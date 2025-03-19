What is the Casper Dream mattress and should you buy it?

Although the Casper Dream is the brand's entry-level hybrid, it's still a very pricey mattress, even after regular discounts. (The starting retail price is $1,495 for a twin.) Given its premium price, it's understandable if you want to know what to expect from the Casper Dream before you purchase one.

Like several of our best hybrid mattress picks, the Casper Dream has an ergonomic design to promote a neutral spine and help alleviate back pain. Reviewers rate it highly for its balanced feel and responsive surface.

Casper makes some of the best mattresses we've tested, but how does this hybrid model measure up in an increasingly crowded market? Let's find out if the Casper Dream Hybrid is worth your hard-earned dollars.

Casper Dream Mattress: Brief overview

Similar to the Casper Original Hybrid it replaced, the Casper Dream Mattress comprises individually wrapped coils and ergonomic memory foam for targeted relief and support. A dense foam border surrounds the perimeter for edge support.

Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress: Spec Type: Hybrid

Height: 12"

Feel: Medium

User score: ★★★★½ (3,900+ reviews)

We went hands-on with the Casper Dream last year at Casper Sleep Labs and called it the best Casper mattress for most people based on its balanced, responsive feel. The top layer of Casper Breathe Flex Foam is quick to snap back into place for contouring without the deep sink of typical memory foam.

Prices for the Casper Dream start at $1,495 for a twin (MSRP) but regular Casper mattress sales cut between 20% and 30% off the retail price. It comes with a 10-year warranty and a 100-night risk-free trial. Those are within industry averages, but unimpressive for the cost.

The next step up is the Casper Dream Max Hybrid from $2,495 at Casper. It has a plusher bed feel and adds ergonomic zones for more targeted relief and support.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Casper Dream Mattress: Price and deals

Casper mattress deals can knock as much as 30% off during major sales, dropping the price of a queen-size Casper Dream to as low as $1,326.50 (MSRP $1,895). However, outside of those sale events, it's not uncommon to see prices return to full MSRP.

The best time to buy a mattress is during major holidays, which is when most sales run (next up is Memorial Day in May.)

During off-peak sales, expect to save 20%, which brings the cost of a Casper Dream to $1,516 for a queen-size. Bundle deals can also help you save as much as 30% off your new mattress. These bundles include sheets, pillows, a mattress protector, and an adjustable bed base.

Subscribing to Casper's newsletter will avail you of exclusive savings, but if you'd rather not sign up, keeping an eye on our mattress sales hub will keep you informed when the latest Casper offers drop.

A 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty are mild compared to what rivals Saatva and Nectar offer (a 365-night trial and a forever warranty). Still, Casper has built a sound reputation over the last decade based on the quality of its products, and the Casper Dream is a continuation of that.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress: Prices Size MSRP Average sale price (20% off) Major sale price (30% off) Twin $1,495 $1,195 $1,046.50 Twin XL $1,495 $1,195 $1,046.50 Full $1,795 $1,436 $1,256.50 Queen $1,895 $1,516 $1,326.50 King $2,395 $1,916 $1,676.50 California King $2,395 $1,916 $1,676.50 Split King $2,990 $2,392 $2,093

Customer, forum and expert opinions

Casper Dream reviews are fairly mixed. It's highly rated by customers, who praise its firmness and comfort. There is one review that complains of a lingering "chemical" smell, which is an issue that can affect boxed mattresses. If you allow time for proper off-gassing, this issue should be resolved between 24 and 72 hours.

Sleep Foundation tested the mattress and awarded it a 6.7, praising its excellent motion isolation and zoned support but criticized its high price point and noted that it's not great for heavier bodies. CNET rated it 8/10. They were impressed by its medium firmness profile and accommodating overall feel. Business Insider also liked the mattress, calling it "a good cooling bed for back and stomach sleepers."

One of our testers went hands-on with the Casper Dream last year and her first impressions were positive: "I'm a combination side/stomach sleeper and not only did I find it easy to switch positions, I felt comfortable no matter how I lay. (I did need a few moments to settle onto my side, but once I did, I was golden.)"

Casper Dream Mattress: Design, comfort, support

The Casper Dream is a 12" hybrid mattress with five layers. On top is Casper's open-cell Breathe Flex Foam designed to prevent heat from being trapped. Underneath that is zoned memory foam that's firmer at the waist and hips and contours the natural curve of your body.

The Flex Coil layer is there to boost support and motion isolation while adding some bounce to the surface. A dense foam rail surrounds the coils for edge support (similar to our number one-ranked mattress, the Saatva Classic). Everything is wrapped in a soft knit blend cover.

Casper uses CertiPUR-US certified foam and no longer uses fiberglass as a fire barrier. All Casper mattresses are designed and assembled in the USA.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Casper) (Image credit: Casper)

The Casper Dream has a medium feel. Unlike the AirFoam in previous Casper mattresses, the Breathe Flex Foam here quickly snaps back into place when you remove pressure from it. You'll also find it in the Casper One Mattress, Casper's affordable all-foam bed with a medium-firm feel.

Reviews suggest that the Casper Dream sleeps temperature neutral. However, we think hot sleepers should check out the Casper Snow Hybrid Mattress, which features the brand's patented Snow technology for cooler sleep.

The foam-heavy construction of the Casper Dream might also be too soft for larger sleepers. For a more supportive hybrid, check out our guide to the best mattresses for heavy people.

Casper Dream Mattress: Our verdict

Although pricey, the Casper Dream mattress is a great option for combi sleepers, offering enough bounce and softness to keep you comfortable all night through. Hot and heavy sleepers may find it doesn't suit their needs though.

Buy the Casper Dream Mattress if...

✅ You are a combi sleeper: The Casper Dream's balanced feel is suitable for all sleep positions, and the responsive surface aids with ease of movement.

✅ You sleep with a partner: Several reviews say the motion isolation of the Casper Dream will suit bed-sharers who aren't light sleepers.

✅ You like a medium feel: The Casper Dream fits into the "just right" category for most sleepers, with enough softness to give a little sink, and supportive coils that give it a nice bounce.

Don't buy the Casper Dream Mattress if...

❌ You're on a tight budget: While the Casper Dream has solid reviews, it's a very expensive model. The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is an affordable alternative (albeit with a firmer feel).

❌ You sleep hot: While it has breathable foams and individually wrapped coils, the Casper Dream is lacking in cooling features. Invest in a specialty cooling mattress if night sweats are a problem.