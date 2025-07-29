Back to school sales LIVE — I've vetted the best deals so you don't have to

Live
July is coming to an end and before you know it, students will start heading back to class. Although back to school sales generally last through September, the next few weeks will be crucial as this is when back to school sales tend to peak.
Whether you're shopping for a new laptop or a dorm-friendly mattress, retailers are offering deals on just about anything campus related. Even if you're not a student, back to school sales are an excellent time to take advantage of sales on just about everything.
I've been covering back to school sales for 18 years, so you can consider me your back to school shopping assistant. I've vetted the best deals at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy to bring you the best sales on the items the Tom's Guide staff have tested and reviewed.
No back to school sale is complete without Apple deals and right now Amazon has some of the biggest discounts on our favorite Apple devices. For example, MacBooks are on sale from $799 at Amazon right now. While some retailers may boast MacBooks from $699, I recommend Amazon's sale because it includes current-gen models that features Apple's latest M4 chip and at least 16GB of RAM. In other words, these machines are built to last.
Meanwhile, if it's a wardrobe refresh you're after — Amazon has Adidas apparel on sale from $11. The sale includes backpacks, sneakers, sweatshirts, leggings, and more. These are just a few of the back to school sales I recommend today. Make sure to bookmark this page as we bring you the best sales at every retailer updated live multiple times per day. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).
I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering retail holidays for 18 years and refuse to pay full price for anything. While back to school season typically extends through the early fall, the best deals are happening right now. I'm seeing aggressive price cuts on MacBooks, headphones, dorm room-friendly furniture, and apparel. Even if you're not a student, these next few weeks will offer great deals across various categories and retailers and I'm here to help you find the best deals on the items worth buying.
Editor's Choice
Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon
Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. The site is featuring aggressive back to school deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Name-brand apparel starts from $3.
YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon
If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!
Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. The sale includes items for men and women, such as shirts, shorts, socks, and more.
Ninja appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart
I'm a huge Ninja appliance fan. In addition to an air fryer, I also own a Ninja coffee maker. Right now, Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, blenders, grills and more.
Dell sale: laptops/monitors from $99 @ Dell
The Dell back to school sale is now underway. As part of the sale, Dell has monitors on sale from $99 and laptops on sale from $279. One of my favorite deals is the XPS 13 on sale for just $749. It packs a 13.4-inch 3K display, Snapdragon X Plus chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
MacBook sale: deals from $799 @ Amazon
I've been a Mac user all my life and I don't think I've ever seen a sale this amazing. Right now Amazon has MacBooks (M4) on sale from $799. It includes the 13-inch MacBook Air (M4) and the 15-inch MacBook Air (M4) on sale for $799 and $999, respectively. Those are the cheapest prices I've seen for these powerful laptops all year. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
Apparel
Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.
This tee will be the perfect addition to your wardrobe. The soft shirt is made of rib-knit and it also features a cool script Carhartt logo front and center. There's a few different colors available but the blue color that's pictured features the deepest discount.
Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Bird Word trucker hat is made with breathable mesh panels and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.
Another great item to throw in your suitcase for vacation or back to school, this shirt was made to cool you down on a hot summer's day. You can wear the super versatile shirt when you're golfing, fishing or just hanging out on campus.
This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.
This tank is the optimal choice for all your adventures. It features wicking nylon knit to keep you dry and offers great stretch so you can move comfortably. There are three colors available but only a few sizes are left so be sure to grab the top ASAP.
The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm when the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and it's an outdoor staple for back to school season.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
Athleisure apparel isn’t just for cozy, low-intensity workouts. Soft clothes like this jersey half-zip are an essential addition to your wardrobe for lazing around on off days. This half-zip’s jersey fabric is stretchy and breathable on the outside, and it’s equipped with a soft brushed interior for boosted comfort.
Laptops
This 2-in-1 Chromebook from Lenovo comes in at just $249. It comes with a detachable keyboard and a stylus to sort a variety of work styles. We're also fans of its sharp 2K display. On the inside, it sports a MediaTek Kompanio processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, so you'll want to use it for basic, Web-based tasks only.
