The best mattress on Amazon under $400 to help you sleep better for less

Amazon is home to some fantastic mattress deals. But browsing those sales can range from tedious to overwhelming – after all, Amazon has hundreds of mattresses on offer. If you're on a tight budget and need a new bed pronto, we've rounded up the best mattresses on Amazon for under $400.

While $400 isn't going to get you the very best mattress around, all of our picks offer excellent value for money, and are ideal if you're on a tight budget, or are looking for an occasional mattress for a spare room. Amazon offers convenience and a huge range to choose from, but beware that you'll almost certainly sacrifice extras like a sleep trial if you choose to shop here rather than going direct to the brand website.

Amazon is known for its extremely low prices. The mattresses on this list are all under $400 for a queen before Amazon's specialty deals, so that could very well mean you're paying even less. And with Black Friday mattress deals now live, you could be bringing home one of the best mattresses on Amazon at a phenomenal savings. Also note that all of our picks are held in high regard from Amazon shoppers, as each mattress has at least 2,000 reviews and a rating above 4 stars.

Amazon may be home to the largest selection of budget beds, but it's not the only place where you can find them. Our guide to the best cheap mattress includes a range of models for $500 or less. But one advantage to buying a mattress from Amazon is that your purchase may qualify for free 2-day Prime shipping, so no need to wait weeks to rest on your brand new mattress. Head below for our picks of the best mattresses on Amazon for under $400.

The best mattresses on Amazon under $400

(Image credit: Zinus)

1. Zinus 10-inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress The best memory foam mattress on Amazon under $400 Specifications Type: Memory foam Best for: Side sleepers, couples Firmness: 6.5 (medium-firm) Trial length: 100 nights Warranty: 10 years MSRP : $198 - $378 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) View at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Exceptional pressure relief + Green tea promotes hygienic sleep + A perpetual Amazon best-seller Reasons to avoid - Trial terms are unclear - Sleeps warm

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is a consistent Amazon best-seller with a 4.4-star rating (out of 5) from nearly 140,000 customer reviews as of November 2022. It comes in four different heights, but for most sleepers we'd recommend the 10-inch version. That's what we tested in our Zinus Green Memory Foam Mattress review. We found that for its exceptionally low cost, it offers a good night's sleep.

This medium-firm mattress consists of three layers. At the top is a 2.5-inch slab of of green tea and charcoal-infused memory foam, allowing the mattress to absorb moisture and neutralize odors for hygienic sleep. (We'd still recommend wrapping it in a mattress protector to safeguard it from stains and spills.) That's followed by 2 inches of pressure-relieving comfort foam, then a 5-inch foam base for stability.

We consider the Zinus 10-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress one of the best mattresses for side sleepers because provides sufficient pressure relief along the shoulders, hips, and knees without too much sinkage. We also didn't notice any motion transfer, so it's great for couples who share a bed with a restless partner. However, it does trap heat overnight so hot sleepers may not find it as comfortable.

If you're on a tight budget and need a new bed in a pinch, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam is one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy – especially since a queen-size is routinely on sale for under $300 at Amazon. Zinus does offer a 100-night trial plus a 10-year warranty, but it's unclear if those perks are included with purchases made from Amazon.

(Image credit: Linenspa)

2. Linenspa 12-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress The best hybrid mattress on Amazon under $400 Specifications Type: Hybrid (foam and springs) Best for: Side sleepers, pressure relief Firmness: 5 (plush) Trial length: N/A Warranty: 10 years MSRP: $299.99 - $529.99 Today's Best Deals View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Has a body-hugging feel + Ample pressure relief + Springs add bounce and airflow Reasons to avoid - May be too plush for some - Durability questionable

The Linenspa 12-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid mattress is another excellent option for side sleepers who want to feel hugged by their bed but could use something that sleeps cooler than a full-foam model. Dual layers of memory foam sit atop a 6-inch base of individually-wrapped innersprings for a keen balance of contouring, bounce, and breathability.

The 2-inch memory foam layer that sits atop the Linenspa hybrid mattress provides a lush sink-in feeling that's reminiscent of more expensive, hotel-quality beds. Meanwhile, its 2.5-inch comfort foam layer adds support for your spine and relief of key pressure points so you don't wake up in pain. Note that this is quite a plush mattress – if you desire something firmer, opt for the 8-inch (medium) or 10-inch (medium-firm) variations of this Linenspa bed instead.

