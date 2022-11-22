This luxury mattress topper is ideal for side sleepers of light to average weight who enjoy softer comfort – and especially those who want to enjoy the legendary Tempur Material without the much heftier price tag of a full Tempur-Pedic mattress. However, stomach sleepers, heavier sleepers, and those who require more substantial support will likely benefit from a firmer option.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Tempur-Pedic is a tried and true leader in mattresses, toppers, and similar accessories for your bedding needs – and the brand's Tempur-Adapt Topper is no exception. We had high expectations for this topper; not only because Tempur-Pedic is as trusted and luxurious as it gets, but also because the brand's discontinued Tempur-Topper Supreme was our previous first choice as the best mattress topper .

At any rate, we were pleased to discover that the Tempur-Adapt Topper doesn't disappoint, as we found it cozy and comfortable, especially while side-sleeping, yet also appreciated a few supporting selling points of this high-end topper.

But before you decide to buy this topper or another, get some extra research in first by reading our best mattresses guide – especially as the Black Friday mattress deals are in full swing. .

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review in brief

We tested the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper for a little over two weeks, trying it out in all sleeping positions (side, back, and stomach). As a note, this luxury mattress topper is marketed as ideal for side sleeping, which proved to be beneficial as that's the tester's preferred sleeping position. The tester used linen sheets throughout the trial, which tend to offer more breathability (and trap less heat) than cotton and many other alternatives for bedding material.

Tempur-Adapt Topper specs Type: memory foam (officially 'Tempur Material')

Best suited to: side sleepers

Depth: 3"

Trial period: none

Warranty: 10 years

Overall, we found this mattress topper to be very plush and as luxurious as the high cost would suggest. It's soft enough to really feel the hug of proprietary, NASA-developed Tempur Material. It offers more give than other toppers, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it lends itself to a sensation of sinking in. However, that extra give might prove to be too much for stomach sleepers, some back sleepers, and heavier sleepers. And while this mattress topper didn't trap heat (for reference, the tester is prone to heating up at night every so often), the fact that Tempur-Pedic offers an upgrade to a Tempur-Adapt + Cooling topper suggests that it's not the absolute best mattress topper for those who tend to run hot overnight.

All things considered, we recommend the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper for side sleepers in particular, as well as those who don't heat up while sleeping.

(opens in new tab) View Tempur-Adapt Topper at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper starts at $319 for a twin-sized mattress topper and goes up to $469 for a California king. Cooling upgrades may be added for an extra $60, though at the time of this review, the retailer doesn't appear to offer the cooling upgrade for king and California king toppers. There's no sleep trial period but you do get a 10-year warranty.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review: materials

3 inches of proprietary Tempur Material

More durable and breathable than standard memory foam

Removable and washable allergen-resistant cover

One of the most significant selling points that Tempur-Pedic has to offer is its proprietary, NASA-developed Tempur Material, which lends its mattresses and mattress toppers equal sensations of luxury and comfort. The brand notes that Tempur Material isn't only more durable than the memory foam that competitors use, but also developed to be more breathable, which permits less retention of body heat. Moreover, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper comes with a zipped, removable, and washable cover, which is as convenient as it is hygienic. (In other words, the cover is a welcome bonus for those who are prone to germaphobia or would like to save on the extra cost and hassle of purchasing an additional cover.)

The cover is also resistant to allergens and protects against dust mites, which are also much-appreciated features. To keep the cover in peak condition, wash it in cool water without chlorine or harsh stain products, then dry it on a cool setting or hang dry.

(Image credit: Michele Ross)

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review: price and deals

Expensive topper option at queen size MSRP $419

Occasional sales drop the price or add gifts

Also sold on Amazon and Home Depot with various deals

Compared to other mattress toppers, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper is on the more luxurious (read: pricier) end. While mid-range mattresses toppers will set you back around $100 give or take (and you can get a cheap mattress topper under $50), even the smallest version of this topper, without the cooling upgrade, costs three times that at the regular retail price. However, it's worth factoring in that there are fairly regular Tempur-Pedic mattress sales that can knock 20% or even 40% off toppers, and sometimes throw in extras like sleep masks even pillows for free.

It's also far, far cheaper than buying a full mattress. We rate these amongst the best memory foam mattresses and the best luxury mattresses, but they're not cheap. A Tempur topper is a way of getting that fairly unique sleep feel for a fraction of the price. Here's the official pricing for the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper:

Twin: MSRP $319

MSRP $319 Twin long: MSRP $319

MSRP $319 King: MSRP $369

MSRP $369 Queen: MSRP $419

MSRP $419 King: MSRP $469

MSRP $469 CA king: MSRP $469

While testing this mattress topper, we saw it on sale on both the Tempur-Pedic website (at 40% off, for $251.40 for the queen size), as well as on Amazon – though the latter was only available with the cooling upgrade (at 40% off from the $499 list price, for $299 for the queen size).

To enjoy the Tempur Material via a mattress topper for less money, you may wish to consider opting for the Tempur Cloud Topper (opens in new tab), which offers 2 inches of support and no corner straps for only $219 (queen size) or $199 (twin size). Check out another luxury option in our Saatva Mattress Topper review – this one boasts advanced cooling technology, and prices start at $175 for foam material (twin size) and go up to $510 for graphite material (split king size).

