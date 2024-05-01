Where to buy a Saatva mattress: Ordering online vs in store

Wondering where to buy a Saatva mattress in America and whether you should shop online for one or head to a store? Right now the main place to buy authentic Saatva mattresses is online at the company's website. However you can test out Saatva beds and order them in person at Saatva Viewing Rooms – there are 12 located across America (full list below).

Luxury sleep brand Saatva makes quite a few of 2024's best mattresses for all sleeping positions and body types. The Saatva Classic, our top-ranking hybrid bed, and the RX, our top pick for sleepers with back pain, are just two examples. Saatva also makes a variety of luxury sleep accessories including pillows, sheets and toppers, and you can only purchase these online too.

In this feature we'll talk you through where to buy a Saatva mattress to get the best price, and crucially, when to buy a Saatva to avoid big price hikes. Now is a good time to buy as we're expecting a price drop from Saatva in the forthcoming Memorial Day mattress sales. Here's what you need to know...

What is a Saatva mattress?

Saatva offers a range of mattresses that have been handcrafted in the United States. These mattresses offer hotel levels of luxury and can be customized to choose your perfect firmness level and height. There are 11 Saatva mattresses in total, and the best Saatva mattress overall is the luxury innerspring hybrid Saatva Classic.

Saatva mattresses fall into three categories: hybrid innerspring range (memory foam or a natural latex alongside durable pocketed coils for a more responsive feel); memory foam mattresses; and beds made using natural latex for hot sleepers and those with allergies.

Each mattress is made to order and shipped flat, with free installation in your bedroom. Saatva's installation team will also take away any packaging materials and even your old mattress and bed frame (if arranged in advance).

Where to buy a Saatva mattress online

While Saatva mattresses are a little pricier than at some rival brands, the prices are still much lower than what you'd pay for comparable beds in store because Saatva does not have the cost of proper bricks and mortar mattress shops. Therefore it passes on those savings to customers in the form of regular discounts ranging from 10 to 15% off your order.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Saatva mattress prices vary greatly throughout the year though – typically Labor Day sales in September bring the cheapest prices overall – and the best discounts are always available at the brand's website. Saatva doesn't sell via third parties either.

There are 11 Saatva mattresses to choose from, and each comes in standard US sizing. Most also come in a variety of feels and heights, with Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm being popular Saatva firmness levels, and 11.5” and 14.5” being popular Saatva mattress heights. There are no additional charges for choosing between firmness and height.

All mattresses bought on the Saatva website come with a 365-night at home sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery (the delivery team will take your mattress direct to any room you want within your home remove your old one).

Where to buy a Saatva mattress in store

Saatva is an online luxury mattress and sleep accessories company and doesn’t have traditional retail stores. However, it does have Viewing Rooms in various cities across the US which enable you to try out the range of Saatva beds in person.

There are currently 16 Saatva Viewing Rooms open, with four more expected to open by the end of 2024. Our mattress reviewer Alison Barretta visited a Saatva viewing room and said they are largely self guided, with customers able to access information about a product through kiosks (tablets) stationed at each mattress.

In every Saatva Viewing Room you'll find all Saatva mattresses on display. You're able to try them out by sitting or lying on them so you can get a good feel about which ones are the most comfortable and suit your sleeping style. Each mattress has a tablet to the side of it which provides all the information you need to know about the mattress such as materials used and the price which is displayed at the full MSRP.

(Image credit: Saatva)

If you wish to order in store, you can do that and there'll be Saatva Sleep Guides on hand if you need any help. Once you get to the point of ordering, you'll be able to see the range of discounts available just as you would if you ordered online from your own home.

Unlike a traditional mattress store however, you won't be able to leave with your mattress. You'll still have to wait for it to be delivered to your home via free white glove delivery. But the benefit of ordering from a Viewing Room is that you'll get live, in-person access to Saatva Sleep Experts to help you choose the right firmness and height for your body and sleeping position.

Saatva Viewing Room locations:

San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Washington, D.C

Orlando, FL

Chicago, IL

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Paramus, NJ

New York, NY

Long Island, NY

Portland, OR

Philadelphia, PA

Dallax, TX

Seattle, WA

Where to buy Saatva mattress toppers and bedding

As well as offering quality mattresses Saatva also sell a range of luxury bedding and furniture. The bedding is only sold online and directly from Saatva but if you are able to visit a viewing room then you’ll be able to check out the full range of bedding, furniture and decor items that are on offer.

If you’re looking for an upgrade for your entire bedroom then you can you can purchase bed frames and bases as well as benches, ottomans, chairs, rugs and even candles from Saatva.

(Image credit: Saatva)

There is also a full range of bedding including pillows, mattress pads, protectors, toppers and sheet sets, they even have a weighted Mulberry silk eye mask for those who want to work on their beauty regime whilst they sleep.

It's worth noting that Saatva doesn't discount these items directly. You will find that they are included in the same 10-15% discount on orders over $1,000 as you would on mattresses. And if you’re buying a mattress, there are options to add pillows on at a discounted rate.

What is the Saatva warranty and trial period?

Whether you order online from the comfort of your own home or use one of the tablets in the viewing rooms, Saatva offer the same benefits for all mattress purchases. You get a 365 night home trial on all mattresses. Do be aware that if you change your mind and want to exchange or return your mattress there is a $99 processing fee.

The trial times vary a little for other items from Saatva. If you have a mattress topper it’s only 180 night home trial and the crib mattress is 45 day free return. There is no option to exchange bedding and bath items but you do have a 45-day trial in which to change your mind and return it, for free. Rugs also have a 45-day trial period but there is a $99 processing fee attached.

Saatva are so confident in the quality of its mattresses that they offer a lifetime warranty. Typically, you’ll want to change your mattress once it hits the 10-year mark but your warranty should last for as long as you (the original buyer) own the mattress. Check out our guide to lifetime mattress warranties and what they actually mean.

The top 3 Saatva mattresses to buy now

1. Saatva Classic: was from $1,396 | $1,195 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is one of the most popular hybrids in the Saatva range. This mattress comes with three firmness and two height sizes so you can create your own bespoke mattress experience. It suits a range of body types and sleeping positions and during the Saatva Classic rmattress eview, our tester found that it offered outstanding pressure relief. This mattress is made from a combination of 14.5-guage recycled steel Lumbar Zone Pocketed Coils and high-density memory foam which will reduce aches and pains and leave you enjoying a comfortable nights sleep. During the current sale you can get a queen size Saatva Classic for $1,765.

2. Saatva RX: was from $1,995 | $1,795 at Saatva The Saatva RX is the first luxury mattress to be designed to help those with back and joint conditions. This mattress offers balanced support and pressure relief for all sleepers regardless of your preferred sleeping style. During our Saatva RX mattress review the tester found this hybrid provided excellent pressure relief to the shoulders, hips, knows and back with a marked improvement in her back pain. This mattress is currently on sale and a queen size costs $2,945 (was $3,295). A 365-night home trial, free white glove delivery and a lifetime warranty is all included.