The 15 best Memorial Day mattress sales 2024 — up to 50% off

Memorial Day mattress sales 2024 are live today and I've been shopping them all morning to bring you the best deals right here. I'll update this guide as and when new discounts arrive, but I don't expect any better sales to surface compared to the ones I've found for you here.

Below you'll find a mattress for every sleep position and budget, with up to 50% off. Deals-wise, there's nothing new today compared to yesterday, but I do expect them to end shortly after Memorial Day so I'd recommend buying now to avoid disappointment.

Memorial Day sales are also your last chance to secure a big discount on the year's top-rated mattresses before prices increase over the summer. Ready to shop? These are the deals I recommend buying in this year's Memorial Day mattress sales...

The 15 best Memorial Day mattress sales of 2024

$400 off 1. Saatva Classic mattress: save $400 at Saatva



Deal quality: ★★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $995 (was $1,395)

Queen: $1,695 (was $2,095)

King: $2,195 (was $2,595)

All sizes: See prices

Lowest price this year (queen): $1,695 Mattress type: Hybrid

Firmness: Plush, Luxury firm, Firm

Benefits: Year's trial | Lifetime warranty | Free old mattress and base removal Best for: Sleepers seeking a handcrafted, hotel-style luxury mattress with enhanced lumbar support. Best alternative: The DreamCloud ($419 at DreamCloud) Quick verdict: The Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid is the best mattress we've tested. It comes in three firmness levels and two heights, so it can be matched to any sleeping position and body type. My team and I rate it highly for lower back support, and during testing found that it delivers great pressure relief across the body. You can save $400 on every size at Saatva for Memorial Day, with a queen reduced to $1,695. That's the best price I've seen since Presidents' Day and I expect it to rise again after Memorial Day so I'd recommend buying now if you're keen on the Saatva Classic.

Up to 50% off 2. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: save up to 50% at DreamCloud



Deal quality: ★★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $419 (was $839)

Queen: $665 (was $1,332)

King: $835 ($1,669)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium firm

Benefits: Year's trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Best for: People who like the Saatva Classic (#1) but have a smaller budget and want a luxe budget alternative. Best alternative: Nectar Premier ($1,099 at Nectar) Quick verdict: The DreamCloud Hybrid is 14" tall and made with memory foam and innerspring coils. Nearly all of my DreamCloud Mattress review panel rate this hybrid for back and stomach sleeping, and after sleeping on it myself I'd say it suits side sleepers too as long as you enjoy a slightly firmer bed. DreamCloud Sleep has been running this sale for months, so even though the discount isn't new, it's still excellent value for money with a queen on sale for $665 (was $1,332). You'll get the same trial and warranty as with the Saatva too.

35% off + gift 4. Bear Original mattress: save up to $591 at Bear Mattress



Deal quality: ★★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $699 (was $455)

Queen: $649 (was $998)

King: $848 (was $1,304)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Memory foam

Firmness: Medium

Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Best for: Side and stomach sleeping couples shopping for a great-value foam mattress with motion isolation. Best alternative: Cocoon Chill ($399 at Cocoon) Quick verdict: There are lots of memory foam mattresses in the Memorial Day sales, but this Bear Original deal saves you 35% on every size with up to $500 worth of free bedding too. In the Tom's Guide Bear Original mattress review my team and I awarded it high test scores of 4.5/5 for motion isolation and pressure relief, recommending it to couples who experience aches and pains during sleep. However it does retain some heat, so hot sleepers on a budget are better off with the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam, a cooling foam bed designed with a Phase Change cover that absorbs heat. A queen size Bear Original is on sale for $649 (was $998) this weekend and you'll get $320 of free bedding too.

$400 off 5. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid: save $400 at Saatva



Deal quality: ★★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $795 (was $1,195)

Queen: $1,395 (was $1,795)

King: $2,195 (was $1,795)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium-firm

Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove Delivery Best for: Shoppers wanting the cheapest medium-firm hybrid Saatva mattress. Best alternative: Leesa Sapira Hybrid ($944 at Leesa) Quick verdict: If you want a handcrafted Saatva mattress but have a smaller budget, I recommend the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid. It's the cheapest option in today's Saatva Memorial Day sale, with a queen discounted to $1,395 (was $1,795). I only see $400 savings on the Memory Foam Hybrid during major sales such as Memorial Day, otherwise the average discount is around $200. My Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review team scored it 5/5 for pressure relief, and reported that it stays cool during sleep too. That's largely thanks to enhanced lumbar support coupled with AirCradle Memory Foam and Saatva's LuxeCool design. Overall, I'd recommend the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress to stomach and side sleepers with lower back pain.

50% off + gift 6. GhostBed Luxe mattress: save up to $2,895 at GhostBed



Deal quality: ★★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $1,298 (was $2,595)

Queen: $1,548 (was $3,095)

King: $1,898 (was $3,795)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Memory foam

Firmness: Medium

Benefits: 101-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Hot sleepers who want a cool-touch foam mattress that draws away heat while reducing pain. Best alternative: Cocoon Chill ($399 at Cocoon) Quick verdict: The 13" GhostBed Luxe is the best cooling mattress of the year, and this is biggest saving I've seen on it since Presidents' Day. There's 50% off every size in the Memorial Day sales with a queen reduced to $1,548 (was $3,095) , plus you'll get two free cooling pillows. My team's GhostBed Luxe mattress review states that this is a powerful cooling mattress best suited to people who experience chronic overheating, night sweats and hot flashes due to menopause and other health conditions. For a budget alternative consider the Cocoon by Sealy Chill ($669 for a queen).

30% off 7. Lucid Memory Foam Mattress: save up to $132 at Lucid



Deal quality: ★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin XL: $167 (was $239)

Queen: $226 (was $332)

King: $307 (was $439)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Memory foam

Firmness: Plush, Medium, Firm

Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Sleepers seeking a budget, sink-in memory foam mattress in their choice of firmness and height. Best alternative: Nectar Memory Foam ($349 at Nectar) Quick verdict: Lucid is a budget mattress and bed topper brand and this Memory Foam Mattress is its cheapest option. The prices listed above are for the 10" version but a 12" is also available (a queen costs $299 – choose that for a plusher feel). Because it comes in three firmness options like the Saatva, all sleeping positions are catered for. The memory foam is CertiPUR-US (toxin-free) with bamboo-infused charcoal foam to help dissipate heat. I haven't tested this mattress, but user reviews look good – an overall score of 4.5/5 with the only complaints being about customer service; feedback on the actual mattress is that it's excellent value for the price. Shipping is free, but some sizes in the 10" version are selling out.

$450 off + gift 8. Amerisleep AS3 mattress: save up to $1,140 at Amerisleep



Deal quality: ★★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $1,249 (was $1,699)

Queen: $1,499 (was $1,949)

King: $1,699 (was $2,149)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium

Benefits: 100-night trial | 20-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Eco-friendly side sleepers wanting a fiberglass-free mattress made with plant-based memory foam. Best alternative: Helix Midnight Luxe ($1,099 at Helix) Quick verdict: This Memorial Day deal saves you $450 off the Amerisleep AS3, plus you'll get a free foundation (bed base) and luxury bedding – a total saving of up to $1,140. My review team rates the Amerisleep AS3 as one of the best choices for reducing pressure on the shoulders, knees and hips when side sleeping (see the Amerisleep AS3 mattress review for more). While the feel is on the softer side of medium, a series of pocketed coils provide full-body support to ensure your spine stays in healthy alignment. Another standout feature is the cover – it remained cool to the touch during testing, with a similar performance to the GhostBed Luxe below yet at a slightly cheaper price.

30% off 9. Casper The One mattress: save up to $132 at Casper



Deal quality: ★★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin XL: $610 (was $875)

Queen: $870 (was $1,245)

King: $1,220 (was $1,745)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Memory foam

Firmness: Medium-firm

Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Stomach and side sleepers who are prone to overheating yet love the contouring feel of memory foam. Best alternative: The Purple Mattress ($899 at Purple) Quick verdict: The medium-firm Casper One was recently released as the 'reimagined' Casper Original bed-in-a-box. It's a good choice for side and stomach sleepers who normally overheat in bed, as the layer of Casper Breathe Flex Foam found at the top of the mattress helps dissipate heat. Further layers of memory foam provide contouring and support to major pressure points in those sleep positions, while keeping your body on top of the mattress. Casper's Memorial Day sale is a big improvement on recent discounts I've seen from the brand. With 30% off a queen size, The One is reduced to $870 (was $1,245) – that's competitive for a Casper mattress.

Up to 55% off 10. Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress: save up to $819 at Emma Sleep



Deal quality: ★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $409 (was $812)

Queen: $659 (was $1,319)

King: $819 (was $1,649)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Memory foam

Firmness: Medium

Benefits: 365-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: People who want an affordable, breathable mattress with a medium-soft feel for side/stomach sleeping. Best alternative: DreamCloud Hybrid ($419 at DreamCloud) Quick verdict: Here's your chance to get Emma Sleep's popular cooling hybrid mattress for the cheapest price I've seen since Presidents' Day, with a queen down to $659 (was $1,319) with two free pillows. The Emma Comfort Hybrid uses Airgocell foam to dissipate heat, which is similar to tech found in more expensive cooling mattresses. It's on the softer side of medium-firm, making it a good choice for side and stomach sleepers who sleep warm. Back sleepers are better off with The DreamCloud, on sale for $665 in a queen.