Today's best Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $191.40 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $319 (opens in new tab) $223.30 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $319 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Tempur-Adapt Topper review: design and features

Tempur Material is durable and breathable

Washable, allergen- and dust-resistant cover offers hygienic benefits

Straps keep topper in place well

On the whole, we're fans of the plush Tempur Material and enjoyed the three inches of give it provides. We think the benefit here will mostly be for side sleepers and some back sleepers – stomach sleepers, some back sleepers, and heavier sleepers may find this mattress topper to be too soft for their needs.

Moreover, while we didn't experience issues with trapping body heat at night, we anticipate that those who tend to run hot may as well shell out the extra $60 for the cooling upgrade to err on the side of caution. Since the zippered cover completely envelops the mattress topper, it's ideal for those who are sensitive to germs and allergens, the latter of which can especially have negative impacts on sleep quality.

We were also pleased to discover that the corner straps sufficiently kept the mattress topper in place without wiggling around. Also, our standard-sized linen sheets fitted fine, even with the extra three inches of space from the topper, so we didn't need to invest in fitted sheets with deeper pockets.

Tempur-Adapt Topper review: performance

Setup

4.5 of 5 stars

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper was packed in a box measuring 22 x 15 x 15 inches. Placing it on a scale, it clocked in at just shy of 25 pounds. Each of these considerations make it simple enough to unbox for a solo, relatively petite reviewer. Box aside, the only extra protection the mattress topper had was the shrinkwrap for the topper itself and one extra plastic bag as a buffer from the cardboard. We appreciated that the packaging was minimal and not excessive, as well as that it was very easy to unroll the shrinkwrap and place the topper on the mattress solo. We deducted half of a star since we noticed off-gassing smells up to three feet away for about two hours after unboxing. While it decompressed quickly after lying flat, the brand notes it can take up to 24 hours to fully expand though it is suitable to use on the same day.

Click the arrow icons to scroll through the gallery of images

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Michele Ross) (Image credit: Michele Ross) (Image credit: Michele Ross) (Image credit: Michele Ross)

Temperature regulation

4 of 5 stars

While the tester tends to run hot at night every so often, this wasn't a major issue throughout the trial period. With that said, however, this didn't necessarily mean that the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper offered cooling sensations, as we could feel at least a bit of heat building up at certain times throughout the review period – though nothing too intense to warrant a major demerit. There are also a few reports of this topper sleeping a bit warm amongst other customer reivews.

We wouldn't say that the mattress topper is cool to the touch, and we anticipate more impressive cooling features with the $60 upgrade. (Again, we tested this topper with linen sheets to support greater breathability and temperature regulation.) Overall, we found temperature regulation to be the least impressive aspect of this mattress topper in our review, but it bears repeating that this wasn't a huge fault or pain point.

(Image credit: Michele Ross)

Firmness and support

4 out of 5 stars

To sleep on the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper, we imagine, would be akin to sleeping on a cloud (or at a premium bed in a five-star luxury hotel resort). While this feature may be compelling to some, it may be a weak point for others. For instance, we particularly enjoyed the plushness each time we crept into bed after a long, tough day and appreciated the hug it took to our body's curves – most notably while side sleeping. However, sometimes the sink felt a bit excessive while back sleeping (namely around the hips) and while stomach sleeping, so we anticipate that this mattress topper would be a bit too soft for those who prefer these sleeping positions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Michele Ross) (Image credit: Michele Ross) (Image credit: Michele Ross)

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper: customer reviews

As is the case with pretty much any reviews, those for the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper swing both ways, though the bulk of them on both the Tempur-Pedic website and Amazon are positive on the whole. Users who gave a positive review for the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper noted heavenly, wonderful experiences after investing in this topper. More specifically, some reviewers commented on the topper's ability to help relieve aches and pains in the shoulders, back, and hips.

Other positive reviews called out the value for the price tag, which allowed them to benefit from the legendary Tempur Material at a more accessible price point compared to the brand's mattresses. Users who weren't as impressed by this mattress topper cited that they found it to be too soft for their liking and had an unpleasant off-gassing smell. Others mentioned that it slipped around despite securing it with the corner straps and that they didn't notice any cooling benefits.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Should you buy the Tempur-Adapt Topper?

All things considered, we stand on our ground confirming that the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper is among the best mattress toppers on the market today – though it's not for everyone. Based on our personal experience testing this mattress topper, we highly suggest it for side sleepers of light or average weight who don't mind extra softness and a lot of cushion. (Those who prioritize convenience and hygiene will also appreciate the zippered, washable cover.) On the flip side, we believe that stomach sleepers, some back sleepers, and heavier sleepers would be better suited with another option. Moreover, sleepers who tend to run hot at night yet want to luxuriate in the Tempur Material may want to pay for the cooling upgrade. Unfortunately, there is no trial period on offer for this high-end topper, yet it's backed by a 10-year warranty.

As a reminder, we suggest opting for the Tempur Cloud Topper (opens in new tab) if you're trying not to break the bank too much while still enjoying Tempur Material (albeit at 2 inches, rather than 3), or checking out the Saatva Mattress Topper (opens in new tab) if money is no object.

Today's best Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $191.40 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $319 (opens in new tab) $223.30 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $319 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals