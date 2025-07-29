Back to school sales LIVE — I've vetted the best deals so you don't have to

July is coming to an end and before you know it, students will start heading back to class. Although back to school sales generally last through September, the next few weeks will be crucial as this is when back to school sales tend to peak.

Whether you're shopping for a new laptop or a dorm-friendly mattress, retailers are offering deals on just about anything campus related. Even if you're not a student, back to school sales are an excellent time to take advantage of sales on just about everything.

I've been covering back to school sales for 18 years, so you can consider me your back to school shopping assistant. I've vetted the best deals at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy to bring you the best sales on the items the Tom's Guide staff have tested and reviewed.

No back to school sale is complete without Apple deals and right now Amazon has some of the biggest discounts on our favorite Apple devices. For example, MacBooks are on sale from $799 at Amazon right now. While some retailers may boast MacBooks from $699, I recommend Amazon's sale because it includes current-gen models that features Apple's latest M4 chip and at least 16GB of RAM. In other words, these machines are built to last.

Meanwhile, if it's a wardrobe refresh you're after — Amazon has Adidas apparel on sale from $11. The sale includes backpacks, sneakers, sweatshirts, leggings, and more. These are just a few of the back to school sales I recommend today. Make sure to bookmark this page as we bring you the best sales at every retailer updated live multiple times per day. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering retail holidays for 18 years and refuse to pay full price for anything. While back to school season typically extends through the early fall, the best deals are happening right now. I'm seeing aggressive price cuts on MacBooks, headphones, dorm room-friendly furniture, and apparel. Even if you're not a student, these next few weeks will offer great deals across various categories and retailers and I'm here to help you find the best deals on the items worth buying.

^ Back to top

Editor's Choice

Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. The site is featuring aggressive back to school deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Name-brand apparel starts from $3.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. The sale includes items for men and women, such as shirts, shorts, socks, and more.

Ninja appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

I'm a huge Ninja appliance fan. In addition to an air fryer, I also own a Ninja coffee maker. Right now, Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, blenders, grills and more.

Dell sale: laptops/monitors from $99 @ Dell

The Dell back to school sale is now underway. As part of the sale, Dell has monitors on sale from $99 and laptops on sale from $279. One of my favorite deals is the XPS 13 on sale for just $749. It packs a 13.4-inch 3K display, Snapdragon X Plus chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook sale: deals from $799 @ Amazon

I've been a Mac user all my life and I don't think I've ever seen a sale this amazing. Right now Amazon has MacBooks (M4) on sale from $799. It includes the 13-inch MacBook Air (M4) and the 15-inch MacBook Air (M4) on sale for $799 and $999, respectively. Those are the cheapest prices I've seen for these powerful laptops all year. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

Apparel

Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $14 at Carhartt Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve (Men's): was $24 now $14 at Amazon This tee will be the perfect addition to your wardrobe. The soft shirt is made of rib-knit and it also features a cool script Carhartt logo front and center. There's a few different colors available but the blue color that's pictured features the deepest discount.

Arc'teryx Bird Word Trucker Hat: was $50 now $34 at REI Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Bird Word trucker hat is made with breathable mesh panels and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.

Columbia PFG Freezer Polo Shirt (Men's): was $50 now $37 at Columbia Sportswear Another great item to throw in your suitcase for vacation or back to school, this shirt was made to cool you down on a hot summer's day. You can wear the super versatile shirt when you're golfing, fishing or just hanging out on campus.

Lululemon Align Tank Top: was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US) This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Arc'teryx Soria Tank Top (Women's): was $60 now $41 at REI This tank is the optimal choice for all your adventures. It features wicking nylon knit to keep you dry and offers great stretch so you can move comfortably. There are three colors available but only a few sizes are left so be sure to grab the top ASAP.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US) You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Half-Zip: was $98 now $54 at lululemon (US) Athleisure apparel isn’t just for cozy, low-intensity workouts. Soft clothes like this jersey half-zip are an essential addition to your wardrobe for lazing around on off days. This half-zip’s jersey fabric is stretchy and breathable on the outside, and it’s equipped with a soft brushed interior for boosted comfort.