The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
This is one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel Core 7 CPU for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's all topped off with its gorgeous AMOLED display.
The OmniBook 5 is a powerful AI-based laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. It features a gorgeous 16-inch 2K display, Core Ultra 7 255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Whether you're using it at work or at school, it's a budget friendly mainstream machine that won't disappoint.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
Prefer a bigger screen? The 15-inch model is also on sale. It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Save big on this Core Ultra 5-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its Core Ultra 5-226V CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Shoes/Sneakers
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
These super-comfy wedges give you some extra height to elevate your style! The Getaway flip flops also come in a bunch of fun colors, so you could even get a few pairs to match up with all your favorite outfits.
I love every color these Crocs sandals come in, so this deal is tough to resist. They have adjustable straps at the back and platform soles to give you some extra height. You can add Jibbitz charms across the upper, too.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
The Ghost 16 is one of the most popular shoes you can get from Brooks, thanks to its lightweight cushioning with improved midsole foam compared to its predecessor. This shoe is great for long runs or walks, or for simply throwing on to run errands.
In the market for a new training shoe? The Brooks Hyperion is one of the lightest options when it comes to running shoes. It's perfect for speedy training days thanks to ultralight cushioning and an updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition to propel you forward. Be sure to check all the colors, as many sizes are already sold out.
If you need a little extra support from your sandals, this pair is the way to go. Featuring three oversized, adjustable buckles and a slingback strap, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.
Now priced at $124, this is the lowest prices we’ve seen on the Asics Gel-Kayano 31. The latest model in Asics’ popular stability line keeps much of the design from the Gel-Kayano 30, with subtle updates including a more breathable upper and a new outsole material. The men’s version is also discounted to $124.
There are a couple of sizes of the Auburn | Frost color of the Cloudsurfer that are down to $110, but you have more choice in sizes with the Iron | Glacier color, which is reduced to $125. The Cloudsurfer is a comfortable daily trainer with a great rocker that rolls you through your footstrike smoothly. The downside to this shoe is that it can sometimes squeak, which didn’t bother me but can make you feel a little conspicuous on the run.
The Cloudboom Echo 3 is a specialist racing shoe that has a carbon plate and a high stack of springy foam in its midsole. It’s fast and fun to run in, though not one that’s stable or comfortable enough to use for easy daily training — save this one for your speed session and races. Given that carbon super-shoes usually cost you well over $200, this is great deal for those in need of a new racer.
Arc'teryx's Sylan running shoes are engineered for trail running, combining freedom of movement and durability that ensure good performance even on the most rugged terrain. The dual-density midsole is great at absorbing shock while providing responsive rebound.
Dorm room essentials
College Essentials: spend $100, get 20% off @ Amazon
The Amazon "Off to College" store is taking 20% off your order when you spend $100 or more on select dorm room essentials. The sale includes organizers, kettles, mattress toppers, backpacks, and more. Items start from as a little as $6.
The Swiffer PowerMop is an easy way to take care of random cleanups. Just insert the included cleaning solution, press the handle's button when you want to spray the solution, and mop away as you normally would. It includes the spray mop, 2 Swiffer Power Mop refills, 1 floor cleaner, and 2 batteries.
Every college kid knows that you're probably going to need to boil water for your late-night, instant ramen. That's why this electric kettle is a total necessity for your dorm room. This high-quality kettle made by Cosori features a blue LED indicator light to let you know when your water is ready. It also boils your water in 3-7 minutes — so you can also make your morning coffee, tea and oatmeal in no time.
The Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker comes in black, pink, green, blue, and gray. It's under 5 inches wide and can fit a travel mug up to 7 inches tall under its spout, making it great for busy students or professionals who need speedy coffee they can take and brew anywhere.
This stylish Ninja coffee maker comes in a gorgeous Glacier Blue colorway and is now on sale for $30 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in, fold-away milk frother!