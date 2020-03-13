World Sleep Day sales: Up to 40% off Casper, Purple and more

World Sleep Day is here and to celebrate the day, mattress companies are offering a variety of World Sleep Day sales.

Chances are you probably never heard of World Sleep Day before. The day is designed to help us ensure we're getting enough sleep. As a result, retailers and manufacturers are offering a huge amount of mattress sales slashing up to 40% off mattresses from popular brands like Purple, Saatva, Casper, and more.

Holidays are — not surprisingly — the best time of year for mattress sales. November sees the most sales, but other holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day offer equally impressive mattress sales.

Outside of the holidays, it's a bit trickier to find significant mattress sales. So we're rounding up the best World Sleep Day sales you can take advantage of. Even better, most of these mattress sales will last through the weekend.

Best World Sleep Day sales right now

Nectar: free gift w/ purchase + $454 off frames

Purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) and you'll get a free gift from Nectar. Gifts options include Nectar mattress protector; one free set of sateen Nectar sheets; one free BlanQuil weighted blanket; and more. This offer expires March 16 at 5:59am ET. View Deal

Saatva: $100 off orders of $500 or more

Saatva makes some of the best mattresses you can buy. Mattresses are made with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped, so if your partner rolls around more than you during sleep, you won't feel them move as much. Currently, Saatva is taking $100 off order of $500 or more. It's one of the best mattress sales you'll find right now. Sale ends March 21. View Deal

Casper: 20% off or free gift w/ Wave mattress

Casper is our favorite overall mattress for its stellar line of mattresses. Use coupon code "CLEARANCE20" to take 20% off. Or get a free gift with the purchase of a Wave mattress. Sale ends March 24.View Deal

Purple: free sheets and pillow w/ purchase

Purple mattresses are known for providing across-the-board comfort. As part of its spring sale, the company is offering free luxury sheets and a free Purple pillow with select mattress purchases. Combined, it's a $193 value. View Deal