^ Back to top

Laptops

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11: was $399 now $279 at Best Buy This 2-in-1 Chromebook from Lenovo comes in at just $249. It comes with a detachable keyboard and a stylus to sort a variety of work styles. We're also fans of its sharp 2K display. On the inside, it sports a MediaTek Kompanio processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, so you'll want to use it for basic, Web-based tasks only.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 360: was $1,349 now $649 at Best Buy This is one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel Core 7 CPU for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's all topped off with its gorgeous AMOLED display.

HP OmniBook 5 Copilot+ PC: was $1,009 now $699 at Staples The OmniBook 5 is a powerful AI-based laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. It features a gorgeous 16-inch 2K display, Core Ultra 7 255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Whether you're using it at work or at school, it's a budget friendly mainstream machine that won't disappoint.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $799 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,249 now $1,049 at Dell Save big on this Core Ultra 5-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its Core Ultra 5-226V CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

^ Back to top

Shoes/Sneakers

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $18 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

Crocs Getaway Platform Flip Flops: was $44 now $33 at Amazon These super-comfy wedges give you some extra height to elevate your style! The Getaway flip flops also come in a bunch of fun colors, so you could even get a few pairs to match up with all your favorite outfits.

Crocs Brooklyn 4u Low Wedges Sandal: was $54 now $46 at Amazon I love every color these Crocs sandals come in, so this deal is tough to resist. They have adjustable straps at the back and platform soles to give you some extra height. You can add Jibbitz charms across the upper, too.

Brooks Hyperion (Women's): was $140 now $119 at Brooks Running In the market for a new training shoe? The Brooks Hyperion is one of the lightest options when it comes to running shoes. It's perfect for speedy training days thanks to ultralight cushioning and an updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition to propel you forward. Be sure to check all the colors, as many sizes are already sold out.

On Cloudsurfer: was $160 now $125 at On Running US There are a couple of sizes of the Auburn | Frost color of the Cloudsurfer that are down to $110, but you have more choice in sizes with the Iron | Glacier color, which is reduced to $125. The Cloudsurfer is a comfortable daily trainer with a great rocker that rolls you through your footstrike smoothly. The downside to this shoe is that it can sometimes squeak, which didn’t bother me but can make you feel a little conspicuous on the run.

On Cloudboom Echo 3: was $260 now $155 at On Running US The Cloudboom Echo 3 is a specialist racing shoe that has a carbon plate and a high stack of springy foam in its midsole. It’s fast and fun to run in, though not one that’s stable or comfortable enough to use for easy daily training — save this one for your speed session and races. Given that carbon super-shoes usually cost you well over $200, this is great deal for those in need of a new racer.

Arc'teryx Sylan Running Shoes (Men's): was $200 now $161 at REI Arc'teryx's Sylan running shoes are engineered for trail running, combining freedom of movement and durability that ensure good performance even on the most rugged terrain. The dual-density midsole is great at absorbing shock while providing responsive rebound.

^ Back to top

Dorm room essentials

College Essentials: spend $100, get 20% off @ Amazon

The Amazon "Off to College" store is taking 20% off your order when you spend $100 or more on select dorm room essentials. The sale includes organizers, kettles, mattress toppers, backpacks, and more. Items start from as a little as $6.

Swiffer PowerMop: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Swiffer PowerMop is an easy way to take care of random cleanups. Just insert the included cleaning solution, press the handle's button when you want to spray the solution, and mop away as you normally would. It includes the spray mop, 2 Swiffer Power Mop refills, 1 floor cleaner, and 2 batteries.

Cosori Electric Kettle: was $27 now $25 at Amazon Every college kid knows that you're probably going to need to boil water for your late-night, instant ramen. That's why this electric kettle is a total necessity for your dorm room. This high-quality kettle made by Cosori features a blue LED indicator light to let you know when your water is ready. It also boils your water in 3-7 minutes — so you can also make your morning coffee, tea and oatmeal in no time.