we tested, and the Bolt's numbers for 30 and 15 minutes are also excellent. One note: Its speeds seemed to slow once it got closer to a full charge, as its times for a complete charge were longer than those of a few of its competitors. Also, its integrated Lightning and micro USB charger cords are a nifty perk, saving you from needing to carry your own.

The smallish Bolt still refilled more than a whole phone, topping up 1.3 Galaxy S8s. Its full phone refuel times aren't fantastic for the Galaxy S8 (112 minutes) or iPhone 8 Plus (129 minutes). Short-term charging showed off some prowess on the Galaxy S8 (22% in 15 minutes, 47% in 30 minutes and 81% in 60 minutes), and the iPhone 8 Plus (17 % in 15 minutes, 33 % in 30 minutes, 63 % in 60 minutes).

Bonai Power Bank Stripe 10,000-mAh Portable Charger with Flashlight (Image credit: Bonai)

6. Bonai Power Bank Stripe 10,000-mAh Portable Charger with Flashlight

A veritable swiss army knife with a ton of juice and an actual flashlight. Could be faster, though.

Capacity: 10000mAh | Output Ports: 2x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 8.8 ounces | Measurements: 5.5 x 2.3 x 0.9 inches

Cheap

Built in flashlight

Others charge faster

Depending on the price you find, the Bonai Power Bank Stripe may be a fantastic deal. While we originally found it at $9.99, it's floated up to above $10. It was almost our budget pick, but the Aibocn's short-term charging numbers demonstrated a slightly faster rate.

You can get nearly two charges out of the Bonai bank, which hit 1.89 Galaxy S8s. We weren't fond of its full-charge times on the Galaxy S8 (110 minutes) or iPhone 8 Plus (120 minutes). However, its short term speeds were not too shabby for the Galaxy S8 (15% in 15 minutes, 32% in 30 minutes, 64% in 60 minutes) or the iPhone 8 Plus (15% in 15 minutes, 30% in 30 minutes, 56% in 60 minutes).

EC Technology 22400-mAh Power Bank (Image credit: EC Technology)

7. EC Technology 22400-mAh Power Bank

Size isn't everything. But if you've got time and a lot of gadgets, this no-name charger might be right for you.

Capacity: 22400mAh | Output Ports: 3x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 16.2 ounces | Measurements: 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.9 inches

A ton of power

Three USB out ports

Lackluster power

This power bank from EC has one of the larger capacities we've tested, but that didn't prove enough. Its charging speeds fell in the middle to the back of the pack, which means waits that you don't want to sit through. But if you're trying to charge a whole family of devices at once, this charger's three USB ports will help you get everyone's gear closer to full.

Full Charges: 4.07 Galaxy S8s

Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 129 minutes

Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 109 minutes

Charging the Galaxy S8: 14 % in 15 minutes, 27 % in 30 minutes, 52 % in 60 minutes

Charging the iPhone 8 Plus: 18 % in 15 minutes, 30 % in 30 minutes, 70 % in 60 minutes

KMASHI 10000-mAh Portable Power Bank (Image credit: KMASHI)

8. KMASHI 10000-mAh Portable Power Bank

Annoyingly, this brick didn't refuel our phones fast enough. You can find better higher up on our list.

Capacity: 10000mAh | Output Ports: 2x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 9.8 ounces | Measurements: 5.5 x 2.5 x 0.9 inches

Relatively cheap

High capacity

Slow at recharging

The KMASHI charger's perks are its low, low price and how it packs plenty of juice, charging our Galaxy 8 phone 2.31 times. On the downside, its short-term and long-term charging times are slower than those of most of the other chargers, especially with our iPhone 8 Plus, which gained only 40 % of a charge after an hour.

The 98-minute Galaxy S8 time and 110-minute iPhone 8 Plus times didn't do much to help the KMASHI charger in our esteem. And, yes, it's on the affordable side, but will you wish you spent more when you see slow short-term charging times like we got from the Galaxy S8 (18% in 15 minutes, 33% in 30 minutes, 65% in 60 minutes) and the iPhone 8 Plus (9% in 15 minutes, 19% in 30 minutes, 40% in 60 minutes)

RavPower 10000-mAh Portable Charger (Image credit: RavPower)

9. RavPower 10000-mAh Portable Charger

You can deliver a little bit of juice well with this brick, but it slows in longer settings. Its heft is a bit annoying.

Capacity: 10000mAh | Output Ports: 2x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 19.4 ounces | Measurements: 4 x 2.6 x 1 inches

Good short-term charging

Slow at refilling a whole phone

While this device charged two and a half Galaxy S8s by itself, it did so a bit slowly. Sure, it came out of the gate with 16 to 19 % charged in 15 minutes, but its rates for 30 and 60 minutes, as well as for a full charge, were at least 10 % behind those of its competitors.

If this brick were any lighter or cheaper, its full Galaxy S8 (110 minutes) and iPhone 8 Plus (129 minutes) times would be more understandable. The story doesn't improve with its timed charging on the Galaxy S8 (19% in 15 minutes, 27% in 30 minutes, 55% in 60 minutes) or the iPhone 8 Plus (16% in 15 minutes, 30% in 30 minutes, 57% in 60 minutes).

RavPower 22000-mAh Portable Charger (Image credit: RavPower)

10. RavPower 22000-mAh Portable Charger

This power bank can take care of you and a plus one in the field, if you've got a lot of time to kill.

Capacity: 22000mAh | Output Ports: 3x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 15.2 ounces

High power capacity

A trio of USB outputs

Slow at delivering power

This RavPower charger packs a ton of juice, but its charging rates disappointed us. With speeds like this, you'd almost be better off carrying a Qi wireless charger with you. Yes, we love a power bank with enough ports for the whole table, but it's a matter of what you get from those outlets.

Jackery Mini (Image credit: Jackery)

11. Jackery Mini

Small is great if you've got tiny pockets. Otherwise, go for something with a bit more power.

Capacity: 3350mAh | Output Ports: 1x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 2.8 ounces | Measurements: 4.0 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches

Small, portable design

Multiple color options

Slow at delivering power

Only one USB out

This teeny, tiny charger didn't earn an award, as it's slightly pricier than its competitors and it didn't fill our phone as much as the others did. On the upside, its black, gold and orange colorways look nice.

Full Charges: 67 % of a Galaxy S8

Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 122 minutes

Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 130 minutes

Charging the Galaxy S8: 12 % in 15 minutes, 28 % in 30 minutes, 58 % in 60 minutes

Charging the iPhone 8 Plus: 13 % in 15 minutes, 24 % in 30 minutes, 45 % in 60 minutes

Anker PowerCore+ mini (Image credit: Anker)

12. Anker PowerCore+ mini

Teeny tiny portable charger with neat colorways… and not much else. You deserve more speed, don't settle for just a matching design.

Capacity: 3350mAh | Output Ports: 1x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 2.8 ounces | Measurements: 3.7 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches

Pocket-friendly

Metallic color options

Only one output

Slow at delivering power

Available in metallic hues, this charger looks nice, but you can do better. Opt for the less expensive Aibocn or Poweradd chargers we listed earlier, which hold more of a charge, as the PowerCore+ mini fills only two-thirds of a Galaxy S8.

Also, it filled only 9 % of our iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy S8 in 15 minutes, a low among the chargers we tested, and its rates for 30 minutes (20% of the Galaxy S8, 21% of the iPhone 8 Plus) and 60 minutes (41% of the Galaxy S8, 40% of the iPhone 8 Plus) were also poor compared to what others achieved.