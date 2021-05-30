7 Memorial Day mattress deals to help you sleep better

Buying a new mattress is a big investment. Fortunately, there are plenty of Memorial Day mattress sales that can knock up to 50% off your mattress purchase. Memorial Day is technically still a few hours out, but as with all major holidays, retailers are offering their best sales ahead of time.

So here at Tom's Guide we've hand-picked the best mattress deals you can get right now. These are deals on beds featured in our best mattress guide. Whether you're looking for the best budget mattress or our favorite mattress-in-a box — here are the deals our staff has hand-picked for you.

Our top overall mattress Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Why we recommend it: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick and offers tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector ($399 value) with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Top pick for hot sleepers Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $730 now $469 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Why we recommend it: If you tend to sweat overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses claim to wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. As part of its current sale — the twin size is down to just $469 (was $730), whereas the queen is on sale for $699 (was $1,080). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Hotel comfort for less Saatva: $225 off orders of $1,000 @ Saatva

Why we recommend it: The Saatva Classic is a luxury mattress without the sticker shock. In our review, we found it to be the most comfortable mattress we've tested. It's also highly customizable: You can get it in soft, medium, or firm versions. You can even choose the mattress' height (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Bonus points to Saatva for offering free white glove delivery to the room of your choice. Currently, Saatva is taking $225 off orders of $1,000 or more. After discount, the twin XL costs $824 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $1,274 (was $1,499).View Deal

Best pick for tight budgets Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $450 now $382 @ T&N

Why we recommend it: Tuft & Needle's Original Mattress is perfect for anyone who needs a new mattress, but can't afford to spend too much. In our review, we found it has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. It's also great for couples, because its adaptive foam will keep you stable even if your partner rolls around overnight. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress (twin) for $382 (was $450), whereas the queen size is $590 (was $695).View Deal

Favorite organic mattress Avocado Green Mattress: was $999 now $899 @ Avocado

Why we recommend it: Avocado's mattresses are all made from non-toxic, organic materials. While many mattress companies offer at least one organic mattress, Avocado is our favorite. The high-quality hybrid mattress offers a luxurious, gentle-but-firm sleeping experience and we like that it doesn't get too hot. As part of its Memorial Day mattress deal — you can use coupon code "HONOR" to take $100 off the Avocado Green Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,399 (was $1,499).View Deal

Best under $500 Allswell Mattress: was $375 now $300 @ Allswell

Why we recommend it: The Allswell Mattress is a hybrid mattress made from memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Simply put, it's our favorite budget hybrid mattress and delivers comfort at a very affordable price. Use coupon "MEMDAY" to take 20% off all mattresses. After discount, you can get the Allswell Mattress (queen) for just $300, which is one of the best Memorial Day mattress sales we've ever seen.View Deal

Best for side sleepers Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $1,099 now $999 @ Helix

Why we recommend it: We gave the Helix Midnight mattress a thumbs up in in depth review. In fact, both our reviewers were comfortable from the first night and found the mattress to be genuinely supportive. It’s plush to the touch, but firm with deep pressure relief. Helix has a variety of coupons based on your total purchase amount: "MEMORIALDAY100" ($100 off $600); "MEMORIALDAY150" ($150 off $1,250); or "MEMORIALDAY200" ($200 off $1,750). All deals come with two free pillows. View Deal

