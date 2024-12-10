This heated eye mask helps me sleep better — why I'm gifting it this Christmas
Nothing relaxes me for sleep like the Bob and Brad heated eye massager
Sleep masks are a great stocking filler, but have you considered a heated eye massager? If you're anything like me (working at a laptop all day and often enduring a long drive home) you may be putting a lot of pressure and strain on your eyes. A Bob and Brad Eye Massager has become my favorite way to relieve eye strain and unwind before sleep, and today you can save up to 44% on the Bob and Brad EyeOasis2 Eye Massager at Amazon, with the price reduced to $56.99/£49.99 (was $74.99/£89.99).
Despite my best efforts to get quality sleep (by sleeping best mattress for me and by reading a book rather than scrolling on my phone), nothing has helped me relax as much as the Bob and Brad EyeOasis 2 Eye Massager.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of eye strain can include dry eyes, sensitivity to light, burning and itching sensations as well as headaches and back pain. Since these can all affect the quality of your sleep, too, taking care of your eyes is important. Those are just a few of the reasons I'll be gifting this heated eye massager this Christmas...
Bob and Brad EyeOasis 2 Eye Massager: $74.99/£89.99 $56.99/£49.99 at AmazonThe Bob and Brad EyeOasis 2 Eye Massager is a digital eye mask that combines heat, pressure and acupressure to help relieve stress and anxiety, and promote ultimate relaxation to help you to drift off into a more restful sleep. It has three compression levels and two heat settings for tailored eye relief. The warmer setting can improve blood flow, soothe the muscles and tissue around the eyes and reduce puffiness of tired eyes as well as helping to relieve the symptoms of dry eyes. There's also an immersive audio experience to help you get to sleep sleep, with sounds including white noise, a piano, meditation sounds, soft rain or a running stream to chose from. It's $56.99/£49.99 to buy now at Amazon (was $74.99/£89.99) — a small price to pay for a nightly massage.
Price history: Granted, this eye massager is not at its lowest price. It dropped to $49.99 at Amazon during Cyber Monday sales, but the current saving is still decent, and worth snapping up since this product isn't always guaranteed to be discounted. Since this eye massager is not currently reduced on the manufacturer's own website, third-party retailers like Amazon are your best bet right now.
Benefits: Free delivery | One-year warranty
Looking for more sleep gifts? Try this...
Layla Weighted Blanket: from $199 $99 at Layla
If you're after full-body pressure relief, the Layla weight blanket is a dreamy bedroom addition. Studies have shown that weighted blankets are proven to help adults with insomnia and improved mood and mental health, making this a thoughtful, gift for any restless sleepers who would benefit from a more comfortable night's sleep. It has plush 100% polyester mink on one side and 300-thread count cotton on the other for ultimate coziness and is filled with high density micro glass beads. You can choose from three weight options (15 lbs, 20 lbs and 25 lbs) and enjoy other benefits such as a 30-night trial period and a 5-year warranty. There's currently $100 off every weight option, bringing the 20lbs blanket to $119 (was $219), which is a sweet saving on this soothing sleep companion.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide with four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.