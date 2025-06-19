A talent factory in eastern Paris, FC Montfermeil is an amateur club that punches well above its weight, its teams competing at various age levels with the likes of PSG, Lille and Lens. William Saliba cut his teeth at Henri Vidal Stadium and, over the course of a season, "Now or Never: FC Montfermeil" documents the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the hopefuls aiming to emulate the Arsenal and France star.

French grassroots soccer was having a moment long before PSG won the Champions League, but even then, only a minuscule number of top prospects will be offered a professional contract.

"Now or Never: FC Montfermeil" follows the richly talented under-17s, who are only just coming of age but are already fighting a losing battle. If they don't catch the eye of a major club this season, they'll have next to no hope of making it. It's not until you consider that Montfermeil is one of Paris' most deprived suburbs that you understand the juncture these kids are really standing at.

One mistake is enough for a scout to go cold on a player, so not only must they perform at their very best in every single game — against equally gifted and hungry prospects — but they must also prepare for the worst, by acing their exams. The brutal truth is that the final, decisive rejection that's coming most of these young men's way will haunt them for the rest of their lives.

How to watch 'Now or Never: FC Montfermeil' in the U.S.

Watch 'Now or Never: FC Montfermeil' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show on your usual subscription?

Can you watch 'Now or Never: FC Montfermeil' in Canada?

To access "Now or Never: FC Montfermeil" in Canada you will need Crave which includes the majority of HBO content.

Plans begin at CA$9.99/month for the mobile version with the premium ad-free coming in at $22.99/month.

Can you watch 'Now or Never: FC Montfermeil' in the U.K.?

Can you watch 'Now or Never: FC Montfermeil' in Australia?

'Now or Never: FC Montfermeil' trailer

Maintenant ou Jamais : FC Montfermeil｜Bande-annonce officielle - YouTube Watch On

'Now or Never: FC Montfermeil' Episode Schedule

Episode 1: June 20, 2025

Episode 2: June 27, 2025

Episode 3: July 4, 2025

Episode 4: July 11, 2025

Episode 5: July 18, 2025