Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress review (2021)

The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress is easily one of the best budget cooling mattresses around. It's comfortable and supportive, with effective temperature-regulation features that give it the edge over its all-foam rivals. More memory foam and better edge support would give it a higher score, but you get a lot for your money here. If you're looking for an affordable medium-firm memory foam mattress, there's a lot to like about the Cocoon Chill.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress: overview

Notable upgrade to the Cocoon Classic, introducing new cooling tech

Medium-firm comfort level will suit most sleepers

Great performance at a competitive price

The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress is an all-foam, medium-firm mattress made by sleep industry giant and household name Sealy. At 10 inches deep, it's the entry-level and most popular model in Sealy’s mattress-in-a-box line. It replaces the original Cocoon Classic, introducing some very attractive features for the price.

The headline feature is Sealy’s advanced phase-change material in the stretch-knit cover, which elevates the mattress above most of its lower-mid-range rivals. We slept on the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress for two weeks and found that it does an excellent job at regulating temperature throughout the night.

During the entire period in which we tested the Cocoon Chill, we didn’t overheat once - even our hot-sleeping reviewer didn’t wake up in a sweat. This, alone, makes it one of the better foam mattresses at this price point, and the Cocoon made it into our best mattress guide for this reason.

Cocoon Chill: at a glance Type: mattress in a box

Firmness: medium-firm

Material: memory foam

Depth: 10 inches

Weight: suitable for up to 500lbs

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king

Best for: hot sleepers; side and front sleepers; anyone with a restless partner

Inside the mattress there are four layers. Under the cooling cover is a layer of high-quality memory foam, which adapts to your body, cushioning pressure points and providing tailored support. Next is a responsive comfort foam layer - this provides additional cushioning and support, and helps absorb motion, so you won’t feel a bed partner moving as much. Finally, a heavier, more robust layer of foam gives extra support and durability.

After two weeks of testing, we think the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress should be well-suited to most body types and sleeping positions. We found it especially comfortable for side sleeping, and it's a particularly good option for hot sleepers who want the 'hug' of memory foam.

That said, while the Cocoon Chill does has some of that classic memory foam mattress feel, you don't get the full hug here - you sleep closer to the top of this mattress. If you're looking for the full memory foam feel, try the similarly priced Nectar Memory Foam mattress instead.

So where can you buy it? The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress is sold directly on the Cocoon by Sealy website. You can’t try it first in a retail store; instead, like most leading mattresses, it comes with a 100-night risk free trial. That means you can test it properly by sleeping on it at home to decide whether it’s right for you.

If it isn’t, Sealy will fully refund your purchase within the 100-night trial period, and pick up and donate your mattress to charity. The mattress also comes with a 10-year full replacement limited warranty, which is the same you'll find with most other mattresses.

Cocoon Chill mattress: price

Lower end of the mid-range market

Virtually always sold with a 35% discount and free sleep gifts

Undercuts most of its rivals on price and value

At full price, the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress costs $730 for a twin; $1,080 for a queen and $1,310 for a king - that's average for a mid-range, all-foam mattress. However, Sealy typically sells the Cocoon Chill range with a 35% discount (and gives you free pillows and sheets worth up to $199).

That drops the cost of the twin-size to $469, the queen to $699 and the king $849, which places the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress firmly at the lower end of the mid-range market, where it beats most of its rivals on price.

Here's the 'official' (and actual) pricing for all sizes:

Twin : $730 (usually sold at $469 )

: (usually sold at ) Twin XL : $770 (usually sold at $499 )

: (usually sold at ) Full : $850 (usually sold at $549 )

: (usually sold at ) Queen : $1,080 (usually sold at $699 )

: (usually sold at ) King : $1,310 (usually sold at $849 )

: (usually sold at ) Cal King: $1,310 (usually sold at $849)

For comparison, a queen-size Casper Original usually costs $400 more, at $1,095; while a queen-size Purple Mattress usually costs $1,199. Meanwhile, the Tuft & Needle Original is marginally cheaper than the Cocoon Chill, at $695 for a queen - but it rarely comes with any free gifts.