Amazon reviews for the Linenspa 12-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid mattress are overwhelmingly positive. As of November 2022, it's accumulated a 4.5-star rating (out of 5) from over 130,000 customers. Shoppers like how easy it is to set up, and many confessed at how 'pleasantly surprised' they were at how comfortable it is to sleep on. On the other hand, there are questions surrounding its durability so it might be best suited for a guest bedroom.

The Linenspa has an RRP of $429.99 for a queen, but Amazon price history shows that it's often discounted well below that threshold, dropping to as low as $300. That's a stellar price for any queen hybrid mattress. A 10-year warranty applies, and in lieu of an official trial period it's backed by Amazon's 30-day return policy.

(Image credit: Modway)

3. Modway Jenna 10-inch Innerspring Mattress The best firm mattress on Amazon under $400 Specifications Type: Innerspring with foam top Best for: Back or stomach sleepers, couples Firmness: 8 (firm) Trial length: N/A Warranty: 10 years MSRP: $264.75 - $480.75 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Firm support with a plush top + Virtually no motion transfer + No off-gassing, if any Reasons to avoid - No handles, so it's hard to move - Not sturdy enough for heavier bodies

The Modway Jenna 10-inch Innerspring mattress is a boon for back or front sleepers who want a firm bed to help support them, but are also seeking the right amount of plushness to help cushion their joints. The Jenna achieves this by combining a layer of 7.2-inch individually-wrapped coils with two thin slabs of foam plus a quilted polyester cover on top.

What's more, the Jenna is designed with couples in mind. This innerspring mattress limits the amount of movement between areas of the bed to help promote a restful night's sleep without disturbances. Plus, if you're the type who spends a lot of time in bed, the Jenna's coils work to prevent sagging in the center for a 'good as new' look and feel every night. (Several positive Amazon reviews appear to support this claim, as it scores high marks for durability.)

Speaking of of reviews, the Modway Jenna Innerspring mattress has a 4.5-star rating (out of 5) from over 12,000 Amazon customers as of November 2022. In addition to its aforementioned build quality, shoppers also praise how seamless the set-up process is for this innerspring bed-in-a-box. There's little to no off-gassing to report, although a lack of handles could make it difficult to maneuver.

The Jenna comes in multiple height profiles; we'd recommend the 14-inch version if you're on the heavier side as reviews suggest it's most supportive in that regard. Otherwise, most front and back sleepers should get on well with the 10-inch Jenna mattress. A queen hardly eclipses $350 at Amazon, where it's recently been on sale for around $330 at that size. A 10-year warranty applies, but there is no formal trial period included.

(Image credit: Molblly)

4. Molblly 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress The best cooling mattress on Amazon under $400 Specifications Type: Memory foam Best for: Hot sleepers on a budget, back pain Firmness: Medium-firm or firm Trial length: 30-day money-back guarantee Warranty: 10 years MSRP: $289.99 - $379.99 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comes in 2 firmness levels + Solid temp regulation for the price + Helps alleviate back pain Reasons to avoid - Only comes in 3 sizes - Some may find it too firm

The Molblly 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress is proof that a quality cooling mattress doesn't have to set you back very much. This tri-layer mattress is made up of 2 inches of gel-infused cooling foam, a 2.5-inch layer of high-density support foam, and 5.5 inches of stability foam to keep everything in place. The breathable knitted top cover is removable and machine-washable.

Since it comes in two firmness levels, the Molblly mattress can suit any type of sleeper. Side and combination sleepers will want to consider the medium-firm option while back and front sleepers will benefit from the firm model. Either way, you'll avail of excellent pressure relief and contouring support. Reviews for this mattress suggest it's good for back pain, with several Amazon shoppers claiming that their aches have vanished since they began sleeping on it.

Sleepers also praise the Molblly 10-inch Gel Memory Foam mattress for its exceptional temperature regulation relative to its low cost. However, some say this mattress is too hard for them, regardless of the firmness level. Fortunately, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee included, along with a 10-year warranty to protect your purchase. For further peace of mind, 70% of its 13,000-plus Amazon reviews are 5 stars (November 2022).

A queen Molblly 10-inch Gel Memory Foam mattress goes for between $230 and $280, depending on the firmness level you choose. Note that sizes are very limited – it only comes in full, queen, or king. If you need a twin, you can select the 8-inch profile instead.