30% off 11. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress: save up to $479.70 at Brooklyn Bedding



Deal quality: ★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $465.50 (was $665)

Queen: $932 (was $1,332)

King: $1,119 (was $1,599)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Hybrid

Firmness: Soft, Firm, Medium

Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Back and stomach sleepers seeking a bouncier hybrid mattress in their choice of firmness. Best alternative: The WinkBed ($849 at WinkBeds) Quick verdict: This 30% discount with code MEMORIAL30 (enter at checkout) is 5% higher than the Brooklyn Bedding sale we see during a normal month. The lead tester for Tom's Guide's Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review recommends it for back and stomach sleepers thanks to its responsive, slightly firmer sleep surface. It will keep your body on top of the mattress, stopping your lower back from dipping out of alignment. This mid-range hybrid is finished to a high standard, but the only thing that lets it down slightly is lacklustre temperature regulation. If you want an affordable hybrid with good support for back and stomach sleeping, pick The WinkBed instead ($300 off at WinkBeds). A queen Signature Hybrid is on sale for $932.40 in Memorial Day sales (was $1,332), with the option to upgrade to a pillow-top.

39% off 12. Serta Perfect Sleeper MidSummer Nights mattress: save up to $300 at Home Depot



Deal quality: ★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $399 (was $649)

Queen: $469 (was $749)

King: $649 (was $949)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Hybrid

Firmness: Soft, Firm, Medium

Benefits: 90-day returns | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Heavy people wanting a budget-friendly innerspring mattress with a high weight capacity. Best alternative: Titan Plus ($489 at Titan Mattress) Quick verdict: There are some good mattresses for heavy people on sale this Memorial Day but none come close to the price of the Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress at just $469 for a queen. This 10.5" hybrid supports up to 1,000lbs in total weight, with a sturdy base offering ground-up support. A of gel memory foam lumbar support band and three specific zones of coils work in tandem to deliver pressure relief while keeping your body on top of the mattress. The sleep surface itself is softer, with cushioning foam and a breathable cover to dissipate heat and wick away sweat.

40% off 13. Nectar Memory Foam mattress: up to 40% off at Nectar Sleep



Deal quality: ★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $349 (was $699)

Queen: $645 (was $1,099)

King: $845 (was $1,399)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Memory foam

Firmness:Medium

Benefits: Year's trial | Forever warranty | Free old mattress and base removal Best for: Side sleepers and anyone with sore joints. Best alternative: The DreamCloud ($419 at DreamCloud) Quick verdict: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is tough to beat when it comes to value for money. This medium-firm, all-foam mattress suits a wide range of sleepers. When we reviewed it we found it offers a good balance of cushioning and support, and is particularly good for stomach and back sleepers. If you like to sink into your mattress, the Nectar will suit you well. Just watch out if you tend to overheat when you sleep - we'd recommend a hybrid like the DreamCloud above instead if you. With prices starting from $349 for a twin, the Memorial Day mattress sale at Nectar is excellent value for money and well worth a look.

30% off 14. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress: save up to $719 at Tempur-Pedic Deal quality: ★★★★



Sale prices:

Twin: $1,189 (was $1,699)

Queen: $1,399 (was $1,999)

King: $1,679 (was $2,399)

All sizes: See prices



Mattress type: Tempur

Firmness: Medium

Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free mattress installation



Best for: Side and stomach sleepers with joint pain who want to feel cradled by a softer mattress with excellent pressure relief.



Best alternative: Nolah Original 10” ($649 at Nolah Sleep)



Quick verdict: The Tempur-Cloud Mattress is the cheapest Tempur-Pedic mattress you’ll find in today’s sales. It’s made with NASA-developed Tempur foam and feels very different to standard memory foam; Tempur foam molds itself around your body in any position you sleep in, creating a weightless sleeping experience that reduces painful pressure points on your body. Tom’s Guide’s Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress review awarded it a test score of 5/5 for pressure relief, but scored it down for edge support and temperature control. Tempur-Pedic always offers 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress during major holiday sales, so this is the best price you’ll get with a queen is reduced to $1,399 (was $1,999).

30% off + gift 15. Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress: save up to $690 + free bedding at Leesa Deal quality: ★★★★



Sale prices:

Twin: $944 (was $1,349)

Queen: $1,399 (was $1,999)

King: $1,609 (was $2,299)

All sizes: See prices



Mattress type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium-firm

Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping



Best for: Restless sleepers who bedshare and need a mattress with excellent motion isolation.



