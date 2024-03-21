Epic Amazon Spring Sale on PS5 SSDs and hard drives — here’s 7 deals I’d buy

The PS5 has built up an incredible library of games, but with several of the console’s most popular titles demanding a seriously sizeable chunk of storage space to install you might be finding the PS5’s stock hard drive just isn’t getting the job done.

That’s where an internal SSD or external hard drive can help. While increasing your PS5’s storage was previously a very pricey proposition, thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale you can boost your console’s storage capacity without breaking the bank. My favorite deal right now is the WD_Black 1TB SN850X SSD for $104, and that’s not the only worthwhile saving in the retailer's ongoing seasonal sale.

Just remember that you’ll need to pick up an internal SSD if you want to run PS5 games natively. An external drive can only be used as a storage device for games you’re not currently playing. However, either option can store and play PS4 games via backwards compatibility mode.

These aren’t the only Amazon deals PlayStation gamers will want to be aware of either. The online retailer is also running a massive sale on must-play PS5 games, make sure you check it out. Now let’s dive into the PS5 SSD and hard drive deals…

PS5 SSD and hard drive deals — Top picks

Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSeagate-2TB-Game-Drive-Playstation%2Fdp%2FB07PPNSFBK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $131 now $79 @ Amazon

If you want extra space to store and play PS4 games on your PS5, or a hard drive to hold PS5 games while you're not playing them (saves you having to re install them later), this Seagate external drive is a relatively low-cost pick and packs a massive 2TBs of storage. It's currently on sale for $79 at Amazon, which is a huge 40% off.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09JHL33X7%2Fref%3Dtwister_B0BRQ9ZZ3D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $164 now $102 @ Amazon

This 1TB drive is fully compatible with the PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWD_BLACK-SN850X-Internal-Gaming-Heatsink%2Fdp%2FB0B7CPSN2K%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $104 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's dropped below $100 in the past, bur this Amazon deal is still a great price for a PS5 accessory that is almost essential.

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Portable-Photographers-MU-PE1T0R-AM%2Fdp%2FB09VLJB2DC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an external drive, this Samsung T7 Shield SSD is an ideal pick, and now on sale for $109 at Amazon. Be sure to note that you can't run PS5 games from this drive, but it can be used to store them to free up storage space. Alternatively, it can be used to install and natively run PS4 games that are playable on PS5 via the console's backwards compatibility features.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB SSD: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCorsair-MP600-NVMe-PCIe-Gen4%2Fdp%2FB09Q2NCFS7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $142 @ Amazon

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is a fully PS5-compatible SSD and the 2TB model has just dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Thanks to this model coming with a preinstalled heatsink it can be slotted straight into your PS5, and it'll more than triple your console's hard drive space. We also saw excellent performance in our testing.

WD_Black SN850P 2TB SSD: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWestern-Digital-Officially-Licensed-Expansion%2Fdp%2FB0C47ZX1WB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

The SN850P PS5 SSD is part of the reliable WD_Black range and is the perfect pick if you want to add significantly more storage to your console with a roomy 2TB capacity, that enough to storage dozens of games. This model comes with a pre-installed heatsink and can be slotted straight into your PS5 console out of the box.