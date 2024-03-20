Hurray! Keurig is up to 59% off right now for the Amazon Big Spring Sale
Save on these Keurig coffee makers and accessories
Coffee is a popular drink no matter the season, and now is a prime time to snap up one of the best Keurig coffee makers during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. With Keurig coffee makers and accessories at discounted prices, we're rounding up the best offers.
Some great deals are up for grabs, with up to 40% off coffee makers and 59% off accessories, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home coffee station.
Amazon Big Spring Sale Keurig deals
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKeurig-K-Compact-Slimmest-Removable-Reservoir%2Fdp%2FB0BV9HKMNT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
Reduced by 40% this compact Keurig coffee maker is available in black, red and turquoise at the discounted price. This space-saving design fits three cup sizes —
6, 8, 10 oz and has a 36 oz water reservoir. Simply insert a pod, select your desired brew cup and your coffee will be served in under a minute. It also fits travels mugs up to 7 inches tall, making it easy to get your coffee fix on the go.
Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKeurig-K-Supreme-Plus-MultiStream-Technology%2Fdp%2FB0973YH74Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $129 @ Amazon
With a 35% discount this is one smart deal. Keurig's signature BrewID technology works with the Keurig app by recognizing the K-Cup pod you're brewing. You can also customise your coffee, adjusting the cup size, brew strength and temperature. Best of all, you can use the app to brew your coffee before you've even got out of bed.
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKeurig-K-Express-Coffee-Single-Brewer%2Fdp%2FB09715G57M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $89 now $69 @ Amazon
The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 in tall under the brew stream. This version is slightly larger that the Keurig compact is is reduced by 22%.
Keurig Under Brewer Storage Drawer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKeurig-Brewer-Storage-Drawer-Organizer%2Fdp%2FB07BC8DKN1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $31 now $12 @ Amazon
Keep your coffee station neat and tidy with the Keurig Under Brewer Storage Drawer. The black drawer unit holds up to 35 Keurig K-Cup pods or 15 K carafe pods and makes them easily accessible whenever you fancy a brew. Complete with wheels, it allows you to place your coffee maker on top and push it forward and backward under your kitchen cabinets. Suitable for all Keurig classic and plus series coffee makers. Now with a 59% discount.