Best alternative: DreamCloud Hybrid Premier(x$x)



Quick verdict: The Leesa Sapira hybrid is my top choice for couples and restless sleepers wanting a supportive hybrid mattress with best-in-class motion isolation, as it scored a 5/5 for this in Tom's Guide's Leesa Sapira mattress review testing. I'd recommend it to side sleepers mostly, but it's also a good choice for stomach sleepers who enjoy a slightly softer sleep surface. Back sleepers are better off choosing the DreamCloud Hybrid Premier with enhanced lower back support. The six-layer Leesa Sapira is 30% off in today's Memorial Day sales, which matches the best price I saw during Black Friday, and you'll get two free pillows with your purchase. A queen is discounted to $1,399 (was $1,799), undercutting the Saatva Classic hybrid by nearly $300.

Best of the rest: More Memorial Day mattress sales to consider

Our Memorial Day mattress sale roundup above highlights the deals I recommend you spend your hard-earned cash on if you're looking for a new mattress. However, if you've made it this far without seeing something you like, there are some additional sales that might be worth browsing.

Amazon Memorial Day mattress sale: cheap mattresses from $85

Amazon has discounted a large selection of budget mattresses in its Memorial Day mattress sale. Be aware that these mattresses don't offer the support, comfort or durability of our top choices above. Also, the cheapest prices tend to be on the thinnest options: we don't recommend less than 8 inches tall for an adult's permanent bed - however there are some options here that would suit a kids room or spare room. Linnenspa and Zinus are good brands to look for in this space.

Best Buy: up to $400 off big-name mattress brands

There's a good range of mattresses on sale at

Best Buy this Memorial Day. You'll find options from the likes of Serta, Sealy, Casper and Nectar, and some cheaper mattresses too, from Linnespa and Lucid. If you don't mind getting an older mattress it's worth a look - we found some of the newer mattresses to be cheaper to buy directly from the manufacturer though (such as Tuft & Needle).

Macy's Memorial Day mattress sale: up to 70% off older models from big-name brands

Macy's has huge mattress discounts most of the year, and it's the same this Memorial Day - although the deals aren't particualrly new. If you're all about getting the biggest discount possible, you'll find savings of up to $2,000 on older mattress models. Just make sure you read the terms and conditions properly and know the refund policy - especially if you're buying a mattress in a blow-out sale. These sale items can't usually be returned so you'll need to be sure you like what you've chosen.

Walmart: average discounts on mattresses

There's a smaller selection of mattresses on sale at Walmart for Memorial Day than some of the other big-name retailers. There are both older and newer mattresses from a few leading brands, including Casper, Cocoon By Sealy, but this sale is likely to be of most relevance to anyone looking for a budget mattress, with options starting from around $80. Again, remember that any mattress thinner than 8 inches is better suited to a child or spare room than to an adult's permanent bed.

Memorial Day mattress sales: Shopping advice

How to choose a mattress in Memorial Day sales

There are a few considerations to make when learning how to choose a mattress that suits your sleep needs. Getting clear on the answers to these questions before you start shopping the Memorial Day sales will help you quickly narrow in on your ideal bed.

According to Tom's Guide's Senior Sleep Editor and Certified Sleep Science Coach Claire Davies, you should ask yourself these questions before buying a mattress:

What is your budget?

What mattress size do you need?

What position do you sleep in? (Side, back, stomach or combination)

What mattress firmness do you like? (Soft, medium or firm)

Do you sleep solo or bed share?

Do you overheat during sleep?

Do you have any physical aches and pains that wake you up?

Budget

The cost of a good mattress has risen by around $100 on average in the last year, so major sales such as those taking place on Memorial Day are an excellent time to get hundreds of dollars off the price of a top-rated bed.

"We've seen from previous years how mattress prices tend to increase after Memorial Day and through the summer months," says Senior Sleep Editor Davies. "The next big sale after Memorial Day in May is Labor Day in September, so once Memorial Day is over you might be looking at a few months before prices start to drop again."

There are plenty of great cheap mattresses around most months now, and one of our favorites is the Siena Memory Foam Mattress, on sale for $399 (was $799) in a queen size every month at Siena Sleep.

"The Siena Memory Foam offers a lot of mattress for a budget price," says Davies. "We normally recommend it to back and stomach sleepers, and to people who enjoy sleeping on a firmer feeling bed regardless of their sleep position or body weight."

