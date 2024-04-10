What mattress does the Marriott hotel use?

If the best sleep of your life came during a stay in a Marriott hotel, this guide can help you recreate that feeling at home. Hotel mattresses are known as some of the best mattresses around, but they’re often manufactured exclusively for the brand. Meaning if you want to know what mattress the Marriott uses, you have to go directly to the source.

We’ve taken a look at the mattress you’ll find in Marriott hotels in the US, plus the EU and UK, including what they're made from and how they feel. These high quality beds are premium buys, so if you want that luxurious Marriott feel, be prepared to pay more. To help you out, we’ve collected a range of budget-friendly alternatives. If the Marriott isn’t your hotel of choice, check out our guide ‘What mattresses do hotels use?’, for more options.

What mattress does the Marriott use?

The Marriott US

Marriott hotels in the US use an all-foam mattress. Standing 9” tall, the soy-based foam used in these beds is resilient and high density, offering the blend of support and cushioning that you expect when snuggled up on a Marriott mattress. A medium to firm mattress, the Marriott foam doesn’t have that divisive sinking feel of some other foams, meaning you can move freely and won’t feel trapped. We expect the balance of pressure relief and cushioning should be just right for side sleepers.

As well as the foam bed, the Marriott also uses innerspring mattresses. This bed has a bouncier, more traditional feel, and at 13” tall, it’s also significantly taller. Crafted with reinforced edges, the Marriott innerspring mattress is better for anyone who likes to stretch out and make the most of every inch of the bed.

(Image credit: Marriott)

The foam Marriott mattress is finished with a quilted damask surface, and while Marriott doesn’t specify the cover of the innerspring bed, we expect something similar. The quilted damask cover doesn’t just add to the luxurious look of the bed, it also helps keep the mattress cooler.

Available exclusively via Marriott hotels, a queen Marriott foam mattress is $1,995, and the innerspring Marriott mattress also has an MSRP of $1,995 for a queen. Both beds come with a 10-year manufacturer's warranty. We're not sure if the Marriott beds are going to be discounted in the Memorial Day mattress sale, but you can expect savings on plenty of other beds.

The Marriott Bed Foam Mattress: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopmarriott.com%2Fproduct.aspx%3FFoam-Mattress-Box-Spring-Set&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - shopmarriott.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $1,395 at Marriott

The mattress you'll find at Marriott hotels across the US, this soy-based high density foam bed has been designed to appeal to every guest, meaning it suits a range of sleep types. Sales are rare, so you'll typically find it sold at full MSRP. A queen costs $1,995 on its own, or you can add a box spring for a combined cost of $2,485.

The Marriott EU

The mattresses used by the Marriott in the EU and Britain differ significantly from their US counterparts. Unlike the foam or innerspring US beds, spend a night on a Marriott EU mattress and you'll be snuggling up on a hybrid, consisting of foams and springs.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Combining a base layer of springs with a top layer of foam (in the British model, this is a high density polyester), the hybrid Marriott mattress is designed to suit a range of sleep styles and body types. The EU model measures 25cm tall (roughly 9.8”) while the British model is slightly taller, at 30cm (around 11.8”).

(Image credit: Marriott)

Both models are finished with a Jacquard woven ticking polycotton, which will provide an attractive finish to the luxury mattress. Exclusively available from the Marriott hotel shop, the both the Marriott EU and Marriott British mattresses are priced at £1435,50 for a double. However, they only come with a 5-year guarantee, which is surprisingly short for a premium bed.

The Marriott Bed British Hotels: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Feurope.shopmarriott.com%2Fen%2Fthe-marriott-bed%2Fmarriott-mattress&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - shopmarriott.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from £1,165.50 at Marriott

Combining springs, foam, and a jacquard woven ticking polycotton cover, the Marriott Bed for British Hotels is a hybrid with an adaptable feel that should feel comfortable for a range of sleep styles. You can buy it as is (a double has an MSRP of £1,885.50), or you can bundle it with a base and bedding.

Affordable alternatives to Marriott hotel beds

The mattresses used by Marriott hotels are premium exclusive beds with a price tag to match. If you want to recreate the Marriott experience on a tighter budget, we've rounded up three top choices. While they can't completely replicate a night in your favorite hotel, they come pretty close.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: <a href="https://nectar.xovt.net/c/221109/473932/8338?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nectarsleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $349 at Nectar

The Nectar memory foam mattress has a gently contouring memory foam hug that, combined with a high level of support, makes it a good alternative to the Marriott bed. We described it as "incredible value for money" in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/nectar-mattress-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.com"">Nectar mattress review, and although the queen size has an MSRP of $1,099, the Nectar sale tends to drop the price to $649.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: <a href="https://dreamcloudsleep.xuok.net/c/221109/473934/8339?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dreamcloudsleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $419 at DreamCloud

As a hybrid bed, the DreamCloud mattress is closer in feel to the EU and UK Marriott mattresses (you can also buy the <a href="https://dreamclouduk.cpd3.net/c/221109/637761/10201?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dreamcloudsleep.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fluxury-hybrid-mattress%3Fvariant%3D41554290802735" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">DreamCloud mattress in the UK). In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/dreamcloud-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.com"">DreamCloud mattress review, we found this bed has an excellent build quality and is great for those with back pain. Thanks to an evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale, you can often pick up a queen size for just $665 (normally $1,332).

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: <a href="https://cocoonbysealy.sjv.io/c/221109/1070817/13725?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cocoonbysealy.com%2Fmattress%2Fthe-chill-mattress%2Fv%2F126%2F" data-link-merchant="cocoonbysealy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $399 at Sealy Chill

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is an all-foam mattress with surprisingly excellent cooling properties. During our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/cocoon-chill-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="cocoonbysealy.com"">Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review, we found that, like the Marriott bed, it lacks the divisive quicksand feel of other foam beds. And if you love how a stay in a Marriott grants free rein over the air con, you'll appreciate how this bed uses cooling Phase Change material to keep you the right temperature overnight. With an evergreen Sealy sale, a queen Cocoon Chill costs just $699 (MSRP $1,079).

Other Marriott hotel sleep accessories you can buy

If you want the full Marriott sleep experience, you can purchase your entire bed set-up from the Marriott hotel shop. The Marriott US mattresses (both foam and innerspring) are also sold with box springs, and you can bundle in your bedding if you want to enjoy every night between Marriott sheets. The box spring is only sold with the mattress, but you can purchase bedding separately.

Similarly, the EU and British Marriott mattresses are also available with bed bases (some sizes automatically include two bases). In addition, you can add sheet to your bed and base purchase, or you can buy sleep accessories separately at the Marriott UK shop.

Should you buy the Marriott hotel mattress?

The Marriott hotel mattress is a premium bed, and if you want to recreate the feeling of a night in a luxury hotel, this is the way to do it. Sold exclusively via the Marriott shop, the mattresses used by the Marriott hotel are designed to provide excellent sleep for a wide range of guests, meaning they work for a variety of sleep styles.

However, there are some downsides to the Marriott hotel mattresses. Primarily, the extras. In the US, you’ll get a 10-year warranty, while shoppers in the UK and EU get just a 5-year warranty. We would expect a longer warranty from such an expensive bed. In addition, neither bed comes with a mattress trial. Perhaps Marriott expects you to book a night in a hotel if you want to try the bed.

And if the price tag is too high, there are more affordable alternatives to the Marriott hotel mattress. The Nectar memory foam mattress is a budget-friendly match for the US foam bed, while the DreamCloud has a similar luxury feel to the hybrid EU build.