Best bedding sales in March 2021

March 14 is national Sleep Awareness Week. Launched in 1998 by the National Sleep Foundation, the week-long event is designed to celebrate sleep health and encourage better sleeping habits. Here at Tom's Guide, we're all about getting the proper amount of sleep, so rather than celebrate one week, we're dedicating an entire month to better sleep by bringing you the best bedding sales of the month.

Whether you're looking for the best mattress you can afford or simply in search of the best pillow, we're rounding up the best bedding sales from the likes of Purple, Overstock, Nectar, Serta, Casper, and more.

That said, we're not rounding up just mattress deals. We're bringing you the month's best bedding sales on everything from sheet sets to weighted blankets. (We've even got some bedding sales for your four-legged friends). So here are the best bedding sales from across the internet all in one spot.

Today's best bedding sales at a glance

Bedding sales — sheets, duvets, more

Editor's Pick! Nectar Duvet: was $179 now $90 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet offers a 300-thread count of softness. It's made of breathable cotton to keep you warm in the winter and cool over the summer, while box stitching keeps the duvet’s lightweight microfiber fill from shifting into annoying clumps. (We own this duvet and it's great at insulating heat even on the coldest winter nights. It appears lightweight, but does a remarkable job at keeping you warm). View Deal

Chill Bundle: was $149 now $96 @ Sealy

The Chill Bundle lets you sleep cool and comfortably from head to toe. It includes two DreamFit Pillows and a DreamFit sheet set. After discount, the Chill Bundle (twin) costs $96 (was $149), whereas the Chill Bundle (queen) costs $116.35 (was $179). View Deal

Idle Sateen Bed Sheets: was $120 now $96 @ Idle Sleep

These Idle Sateen Bed Sheets are fair trade certified and made of 100% organic cotton. For a limited time, all sizes are 20% off. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow cases. View Deal

Bear Weighted Blanket: was $150 now $120 @ Bear

All Bear Weighted Blankets are now $30 off via coupon code "PD20". The blankets (which provide 15 lbs. of weight) help you relax and enjoy a more restful night of sleep. The blankets are available in light gray, charcoal, or cream. Act fast, these bedding sales will likely expire soon. View Deal

Casper Weighted Blanket (10 pounds): was $169 now $152 @ Amazon

Inspired by performance outerwear, this weighted blanket hugs your body with breathable quilted channels to achieve maximum comfort. The soft cotton cover helps with air circulation, and there are three weight options to choose from: 10, 15, and 20 pounds. It's cheaper than Casper's direct price of $169.View Deal

Purple Gravity Weighted Blanket: was $299 now $239 @ Purple

It may be one of the priciest weight blankets, but the Purple Gravity Weighted Blanket's claim to fame is that it's the only weighted blanket that's big enough to cover two people on a king or queen size bed. It provides 35 lbs. of weight across the entire bed, giving you and your partner the coziest night of sleep ever. As part of Purple's bedding sales, it's now $239. View Deal

Bedding sales — mattresses

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $800: This is easily one of the best mattress deals of the year. We think the medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress is the best you can buy. It's our top pick in our best mattress guide, and we gave it a full five stars because it's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, not too hot at night, and comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,099 @ Saatva

Save $200: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. These exclusive mattress discounts knock $200 off the price when you spend $1,000. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Idle Latex Hybrid: was $1,357 now $950 + 2 free pillows @ Idle Sleep

Save 30%: Idle Sleep's eco-friendly latex mattress is handmade with 100% organic cotton and latex, with no glue or toxins. It features two layers of 100% Talalay latex, buoyant foam layers, and 1,000 smart support coils. The flippable mattress also features luxury firm or medium firmness options. Idle's current mattress sales are now taking 30% off sitewide and you'll get two free pillows ($115 value) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the Idle Hybrid twin starts at $950 (was $1,357), whereas the queen starts at $1,200 (was $1,715). Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Avocado Latex Mattress: was $1,199 now $999 @ Avocado

Save $200: Avocado continues to give an excellent $200 discount on its new, all-natural latex mattress with code "FLAG200". If you're looking for an organic mattress, this is the best you can buy: it's 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and it's biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses, at 7.5 out of 10. For the biggest discount, add a bed frame to your order and save an extra $150. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $730 now $469 + free pillows and sheet set @ Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $660: Mattress maker Sealy is offering its biggest-ever discount (35%) on its premium memory foam mattress. Even better, buy a mattress and you'll get two free pillows and a sheet set worth up to $199. The Cocoon Chill adapts to your body to provide tailored support all over, and has a premium stretch-knit cover that dissipates heat and will keep you cool as you sleep. Currently, the twin costs $469 (was $730), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $1,080). Deal ends: soonView Deal

Vaya mattress sales: $300 off all mattresses

As part of its latest mattress sales event, Vaya is taking $300 off any mattress purchase via coupon "VAYA300". After discount, mattresses start as low as $349 (was $649). Vaya mattresses feature the company's Comfort Foam tech, which contours to your body for maximum comfort while wicking away warm air to keep you cool. Deal ends: unknown. View Deal

Bedding sales — pet beds

Layla pet beds: $25 off all beds @ Layla

As part of its fall sale, Layla is taking $25 off its pet beds. After discount, prices start at $124. The Layla pet bed features a washable and flippable mattress. One side features a flat surface with a firmer feel, whereas the other side features a textured surface with softer feel and slightly more airflow. The beds are available in three sizes. View Deal

Pet beds: up to 30% off at Chewy

As part of its early Black Friday pet deals, Chewy is taking up to 30% off select pet beds. The sale includes orthopedic beds, canopy beds, elevated beds, and heated pads. After discount, prices start as low as $16. View Deal

Read more: