Country music's biggest new star continues his rise to superstardom as Shaboozey takes to The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2025 on Sunday, with a 45-minute set packed full of hits.

You can watch Shaboozey at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere.

Shaboozey's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on Sunday, June 29.

► Start time: 1:45 p.m. BST / 8:45 a.m. ET / 5:45 a.m. PT / 10:45 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Since featuring on two tracks on Beyoncé's “Cowboy Carter” last year, the country singer/rapper has enjoyed a meteoric rise with his third album, “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” reaching number 5 in the Billboard charts Stateside. The lead single from that album topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a staggering nineteen weeks in 2024, becoming the joint longest running number one song of all time and the 2025 Grammys saw the star receive five nominations.

Sahboozey’s 2025 appearance at Glasto marks the singer’s debut trip to Worthy Farm, but expect a packed crowd for a live rendition of smash hit “The Bar Song (Tipsy).” You’re likely to hear tracks from throughout the artists career, from latest single “Blink Twice,” back to earlier releases such as “Winning Streak” and “Golden Child.” Also look out for the likes of “Beverly Hills,” “Tall Boy” and “Let it Burn,” as well as the other tracks from his latest album like “Highway” and “Good News.”

It’s sure to be an invigorating performance as the singer brings his unique brand of country rap to the Somerset fields. Read on for how to watch Shaboozey and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.

How to watch Shaboozey at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE in the U.K.

Live coverage of all of the major stages at Glastonbury 2025 is being broadcast for FREE by the BBC in the U.K..

This means that you'll be able to catch a live stream of Shaboozey's set, along with all of the biggest acts performing at Worthy Farm this year, on BBC iPlayer.

There's also TV coverage of the festival and highlights available each day, but the iPlayer live stream is the best bet to be sure you don't miss a minute of the set.

How to watch Shaboozey at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Shaboozey set on your usual subscription?

Can you watch Shaboozey at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so you won't be able to catch Shaboozey outside Blighty.

However, if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., you can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN as explained above.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Sunday, June 29

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

The Other Stage

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

Park Stage

The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

Acoustic Stage

Roy Harper: 21:30 - 22:30

The Bootleg Beatles: 20:00 - 21:00

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 18:30 - 19:30

London Community Gospel Choir: 17:00 - 18:00

PP Arnold: 16:00 - 16:40

The Riptide Movement: 15:00 - 15:40

Michele Stodart: 14:00 - 14:40

The Henry Girls: 13:00 - 13:40

Toby Lee: 12:10 - 12:40

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

Alabama 3: 22:50 - 23: 50

Bear's Den: 21:20 - 22:20

Sam Ryder: 19:50 - 20:50

The Big Moon: 18:20 - 19:20

My Baby: 16:50 - 17:50

The Horne Section: 15:20 - 16:20

Brooke Combe: 13:55 - 14:50

Talisk: 12:30 - 13:25

Dea Matrona: 11:25 - 12:05

