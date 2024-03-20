Amazon's spring sale is knocking $30 off our favorite Kindle

There are a ton of Amazon hardware devices on sale today. However, Kindle deals are a little harder to come by. That said, if you're looking for a Kindle reader, I've found the best deal available right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for just $159 at Amazon. It also includes 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited ($35 value). Two quick caveats. You must be a Prime member to get this deal. Additionally, it's been $20 cheaper in the past. That doesn't make this a horrible deal, but it's not quite the lowest price. That said, it's still the best Kindle deal you'll find in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09NWJXKQJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $189 now $159 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sits between the $139 Kindle Paperwhite and the $249 Kindle Oasis. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-kindle-paperwhite-signature-editon-review-what-does-dollar50-more-get-you" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition review, it earned our Editors' Choice award. The tablet offers 32GB of storage and comes with no ads. In addition, it supports Qi (wireless) charging and features automatically adjusting lights. This deal also includes 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited ($35 value).

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6482036&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-kindle-paperwhite-signature-edition-32gb-2021-black%2F6482036.p%3FskuId%3D6482036&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$189 @ Best Buy

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sits between the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Oasis in price. If you want a little more than the regular Paperwhite offers, but don’t want to shell out $249 for the Oasis, this is the option for you.

Traditionally, you'd have to pay extra for an ad-free Kindle and extra storage, but the Signature Edition comes with these features as standard. You also get Qi wireless charging features and a screen that automatically adjusts between 21 levels of brightness.