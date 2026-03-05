AdGuard is the latest VPN to bring ad blocking and VPN protection to Meta Quest VR browsers – and here's how to get it
New extensions aim to improve privacy and reduce ads in VR browsing.
AdGuard has launched new browser extensions for Meta Quest that bring both ad blocking and VPN protection to the platform's VR browser environment.
The tools are available through the Meta Quest Browser's limited extension ecosystem and work similarly to AdGuard's existing Chrome-based extensions. Once installed, the extensions can block ads, trackers, pop-ups, and malicious websites while also allowing users to route their browser traffic through a VPN connection.
ExpressVPN is the only one of the best VPNs to offer something similar, having launched its extensions at the end of February 2026.
AdGuard VPN has joined the small group of develo