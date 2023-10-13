Best Google Pixel 8 deals in October 2023

Google Pixel 8 deals have officially started. Now that Google's new phones are widely available, retailers and carriers are offering aggressive discounts on Google's new flagships.  

The 6.2-inch Pixel 8 costs $699 and features a Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The OLED display also packs a 120Hz refresh rate. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. Meanwhile, the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro costs $999 and packs the same basic hardware, but includes a triple camera arrangement that includes a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also the same 10.5MP front camera.

AT&T, Verizon, Best Buy, and Amazon are offering Pixel 8 deals for new and existing customers. Here are some of the best below. 

Google Pixel 8 deals 

New and existing AT&T customers can get the Pixel 8 for just $15/month with an eligible unlimited plan. Note that no trade-in is required for this deal. 

Verizon is offering the new Pixel 8 for free with select unlimited plans and after trade-in. Plus, you'll get a $200 Verizon eGift card when you switch from a competing carrier. It features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people.

Free Pixel Buds Pro! Mint Mobile is offering one of the best Pixel 8 deals we've seen today. The carrier has the Pixel 8 on sale for $579 ($120 off). Plus, you'll get a pair of free Pixel Buds Pro.

Best Buy will knock up to $800 off your Pixel 8 purchase when you trade-in an older phone. You can also get up to an $800 credit when you active your phone with Verizon. 

If you want an unlocked Pixel, Amazon has one of the best deals. You can get the Pixel 8 bundled with the Pixel Buds Pro for $699. You're essentially getting a free pair of Pixel Buds with your phone preorder. 

T-Mobile is offering various Pixel 8 deals for all users. You can get the phone for free w/ trade-in and Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans. Alternatively, you can get up to $500 off with trade-in (no 5G plan required) or you'll get $400 off when you add a line. 

Google Pixel 8 Pro deals 

Free Pixel Watch 2! One of the best Pixel Pro 8 deals we've seen comes courtesy of Mint. The carrier has the Pixel 8 Pro on sale for $829 ($170 off). Plus, you'll get a free Pixel Watch 2.

AT&T is offering the Google Pixel 8 Pro for free with trade-in and qualifying unlimited data plan. It's one of the most aggressive Pixel 8 Pro deals we've seen. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Best Buy will knock up to $1,000 off your Pixel 8 Pro purchase when you trade-in an older phone. You can also get up to an $1,000 credit when you active your phone with Verizon. 

Verizon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for free with trade-in and eligible data plan. Additionally, you'll get a $200 Verizon eGift card when you switch to Verizon from a competing carrier. Or buy one Pixel 8 Pro and you'll get $800 off a second phone. 

Amazon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro bundled with the Pixel Watch 2 for just $999. Yes, you're paying full price for the Pixel 8 Pro, but you're getting the new Pixel Watch 2 ($349 value) bundled for free. 

