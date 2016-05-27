15 Must-Watch Twitch Channels

Watching People Play

Watching other people play video games can be just as entertaining as playing them yourself — just ask the 100 million viewers who regularly tune in to Twitch, the most popular online broadcasting site for gamers.

But Twitch has far more to offer than livestreams of folks playing Dark Souls in their bedrooms. The platform has evolved to offer everything from insightful live podcasts and massive eSports tournaments to non-gaming content from musicians, chefs and even Bob Ross (no, seriously). Whether you want to see your favorite game played at the highest level or just want to get to know some really cool internet personalities, here are the Twitch channels worth watching.