Mattress size

US mattress sizes range from twin XL to split Cal king, and choosing the right mattress size for your sleep needs is pivotal to sleeping comfortably each need. Having the right amount of space for you and whoever you share a bed with also reduces the risks of overheating. Here's a guide quick to the different mattresses sizes and their dimensions:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mattress size Dimensions Choose this if... Twin 38 x 75 inches Row 1 - Cell 2 Twin XL 38 x 80 inches Row 2 - Cell 2 Full 54 x 75 inches Row 3 - Cell 2 Queen 60 x 80 inches Row 4 - Cell 2 Olympic queen 66 x 80 inches Row 5 - Cell 2 King 76 x 80 inches Row 6 - Cell 2 Cal king 72 x 84 inches Row 7 - Cell 2 Split king 76 x 80 inches (split in half) Row 8 - Cell 2

Another thing to keep in mind when thinking about the size of mattress to buy in Memorial Day sales: unboxing it once it arrives. For anything bigger than a full, ask a friend to help! Our testers pictured here are unboxing a queen hybrid and it was very heavy to move around. (Image credit: Future)

Firmness

"Choosing the right mattress firmness for your sleeping position and body type is crucial," explains Davies, who has reviewed many of this year's best mattresses in a box for all types of sleeper. "The two main factors that affect how soft or firm a mattress will feel to you are your body weight and whether you sleep on your stomach, back or side.

"Generally speaking, we've found through testing that lighter adult bodies (weighing 150lbs or less) sleep well on soft to medium mattresses, while heavier bodies (weighing 200lbs or more) sleep well on medium-firm to firm mattresses."

Here's a cheat sheet to how to pick the right firmness for you in the Memorial Day mattress sales:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mattress firmness Firmness rating out of 10 Best for... Soft or plush 3 to 4 Lightweight side sleepers Medium 5 Light to average weight side and stomach sleepers Medium-firm 6 Most people (the best firmness); sleepers with back pain Firm 7 Back and stomach sleepers; sleepers with back pain Extra firm / hard 8-9 Heavier bodies weighing over 300lbs; those advised to sleep on a hard bed

Other factors to consider

If you overheat during sleep or experience hot flashes (flushes) or night sweats, keep an eye out for the best cooling mattresses in this year's Memorial Day sales. "Proper cooling mattresses are designed to not only dissipate heat and wick away sweat, keeping you dry in bed, but they can actively lower the bed's temperature," explains Davies.

"These smart mattresses are pretty rare though and therefore command a higher price tag, but I would recommend looking for deals on Eight Sleep, SleepNumber and Tempur-Pedic cooling beds.

The initial outlay for a cooling mattress could be a great investment for the longterm quality of your sleep health Claire Davies, Senior Sleep Editor

"If overheating is stopping you from falling asleep in a reasonable time (usually within 20 minutes for most healthy adults), then the initial outlay for a cooling mattress could be a great investment for the longterm quality of your sleep health."

Finally, if you're sharing a bed with a restless sleeper, make sure you look for a mattress with good motion isolation. This means it will greatly reduce or even fully stop any movement from your partner reaching you and disturbing you from sleep.

How to spot the best Memorial Day mattress sales

We expect every major mattress brand and retailer to participate in this year's Memorial Day sales, but not all of them will be running what we consider to be time-limited deals launched especially for Memorial Day. That means, some brands will simply continue offering their normal mattress discounts but dress them up as Memorial Day sales.

For example, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattresses are always 35% off and bundled with up to $199 of free cooling bedding. Does that mean it's a bad deal and you should ignore it during the Memorial Day sales? No! Getting a queen size Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress for $699 (was $1,079) plus $179 of free bedding is an excellent deal – it's just available every month so you don't have to rush to make a decision. That also means that you can buy it on sale before or after Memorial Day.

What do the really good Memorial Day mattress sales look like? To us, they're a larger discount than what we see in a typical month and they offer a bigger free gift

Another example is Siena Sleep, Nectar Sleep's sister brand and the company behind the top-rated Siena Memory Foam Mattress. Every month it's on sale for $399 for a queen size (as $799), occasionally dropping to $379 for a queen. So as with the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, you should definitely consider the Siena Mattress if you want one of the best affordable mattresses for the money, but you don't have to wait until Memorial Day to buy it – that great price is available year-round.

So what do the really good Memorial Day mattress sales look like? To us, they're a larger discount than what we see in a typical month and they offer a bigger free gift. The very best deals offer larger discounts, more free bedding and cheaper MSRPs.

We'll be including these at the top of this guide so you can see at a glance what the very best Memorial Day mattress sales are versus the regular mattress deals still worth considering but that aren't time sensitive.