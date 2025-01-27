Saatva Presidents' Day sale 2025: $400 off luxury mattresses

Saatva’s Presidents’ Day has landed, taking $400 off all luxury mattresses over $1,000. That means that you can buy a queen Saatva Classic for $1,699 at Saatva (was $2,099), which is the biggest discount you’ll ever get on this bed.



Thanks to its near-perfect performance during testing, the Saatva Classic is the best mattress of the year for all sleepers. You can expect outstanding pressure relief, reliable temperature regulation and ample lumbar support for back pain relief. But there’s plenty more to Saatva than the Classic, as you’ll discover below.



Presidents’ Day isn’t until February 17th, so there’s still plenty of time to shop around if you’re undecided — we're tracking the latest deals and discounts on our Presidents’ Day mattress sales page. In the meantime, I’ve handpicked the three strongest Saatva mattress sales that are live and ready to shop right now.

Saatva Presidents' Day sale 2025: Top 3 deals

1. Saatva Classic mattress: From $1,399 $999 at Saatva For detailed test analysis of this bed, read my Saatva Classic mattress review. But the short version is that we rate the Saatva Classic as the best hybrid mattress in the world, thanks to its blend of superb pressure relief, reliable temperature regulation and sturdy support. Its handcrafted, high quality build also make it one of the most luxurious mattresses on the market today. As well as two heights, there are three firmness levels to choose from; Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm, which means its suitable for almost all types of sleeper. To mark Presidents' Day, there's $400 off all sizes of the Classic, bringing a queen down to $1,699 (was $2,099.) That's the cheapest you'll ever get it. Mattress purchase comes with a 365 night sleep trial, free white glove delivery and lifetime warranty.

2. Saatva Latex Hybrid: From $1,699 $1,299 at Saatva The Saatva Latex Hyrbid is 12” tall, handcrafted from a combination of organic latex, wool, pocketed coils, and an organic cotton cover. As well as being hypoallergenic (which is great news for those with allergies), Talalay latex is naturally temperature regulating, which is why its commonly included in the best cooling mattresses. It also features Saatva's signature CoolVent system, which boasts phase change materials that dissipate excess body heat. The Saatva Latex Hybrid has a medium-firm feel, and we recommend it to back and combination sleepers. However, side sleepers will likely find it too firm. The current $400 off sale means you'll pay $2,099 for a queen Saatva Latex Hybrid instead of $2,499, saving you a packet.



3. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid: From $1,349 $949 at Saatva Like the best mattresses for side sleepers, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid packs plenty of pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees when lying on your side. But although the Memory Foam Hybrid lacks the customisation options of the Classic, it's an excellent all-rounder for all sleep styles. Plus, Saatva's patented lumbar zone quilting combined with a layer of foam zoned to the spine, means its a great option for those with back and/or hip pain. However, motion isolation is fairly average, which could be an issue if you're a restless sleeper. With $400 off all sizes in the Saatva Presidents' Day sales, a queen is now only $1,445 (was $1,845), matching the lowest price we've seen this year.

When does the Saatva Presidents’ Day mattress sale start?

Saatva’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale is now live, taking $400 off all mattresses over $1,000 on the brand’s website. After tracking the Presidents’ Day sales for over four years, the sale seems to start earlier and earlier. For example, last year’s Presidents’ Day sale started on February 1st and ran through until February 23rd. This year’s sale started on January 27th.



Like the current sale, last year’s Saatva sale took $400 off all mattresses priced at $1,000+. This discount held steady throughout the entire sale event and didn’t increase as we approached Presidents' Day itself.

Is Presidents’ Day a good time to buy a Saatva mattress?

There are five major sale events within a year; Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Over the past 12 months, the Saatva mattress sale included a $400 off discount on all mattresses over $1,000. So, while Black Friday used to be the single best time to buy a Saatva, shopping any one of the five major sales will get you an equally good deal for most Saatva mattresses.



However, when shopping for a Saatva mattress with the highest MSRPs, including the Saatva RX, Saatva Solaire or Saatva Zenhaven, timing your purchase to coincide with a 15% off sale will get you the biggest discount. For example, 15% off the Saatva RX brings a queen down to $2,890 (from $3,399), while a $400 off all sizes of the Saatva RX will bring a queen down to $2,999.



The 15% off sales are trickier to predict and tend to fall outside of major sales, but we track all the latest Saatva mattress prices on our Saatva mattress sales page.