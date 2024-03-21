I found 15 record-low prices in the Amazon Big Spring Sale — here's my favorite deals

Amazon has created another faux retail holiday. Now in its second day, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is meant to offer epic deals on all things spring related, but so far most of the deals I've seen have been mediocre at best. Prime Day this is not.

However, there are a handful of good deals available right now. For example, there's a massive Crocs sale with deals from $6 that ties a Cyber Monday sale. If you're planning on hitting the beach or pool this summer, there's also a huge sale on Bose devices with deals from $99.

I've been covering retail events for 17 years. Below I've vetted the 15 best Amazon deals I'd buy myself right now. These are devices that have never been cheaper before or are currently tied at their lowest price ever.

Amazon Big Spring Sale

iPhone 15: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2FBoostInfinite%2Fpage%2FAAB28FD0-633C-48E1-BC54-73A0E79299BF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20%23%2Fiphone" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $0.01 + $60/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 15. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Crocs sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FF59A3785-B2C8-4B9E-BD0A-1E2517EC63FF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its Big Spring Sale event. After discount, deal prices start from $6. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crocs.com%2Fc%2Fsale&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - crocs.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">15% off new styles @ Crocs.com

Amazon Essentials apparel (Men): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F68cd4d79%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to 50% off @ Amazon

Spring is here and Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more. After discount, you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Regular-Fit-Short-Sleeve-Windowpane%2Fdp%2FB07F275LCZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Essentials Oxford Shirt for $10 (pictured), which is 50% off.

Amazon Essentials apparel (Women): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F3a6ce330%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 60% off its line of women's apparel. The sale includes sweaters, cardigans, t-shirts, sandals, shorts, and more. As part of the sale you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Open-Front-Cardigan-Sweater%2Fdp%2FB07F2J4W86%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Essentials Women's Cardigan for $20 (pictured, was $28).

CRZ Yoga Butterluxe Flare Jumpsuit: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCRZ-YOGA-Butterluxe-Jumpsuits-Spaghetti%2Fdp%2FB0CC4QK996%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $48 now $38 @ Amazon

Like its namesake suggests, this stretchy jumpsuit is designed to feel buttery soft against your skin. It features a built-in bra with removable pads, adjustable spaghetti strap top, and 30-inch inseam. It's meant for yoga, exercise, or leisure wear.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDR3P78V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-2nd-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560338&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-streaming-device-supports-wi-fi-6e-ambient-experience-free-live-tv-without-cable-or-satellite-black%2F6560338.p%3FskuId%3D6560338&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-streaming-device-wi-fi-6-alexa-voice-remote-includes-tv-controls-2023%2F-%2FA-89419625" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Target

Blink Outdoor 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-3-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best home security cameras.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6552803&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fblink-outdoor-4-1-camera-wireless-1080p-security-system-with-up-to-two-year-battery-life-black%2F6552803.p%3FskuId%3D6552803&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy

Sony X-Series Bluetooth Speaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-SRS-XE200-Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker-Waterproof-Shockproof%2Fdp%2FB0B44581YM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $98 @ Amazon

The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6509855&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-xe200-portable-waterproof-and-dustproof-bluetooth-speaker-blue%2F6509855.p%3FskuId%3D6509855&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/airpods-pro-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6447382&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-pro-2nd-generation-with-magsafe-case-usbc-white%2F6447382.p%3FskuId%3D6447382&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$179 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1787391-REG/apple_mtjv3am_a_airpods_pro_with_wireless.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$239 @ B&H Photo

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ26B5V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these were excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life. They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but if you just want a great pair of ANC-dedicated 'phones, these are perfect.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBose-QuietComfort-Headphones-Noise-Cancelling-Over-Ear-Wireless-Bluetooth-Earphones-White-Smoke%2F1922461952" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Walmart

Sonos Move 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB0CGGYYK2D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $429 now $359 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Sonos Move 2 is a versatile, battery-powered smart speaker that sounds great both indoors and out. While it's a bit too bulky to carry beyond the backyard, it has both Wi-Fi connectivity (for integrating with a home system) and Bluetooth playback (for listening to music beyond your Wi-Fi's reach). In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sonos-move-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sonos Move 2 review, we said its sound quality, sleek build, and smart features are worth the price of admission.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6557775&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsonos-move-2-speaker-each-black%2F6557775.p%3FskuId%3D6557775&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$359 @ Best Buy

OnePlus Pad: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Display-MediaTek-Dimensity-Cellular%2Fdp%2FB0C4FYBKHH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $479 now $399 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite Android tablets. We like this tablet's speedy Dimensity 9000 CPU, 13-hour battery life, and sharp 11.6-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz display. You also get 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras and USB-C charging. Normally nearly $500, it's currently $399 ($80 off) and at its lowest price ever. Simply put, it's the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-android-tablets" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best Android tablet you can buy.

Price check: <a href="https://onepluscom.pxf.io/c/221109/916678/12532?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplus.com%2Fus%2Fbuy-oneplus-pad" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ OnePlus

Motorola Razr: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Unlocked-Camera-170-82-7-35mm%2Fdp%2FB0CGVXZSQJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $499 @ Amazon

The Motorola Razr is a solid foldable phone that won't break the bank. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/motorola-razr-foldable" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Motorola Razr review, we said its an excellent alternative to the pricier Motorola Razr+. We also love its long battery life (10 hours and 48 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr features a 6.9-inch OLED 144Hz inner display, 1.5-inch OLED 120Hz outer display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. There's also a 64MP main (f/1.7), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6557867&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmotorola-razr-2023-128gb-unlocked-sage-green%2F6557867.p%3FskuId%3D6557867&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 @ Best Buy

Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGT9MH6F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro just hit a new all-time price low at Amazon. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-8-pro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559251&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-pro-128gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6559251.p%3FskuId%3D6559251&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$749 @ Best Buy