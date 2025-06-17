Hulu’s new drama series unpacks a gripping true crime story — and you can watch the first trailer now

Hulu has just released the first teaser for “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” an eight-episode limited series revisiting one of the most controversial murder cases of the 21st century — the 2007 killing of British student Meredith Kercher in Italy and the wrongful conviction of her American roommate, Amanda Knox.

The preview features Grace Van Patten as Knox, portraying her fight to clear her name and reclaim her life. Debuted during game five of the NBA Finals on Monday, the footage includes Knox’s declaration: “Many people think they know my story, but now it’s my turn to tell it.”

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” will debut its first two episodes on Hulu on August 20, 2025, with additional episodes releasing every Wednesday thereafter.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox | Official Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

If you’re not familiar with the case, here’s a brief overview for context. Amanda Knox, an American college student, was studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, when her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, was found murdered in 2007.

Knox, along with her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, was arrested and charged with the murder. The case drew massive international media attention, partly because of sensational headlines and cultural misunderstandings.

After a controversial and highly publicized trial, Knox and Sollecito were initially convicted in 2009. However, after several appeals and retrials, their convictions were ultimately overturned by Italy’s highest court in 2015, clearing them of all charges due to insufficient evidence and flawed investigation procedures.

The case became widely discussed as an example of miscarried justice and the dangers of media trial by public opinion. Knox serves as an executive producer on this series, drawing from her personal experiences with the Italian legal system and the public scrutiny she faced.

What else do we know about ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’?

(Image credit: Hulu / Disney)

Hulu has also released an official synopsis, which reads: “A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.”

In a special interview with Us Weekly, Knox shared her appreciation for being able to share her side of the story. She said, “It really comes down to this idea of do I have a voice and does my voice matter in how a story is told? That is what Hulu has recognised, and they’re taking a chance on that to say, ‘Yes, actually the subject does have a perspective that is valuable and that matters,’”

Van Patten is joined by Sharon Horgan as Knox’s mother, Edda Mellas, and John Hoogenakker as her father, Curt.

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” is produced by 20th Television and The Littlefield Company. Created and executive produced by K.J. Steinberg, the series also features Monica Lewinsky, Amanda Knox, and Michael Uppendahl — who directs — as executive producers.

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” will debut on Wednesday, August 20th, streaming on Disney Plus in the U.K. and Ireland, Hulu in the U.S., and Disney Plus across other international regions. The series will launch with two episodes, followed by weekly releases of one episode each.