The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam's biggest competitor is the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, which is also permanently sold with a $400 discount. A queen-size usually costs $799 (down from $1,198) - making it $100 more than the Cocoon, but it comes with $399 of free gifts, rather than $199.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam: firmness and comfort

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

Slightly firmer than the average mattress, at 6.5 out of 10

Gives some - but not all - of the 'hugging' feeling of memory foam

You sleep on top of this mattress, rather than sinking into it

Sealy used to offer the Cocoon Chill mattress in two different firmness options: a medium-soft and an extra-firm model. Now there's just one medium firm option, which we rate as 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale (with 10 being the firmest). That tallies closely with Sealy's own classification of 6 out of 10.

Firmness and comfort are subjective, though, and while the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam is a little firmer than the average mattress, exactly how firm you find it will depend on your weight. People over 230lbs are more likely to sink through the memory foam to the support layers, and consequently may rate it as a firmer mattress, while anyone under 130lbs may find it softer.

So what does it feel like to sleep on? We found that the mattress delivers some of that classic memory foam feel - it’s soft and supportive, cushioning and contouring to your body. However, while you get some of the hugging sensation associated with memory foam while you sleep, you don't get the full, classic feel. There is some squishiness when it's pressed firmly - when you initially sit or lie on it, for example - but we slept closer to the surface, rather than sinking deeply into the mattress.

Cocoon Chill mattress: performance

Memory foam layer delivers very good pressure relief

Great temperature regulation for an all-foam mattress

Edge support isn't sturdy enough for anyone with mobility issues

We slept on a queen-size Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress for two weeks. During this time, we tested the mattress in all major areas of performance, rating it on pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support and durability, as well as ease of set up.

In addition to our physical testing, we also analyzed user reviews from people who have bought a Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress, to help build a more rounded sense of what it’s like to sleep on. Here are our findings.

Set-up

Score: 4/5

Our Cocoon Chill mattress was quick and easy to set up. It arrived in a 15x15x44-inch box that was noticeably lighter than some other mattresses we’ve tested, making it much easier to maneuver from the door to the bedroom.

That’s because the Cocoon Chill itself is lighter than many other mattresses. The queen size weighs 64.4lbs, for example, and while that’s only a little less than one of its main mattress-in-a-box rivals (the Nectar mattress, which weighs 66lbs for a queen), it’s significantly lighter than many others, including the Tuft and Needle Original (72lbs), Casper Original (79lbs for a queen) and Purple mattress (110lbs).

After moving it to the bedroom, the mattress was a breeze to unpack and unroll, and quietly inflated within 30 minutes, as the instructions said it would.

Off-gassing

Score: 5/5

We didn’t notice any off-gassing odors when we removed the mattress from the plastic wrap. Memory foam mattresses are one of the most common types to emit a chemical odor when they’re unrolled from their vacuum seal - and Sealy does warn that the mattress may release a new car smell as it expands and the cells open up - but in our case there was no perceptible smell.

All the foams used in Cocoon by Sealy are Certi-PUR-US certified materials, which ensures they’re free of ozone depleters and low in volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. That means that if you do notice some initial off-gassing - and some users have - it won't be harmful. The smell should dissipate anywhere between a few hours and a few days.

The best way to reduce any off-gassing odors is to unbox a new mattress as soon as possible, in a well-ventilated room. If the smell is particularly bad, consider airing the mattress outside before sleeping on it.

Pressure relief

Score: 4/5

Our reviewers found pressure relief to be very good when sleeping on the Cocoon Chill. The memory foam layer gently contoured to our bodies, and did a great job of distributing weight and soothing pressure points in all sleeping positions, but particularly while side sleeping.

If you're of average weight (between 130-230lbs), you should find that the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress is a good match. It's firm enough to prevent your hips from sinking in too far, which should help keep your spine aligned and make you feel well-supported; while the cushioning memory foam prevents pressure from building up around your hips and shoulders.

Lightweight sleepers - those weighing under 130lbs - should find the Cocoon Chill comfortable in all positions. We think most heavier people will feel comfortable on the Cocoon Chill while sleeping on their back or stomachs.

However, heavier side sleepers may find that they need more pressure relief, and people who weigh closer to 300lbs may require more support generally than can be offered by a foam mattress. In these cases, we would recommend the Cocoon by Sealy Hybrid instead - which is deeper, at 12 inches, and adds fabric-encased coils for extra firmness and support. Alternatively, try the luxury firm Saatva Classic mattress.

