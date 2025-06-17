Hulu’s new drama series unpacks a gripping true crime story — and you can watch the first trailer now
‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ recounts her wrongful conviction and fight for justice after the murder of her roommate
Hulu has just released the first teaser for “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” an eight-episode limited series revisiting one of the most controversial murder cases of the 21st century — the 2007 killing of British student Meredith Kercher in Italy and the wrongful conviction of her American roommate, Amanda Knox.
The preview features Grace Van Patten as Knox, portraying her fight to clear her name and reclaim her life. Debuted during game five of the NBA Finals on Monday, the footage includes Knox’s declaration: “Many people think they know my story, but now it’s my turn to tell it.”
“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” will debut its first two episodes on Hulu on August 20, 2025, with additional episodes releasing every Wednesday thereafter.
If you’re not familiar with the case, here’s a brief overview for context. Amanda Knox, an American college student, was studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, when her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, was found murdered in 2007.
Knox, along with her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, was arrested and charged with the murder. The case drew massive international media attention, partly because of sensational headlines and cultural misunderstandings.
After a controversial and highly publicized trial, Knox and Sollecito were initially convicted in 2009. However, after several appeals and retrials, their convictions were ultimately overturned by Italy’s highest court in 2015, clearing them of all charges due to insufficient evidence and flawed investigation procedures.
The case became widely discussed as an example of miscarried justice and the dangers of media trial by public opinion. Knox serves as an executive producer on this series, drawing from her personal experiences with the Italian legal system and the public scrutiny she faced.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
What else do we know about ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’?
Hulu has also released an official synopsis, which reads: “A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.”
In a special interview with Us Weekly, Knox shared her appreciation for being able to share her side of the story. She said, “It really comes down to this idea of do I have a voice and does my voice matter in how a story is told? That is what Hulu has recognised, and they’re taking a chance on that to say, ‘Yes, actually the subject does have a perspective that is valuable and that matters,’”
Van Patten is joined by Sharon Horgan as Knox’s mother, Edda Mellas, and John Hoogenakker as her father, Curt.
“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” is produced by 20th Television and The Littlefield Company. Created and executive produced by K.J. Steinberg, the series also features Monica Lewinsky, Amanda Knox, and Michael Uppendahl — who directs — as executive producers.
“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” will debut on Wednesday, August 20th, streaming on Disney Plus in the U.K. and Ireland, Hulu in the U.S., and Disney Plus across other international regions. The series will launch with two episodes, followed by weekly releases of one episode each.
More from Tom's Guide
Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.