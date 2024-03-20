I love my Greenworks electric lawn mower and yard tools — and they’re up to 44% off at Amazon right now

When I moved into my first home last year, there was one thing I was dreading more than anything else — the lawn work. Living the apartment life for the last two decades, I haven’t had much need to mow the lawn or trim up the sidings. But thankfully I discovered Greenworks’ line of electric powered tools, which helped me tidy up the yard work without spending much on recharging them.

Best of all, Greenworks outdoor tools are on sale from $27 at Amazon. That's one of the best deals I've seen in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Below I've rounded up five of the best discounts right now.

Best Greenworks deals

Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer:

For those bushes and hedges on your property, the Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer can give them the proper trim they deserve. With its 40V lithium battery, you’ll have up to 60 minutes of runtime before it needs a recharge.

Greenworks 40V 2.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery:

If you have a larger property to cover, or simply want your Greenworks yard tool to last longer, it always helps to have a spare battery on hand just in case. The Greenworks 40V 2.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery is compatible to work with G-MAX 40V Tools and takes 60 minutes to charge.

Greenworks 24V 12-inch String Trimmer:

It’s the small details that often differentiates modest looking lawns from those that are pristine. With the Greenworks 24V 12-inch String Trimmer, you can achieve those perfectly edged lawn look that makes the lawn work look professional.

Greenworks 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw:

There’s no need to swelter under the son if you’re trying to take down a gnarly branch or monster weed growing with the Greenworks 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw. It’s even great for chopping wood that you intend to use in a fire pit.

Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower:

Why deal with heavier gas-powered lawn mowers when you can use the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower to deliver the same job and performance? It’s super lightweight to maneuver around, plus it doesn’t have the same maintenance that normal gas-powered lawn mowers need to run efficiently.

One of the reasons why I decided to go electric was because of the potential savings of having to buy gasoline to power things like the lawn mower, leaf blower, and edge trimmer. Instead, I’ve leaned on solar power to charge my portable power station, which I then subsequently used to charge the batteries that power my Greenworks electric lawn mower and power tools.

When I first started to use my Greenworks 40V Electric Lawn Mower, I was afraid that it wouldn’t have enough juice to cut my entire lawn. With both batteries fully charged, it was more than capable of covering the 8,276 square feet lot of my property — while my Greenworks 24V 12-inch String Trimmer lasted two separate occasions before tapping out.

What I’m getting at is that you can have the best of both worlds with yard tools: the potential of having an endless supply of power to run them and the working power of traditional gas-powered yard tools. I haven’t looked back since, so I’m looking forward to what spring and summer holds for me.