Motion transfer

Score: 4/5

As is typical for memory foam mattresses, the Cocoon Chill is very good at absorbing motion, rather than transferring it across the bed. Our reviewers could barely tell there was another body next to them, and were able to to move around without disturbing their partner.

This makes it a good choice for restless sleepers, or people who work different shifts and don't want to wake their partner up when climbing in or out of bed.

The flip side to great motion isolation is that memory foam mattresses tend to have less bounce than innerspring options. The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress moves slowly, so if bounce is an important feature, you'll need to try an innerspring mattress instead, such as the Saatva Classic.

Temperature regulation

Score: 4/5

Where the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress really stands out from its all-foam competitors is its ability to regulate temperature throughout the night. We think it's one of the best budget cooling mattresses you can buy.

It's one of the most consistently cool mattresses we've slept on, and we found it to be noticeably better at regulating temperature throughout the night than any other mid-range foam mattress that we've tested: we slept cool all night, every night.

Memory foam mattresses often become warmer at night because they contour to your body and can trap body heat. The Cocoon Chill has less sink than typical memory foam mattress, which helps alleviate part of this. However, we found that the phase-change material in the cover fabric did a great job of regulating the temperature and wicking away heat - even our hot sleeper didn't wake up feeling sweaty once.

However, bear in mind that this is still an all-foam mattress. If you really suffer from over-heating while you sleep, we'd recommend choosing an innerspring hybrid option instead - such as the Cocoon Chill Hybrid mattress (from $649, was $999), or the Saatva Classic.

Edge support

Score: 3/5

When it comes to edge support, the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam doesn't score as highly. Like most all-foam mattresses, the material compresses slightly at the perimeter when under pressure, so although we could comfortably sleep right up to the edge without feeling as though we might roll off, it wasn't as supportive as we'd have liked for sitting on the side of the bed, or getting in and out of bed.

Edge support is typically a weakness of all-foam mattresses, and the Cocoon Chill performed in line with our expectations. For most people, it'll likely be adequate. However, if you need a firm edge to get in or out of bed, or rock a baby to sleep from, we wouldn't recommend this mattress. Instead, try an innerspring or hybrid - the Saatva Classic luxury firm aced our edge support tests - or go for a perimeter-reinforced mattress.

Durability

Score: 3/5

There isn't enough long-term data to rate the durability of the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress as the latest version only launched recently. As a result, our analysis of its durability is based on its construction, materials and user reviews.

In general, all-foam mattresses aren't as durable and lack the extra support found in innerspring, hybrid or latex mattresses. The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress is made from quality materials, but it isn't an ultra-premium model - that would put the cost up - and it's possible that indents will form in the foam after a few years.

After reading through the available user reviews, we've found a number of people commenting that the mattress is performing as well as it did initially, after over a year of use, and we haven't found any complaints about durability yet. However, in lieu of any longer-term data and based on its all-foam build and materials, we would expect the mattress to have between an average and below-average lifespan.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress: user reviews

In this Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress review, we've tested the performance of the mattress and shared our experiences in sleeping on it. However, because so many factors can influence an individual's experience of a mattress - weight, height, preferred sleeping position, temperature and so on - we've also analysed as many user reviews of the Cocoon Chill as we could find, to help build a more rounded picture what this mattress is like to sleep on.

Unfortunately, there isn't as much user review data to draw upon as there initially looks. Although the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress has an average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 5,500 user reviews on the Cocoon by Sealy website, the vast majority of these appear to be for the previous version, which came in two different firmness levels.

Nevertheless, of the few hundred user reviews that are for the latest version of the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress, some clear themes emerge. The majority absolutely love the mattress and award it a full five stars. Many comment that they're getting the ‘best sleep ever’ and praise its great value. Lots of people say that the cooling really works, and a few attribute the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress to relieving their back pain and reducing aches and pains.

Among the very limited one-star and two-stars reviews we could find, common complaints are that it's too firm and causes backache (conversely, a few people find it too soft), and that the cooling feature doesn't work.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress: competitors

Should you buy the Cocoon Chill mattress?

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

If you're looking for a comfortable, cooling and competitively priced mattress, the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress is well worth considering. It earns high marks on its cooling capabilities, and superior marks on its motion isolation and quietness. You won’t hear any creaks or squeaks coming from this mattress.