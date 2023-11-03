Cyber Monday vs Black Friday mattress deals: when is the best time to buy a mattress?

We always tell people that the best time to buy a mattress is Black Friday, as this is when discounts are at their highest and MSRPs are at their lowest. But Cyber Monday can be equally great for cheap mattress deals, as we often see many of the best Black Friday mattress deals rolled over to Cyber Monday.

So does that mean you should just shop the Black Friday sales for a new mattress and forget Cyber Monday? Not necessarily. We’ve been analyzing past Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals and have unpicked some key trends.

The good news is that either sale is an excellent time to buy one of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers at a much cheaper price. Let’s take a closer look…

Cyber Monday vs Black Friday mattress deals: Prices

Both mattress sales offer up the cheapest MSRPs of the year, which means that any discount you get will go further. The cost of mattresses generally shoots up before and after Labor Day in September, then plummets in November ready for Black Friday.

We usually see these cheaper ‘before sale’ prices continue through November and into Cyber Monday. They tend to rise again in December and January, before dropping in February for Presidents’ Day.

So from an MSRP perspective, there’s very little difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Therefore, you won’t see the MSRP of a mattress drop dramatically on Cyber Monday compared to Black Friday, so there’s no point in delaying a purchase based on MSRP alone. Here are some of the best early sales right now...

Cyber Monday vs Black Friday mattress deals: Discounts

This is where we see a little nuance to these two big holiday mattress sales. The majority of the best deals land on Black Friday and roll into Cyber Monday; mattress brands simply change their marketing language, but the savings mostly stay the same.

Nectar Sleep, DreamCloud, Plush Beds, Awara and Helix Sleep are just a few brands that carry over Black Friday bed deals to Cyber Monday. So there really isn’t any rush to buy on Black Friday if you need a little more time to make a decision, as most brands will still be offering discounts across Cyber Weekend and into Cyber Monday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, there are a few top mattress in a box brands that keep their biggest discounts for Cyber Monday itself, adding an extra $50-$100 off the sale price, or adding a free bedding bundle on top of the discount. We’ve seen Casper, Purple and Tempur-Pedic do this in past sales, while Saatva has usually kept its biggest deal ($400 off purchases of $1,000 or more) for Black Friday only.

The real surprise is that the biggest deals from some of the best hybrid mattress and memory foam mattress brands arrive before Black Friday, in the form of flash sales. For example, DreamCloud recently launched a 50% off sale that dropped the price of a queen to just $665. Nectar Sleep also launched a flash sale recently, and we don’t expect that price to be beaten on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday vs Black Friday mattress deals: Shipping

The closer to Christmas you leave buying a mattress, the bigger the chance of you running into shipping delays. That might mean you won’t get your new bed in time for Christmas break. This is especially true if you’re buying a custom or handmade mattress, such as a Saatva or Tempur-Pedic.

While most bed-in-a-box brands tend to ship within three to five working days, luxury mattresses take a little longer. While there’s only a few days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, 48 hours could make all the difference to whether you receive your new bed before or after Christmas.

Black Friday orders will naturally be further ahead in the queue than Cyber Monday, so keep that in mind if you’re buying a handmade mattress. Standard or ‘off-the-peg’ beds should move a little faster, as long as they aren’t stock-limited deals. If they are, then we’d advise buying on Black Friday otherwise the mattress may sell out before Cyber Monday if it’s a very good price.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best time to buy a mattress is right now

Bar a few mattress brands that offer a little extra discount or free bedding plus a discount on Cyber Monday, you’ll find that the best deals arrive before Black Friday and carry on straight through to Cyber Monday. That means the whole of Novemeber can be a good time to buy a mattress.

This year we’ve seen some excellent flash sales from the likes of Nectar Sleep and DreamCloud and we don’t expect them to be repeated or bettered for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. There are plenty of early access sales to shop right now, and we predict that these discounts will stay the same when Black Friday itself arrives on Friday 24 November, with just some marketing language changes made to the sale.

So, our advice is this: if you need a new mattress right now and you’ve seen a good deal on a bed that suits your sleep, body type and budget, there is no reason to wait any longer because November is typically when we see the cheapest mattress prices of the year. We also feel as though Black Friday has started early this year, with plenty of brands launching early access deals.

Remember to only buy a bed that comes on a mattress trial of at least 30 nights, and look through the mattress warranty and the returns policy before you buy. If you decide further down the line that your new bed isn’t right for you, take a look at our guide on how to return a mattress bought in the Black Friday sales.