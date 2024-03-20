I love my Greenworks electric lawn mower and yard tools — and they’re up to 44% off at Amazon right now
You'll be ready just in time for spring weather
When I moved into my first home last year, there was one thing I was dreading more than anything else — the lawn work. Living the apartment life for the last two decades, I haven’t had much need to mow the lawn or trim up the sidings. But thankfully I discovered Greenworks’ line of electric powered tools, which helped me tidy up the yard work without spending much on recharging them.
Best of all, Greenworks outdoor tools are on sale from $27 at Amazon. That's one of the best deals I've seen in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Below I've rounded up five of the best discounts right now.
Greenworks deals — Quick links
- shop the entire Greenworks sale at Amazon
- Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer: was $69 now $51
- Greenworks 40V 2.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery: was $129 now $74
- Greenworks 24V 12-inch String Trimmer: was $99 now $79
- Greenworks 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw: was $279 now $198
- Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower: was $299 now $224
Best Greenworks deals
Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGreenworks-Cordless-Rotating-Included-22332%2Fdp%2FB00D3KJM30%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $51 @ Amazon
For those bushes and hedges on your property, the Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer can give them the proper trim they deserve. With its 40V lithium battery, you’ll have up to 60 minutes of runtime before it needs a recharge.
Greenworks 40V 2.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGreenworks-40V-Lithium-Battery-29462%2Fdp%2FB00AW72XFQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $74 @ Amazon
If you have a larger property to cover, or simply want your Greenworks yard tool to last longer, it always helps to have a spare battery on hand just in case. The Greenworks 40V 2.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery is compatible to work with G-MAX 40V Tools and takes 60 minutes to charge.
Greenworks 24V 12-inch String Trimmer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGreenworks-Trimmer-Battery-Included-ST24B215%2Fdp%2FB086K5L38T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
It’s the small details that often differentiates modest looking lawns from those that are pristine. With the Greenworks 24V 12-inch String Trimmer, you can achieve those perfectly edged lawn look that makes the lawn work look professional.
Greenworks 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGreenworks-Brushless-Cordless-Chainsaw-Batteries%2Fdp%2FB08X1HY8XS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $279 now $198 @ Amazon
There’s no need to swelter under the son if you’re trying to take down a gnarly branch or monster weed growing with the Greenworks 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw. It’s even great for chopping wood that you intend to use in a fire pit.
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGreenWorks-25322-Mower-Battery-Included%2Fdp%2FB00BBQVL5U%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $224 @ Amazon
Why deal with heavier gas-powered lawn mowers when you can use the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower to deliver the same job and performance? It’s super lightweight to maneuver around, plus it doesn’t have the same maintenance that normal gas-powered lawn mowers need to run efficiently.
One of the reasons why I decided to go electric was because of the potential savings of having to buy gasoline to power things like the lawn mower, leaf blower, and edge trimmer. Instead, I’ve leaned on solar power to charge my portable power station, which I then subsequently used to charge the batteries that power my Greenworks electric lawn mower and power tools.
When I first started to use my Greenworks 40V Electric Lawn Mower, I was afraid that it wouldn’t have enough juice to cut my entire lawn. With both batteries fully charged, it was more than capable of covering the 8,276 square feet lot of my property — while my Greenworks 24V 12-inch String Trimmer lasted two separate occasions before tapping out.
What I’m getting at is that you can have the best of both worlds with yard tools: the potential of having an endless supply of power to run them and the working power of traditional gas-powered yard tools. I haven’t looked back since, so I’m looking forward to what spring and summer holds for me.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
Most Popular
By John Velasco
By Sam Hopes