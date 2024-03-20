I love this outdoor pizza oven and it’s $70 off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

One of the advantages of being the U.S. Editor-in-chief for Tom's Guide is that I get to test some pretty cool stuff, like some of the best pizza ovens. My family and my neighbors all look forward to me baking a number of pies to see how well these ovens perform. But, pizza ovens aren't cheap, which is why it's worth waiting for a deal like this one.

Currently, you can get the Solo Stove Pi Prime for $279 on Amazon, a savings of $70 off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've seen for an outdoor oven that's both easy to use and makes great pizzas.

Solo Pi Prime: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSolo-Stove-Stainless-Demi-Dome-Cordierite%2Fdp%2FB0CG2MB8YB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

I think the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/solo-stove-pi-prime" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Solo Pi Prime is the best pizza oven for newbies; this propane-powered oven is easy to set up and has a temperature-control knob right on the front. Yet, it also gets plenty hot for Neapolitan pies (900+ degrees Fahrenheit), so you can make pizzas with the best of them. Right now, it's $70 off.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSolo-Stove-Pi-Prime-Gas-Pizza-Oven-Outdoor-Portable-Stainless-Steel-Powerful-Demi-Dome-Heating-Cordierite-Stone-Panoramic-Opening-Perfect-Authentic-S%2F5186812485" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$349 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560998&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsolo-stove-pi-prime-gas-burning-pizza-oven-silver%2F6560998.p%3FskuId%3D6560998&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$349 @ Best Buy

In my Solo Stove Pi Prime review, I really liked how easy it was to set up and control the oven. Since it runs off propane, all you need to do is hook up a tank. A knob on the front is used to both light the oven and control the temperature, and because the oven has an open mouth, it's really easy to see the level of the flames.

As with all pizza ovens I've tested, the Pi Prime needs a good 20 minutes to really heat up its corderite base, but after that, it can make pizzas in as little as 2 minutes. You really have to pay attention, as it'll burn your pie easily.

The Pi Prime can fit pizzas up to 12 inches in size, which isn't as large as some other pizza ovens, but is otherwise fairly standard.

