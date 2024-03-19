I test running shoes for a living — here's 7 deals I'd buy in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The days are getting lighter, the weather is brightening and everyone is getting more excited about exercising outdoors without freezing our toes off or getting caught in the rain. With that, many will be looking to refresh their running wardrobe and invest in a new pair of the best running shoes to snap up a 2024 PB with!

A good pair of running shoes won't come cheap but thankfully the Amazon Big Spring Sale is on its way. As a fitness writer and avid runner in the thick of marathon training, it's safe to say I know what to look for in a pair of running shoes and I've scoured the already available deals to find some of the best options worth considering. For example, the popular Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 is on sale for $114 down from $190, a notable 40% reduction.

There are plenty more deals happening at Amazon across a selection of highly sought after running shoe brands including Brooks, Saucony, New Balance and On. Keep reading to find more amazing deals.

Amazon Big Spring Sale running shoe deals

Saucony Men's Ride 16: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSaucony-Mens-Sneaker-Black-White%2Fdp%2FB09XZDG627%2Fref%3Dsr_1_6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $140 now $60 @ Amazon

The Saucony Ride 16 is designed to deliver on all types of runs, making it a great all-round training shoe for both beginners and more experienced runners looking for comfort and convenience in a daily trainer. It's well cushioned with Saucony's signature PWRRUN foam midsole, and has a durable outsole to see you through many many miles. This 56% discount is not one to miss!

Saucony Women's Guide 16: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSaucony-Womens-Guide-Sneaker-Gravel%2Fdp%2FB09XYW4D2J%2Fref%3Dsr_1_15%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $140 now $79 @ Amazon

This is a top contender if you're searching for a stability daily trainer. Stability shoes are beneficial for runners who overpronate or have flat feet - thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale you can scoop a pair of durable stability shoes and save $61. Weighing 8.4oz, it's lighter than other stability shoes, helping you to run further without tiring your legs out too soon.



Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Unisex-Ultraboost-Running-White%2Fdp%2FB09VCMTL5V%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $190 now $114 @ Amazon

While we were testing the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/adidas-ultraboost-light-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Adidas Ultraboost 23 we were impressed with the sock-like fit of the shoe that provides a locked in feel. The Ultraboost 23 features Adidas' Light BOOST foam which is 30% lighter than previous iterations of the Boost midsole foam and offers a more responsive feel underfoot - perfect for when you need to pick up the speed! Save 40% when you shop in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.



Brooks Women's Glycerin 20: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBrooks-Glycerin-Womens-Neutral-Running%2Fdp%2FB0971LHYRF%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $160 now $119 @ Amazon

The Brooks Glycerin 20 is a reliable neutral training shoe that will take you the extra mile while delivering comfort and cushioning. The brand has replaced the DNA Loft midsole foam with the DNA Loft V3, which provides a light and bouncy ride. With the 25% discount, you can save $41 on this popular Brooks running shoe.

ASICS Men's Gel-Nimbus 25: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASICS-Gel-Nimbus-Running-Shoes-White%2Fdp%2FB0CLHJ7CJ1%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $160 now $119 @ Amazon

Say hello to a max cushion daily running shoe that should be on your radar. The Gel-Nimbus 25 has been engineered with ASICS PureGEL technology and with a slight rocker, helping to aid softer landings and propel you onward as you pound the pavements. We wouldn't sleep on this 25% discount.





New Balance Men's FuelCell Supercomp Elite V3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNew-Balance-FuelCell-SuperComp-Running%2Fdp%2FB0BJ7JZGX1%2Fref%3Dsr_1_5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

This $60 price drop is a great deal for a popular carbon fiber race shoe like the New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite V3. It's smooth, speedy, bouncy and perfect for pushing you toward a half or full marathon PB. The upper has a bootie style, with a sock-like piece of material enveloping the foot to keep it secure as you race.



On Women's Cloudmonster: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB09NM269GP%2Fref%3Dtwister_dp_update%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $215 now $199 @ Amazon

Looking for a comfortable and durable distance running shoe? The Cloudmonster could be your new muse and for less than $200 while the sale lasts! The rocker design is suited to those longer distances where you need a shoe that can propel you through those final few miles. Meanwhile, the Speedboard tech that sits above the midsole is a generous energy giver to be taken advantage of when wearing the Cloudmonster.