(Image credit: Classic Brands)

5. Classic Brands Decker Memory Foam and Innerspring Mattress The best heavyweight mattress on Amazon under $400 Specifications Type: Hybrid (springs and foam) Best for: Heavy sleepers, hot sleepers, couples Firmness: 8 (firm) Trial length: N/A Warranty: 10 years MSRP: $248.77 - $429.99 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Queen supports up to 1,000lbs + Good for back pain and overheating + Low motion transfer Reasons to avoid - Takes a long time to expand - Perhaps too firm for some tastes - Prone to serious off-gassing

The Classic Brands Decker Memory Foam and Innerspring is a 10-inch mattress that's capable of supporting a lot of weight – a 1,000lb. max for a queen. If you and/or your sleeping companion are on the heavier side, this 4-layer hybrid will securely support you with its mix of individually-wrapped coils, contouring memory foam, and open-cell comfort foam.

This is a firm mattress with a quilted tight-top cover. Back sleepers, as well as anyone with nagging back pain, will find it particularly comfortable. Plus, its combo of coils and perforated foam will promote good airflow, so hot sleepers will benefit from it, as well. Minimal motion transfer will help prevent any sudden disturbances from a fidgety co-sleeper, so it's a solid choice for anyone who shares a bed.

The Classic Brands Decker doesn't have as many reviews as the other selections on this list, but it does have a 4.5-star rating (out of 5) from nearly 2,800 Amazon shoppers as of November 2022 – three-quarter of those being 5 stars. Sleepers praise this mattress for its low cost and improved sleep quality, especially in regards to back pain. But beware that it'll take a while to expand once it's removed from the box. It's also prone to some serious off-gassing odors – harmless, but unpleasant.

A queen-size Classic Brands Decker mattress currently goes for $399.99, which helps it just make the cut for this list. However, it fluctuates in price often, dropping to as low as $295 in recent months. A 10-year warranty applies.

How to choose the best mattress on Amazon under $400

Budget is obviously a factor if you're glancing at this list, but cost alone should not be a motivating factor when choosing a new mattress. Buying a bed that doesn't mesh with your unique sleep needs will impact your health and well-being due to a lack of quality sleep. What's more, you'll end up spending more money in an attempt to land a mattress that's right for you – so it's important to get it as right as possible the first time.

When it comes to finding the best mattress on Amazon for under $400, consider the following criteria...

Your sleep style: Most people will benefit from a medium-firm mattress. However, side sleepers may be inclined for something more plush to cushion their hips and shoulders, whilst back and front sleepers can benefit from a firmer bed that'll prevent their mid-section from dipping.

Most people will benefit from a medium-firm mattress. However, side sleepers may be inclined for something more plush to cushion their hips and shoulders, whilst back and front sleepers can benefit from a firmer bed that'll prevent their mid-section from dipping. Your body type: Generally, a heavier sleeper with a broad build will prefer something firmer than a lightweight, petite individual. However, firmness is subjective which is why it's important to test your new mattress if possible – more on that below.

Generally, a heavier sleeper with a broad build will prefer something firmer than a lightweight, petite individual. However, firmness is subjective which is why it's important to test your new mattress if possible – more on that below. Your sleep concerns: You'll also have to pay mind to your primary sleep issues. For instance, do you overheat at night, or share a bed with a restless partner? Seek a model that'll best address those issues.

(Image credit: Linenspa)

Should I buy a cheap mattress on Amazon?

Whether or not you should buy a cheap mattress on Amazon depends on what you're looking to get out of it.

For example, if you're moving into a forever home, then you might want to invest in something more durable since you'll want it to last a long time. However, if your mattress is for a seldom-used guest room or a kid's bedroom, then a cheaper mattress should suffice. If you need a mattress for your main bedroom ASAP, then a cheap mattress from Amazon will help fill that need before you can expand your budget and purchase something longer-lasting.

It's also important to keep in mind that Amazon doesn't offer mattress trials unlike the brands themselves, which could be a downside. Mattress brands such as Nectar and Zinus offer their own trial periods but don't always bring that perk to their Amazon storefronts. Most budget-priced mattresses don't provide such an amenity, either, regardless of where you buy.

It's crucial to allow your body time to break in a mattress – on average, it takes about three weeks to adjust. Save yourself a lot of hassle ahead of time by learning how to return a mattress to Amazon just in case. We also suggest checking the Warranty and Support section of the mattress listing on Amazon, or contact the manufacturer directly to find out if their trial and return policies apply to third-party purchases.