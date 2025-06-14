5 best new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu keeps proving itself as one of the top streaming services for movie lovers who want both quality and variety.

Each month, its rotating catalog brings in a mix of acclaimed movies that have earned high marks from critics, the kind of films that make browsing feel more rewarding than frustrating.

June 2025 brings another strong batch. We’ve sifted through the new additions and picked out the ones with serious critical clout — all sitting at 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. This includes a romantic drama starring Ethan Hawke, Hulu’s incredible new “Predator” movie and an action-packed sci-fi flick with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

Without further ado, these five titles added to Hulu in June 2025 are some of the best-reviewed movies you can stream right now.

‘Before Midnight’ (2013)

Widely praised for its emotionally rich writing and naturalistic performances, “Before Midnight” offers an intimate look at love in its most honest form.

Set nine years after “Before Sunset,” the movie reunites Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) as they navigate the complexities of their relationship during a summer in Greece. What begins as a sun-drenched getaway slowly unfolds into a deeply personal exploration of time and the fragile balance of long-term commitment.

As conversations shift from playful banter to simmering tension, director Richard Linklater crafts a dialogue-driven portrait of two people reckoning with who they’ve become and what they might still mean to each other.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Watch it now on Hulu

‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ (2025)

“Predator” has always been one of those franchises that really stuck with me. There’s something undeniably cool about watching one of the galaxy’s deadliest hunters face off against some of the toughest humans from different points in history.

So when I found out Hulu was dropping a new animated installment in the franchise called “Predator: Killer of Killers” (directed by none other than Dan Trachtenberg), I was instantly on board. And it’s already earned such high praise from critics.

This new movie tells three intense, time-jumping tales of human warriors facing off against deadly Predators. Set in Viking-era Scandinavia, feudal Japan, and WWII Europe, each story follows a skilled fighter — whether a vengeful raider, a pair of conflicted brothers, or a sharp-eyed pilot — as they come face-to-face with a brutal, otherworldly threat.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it now on Hulu

‘And Then We Danced’ (2019)

“And Then We Danced” is a coming-of-age drama set in Tbilisi, Georgia, that follows Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani), a young dancer in the National Georgian Ensemble. Raised in a family of professional dancers, Merab is dedicated to mastering traditional Georgian dance.

However, his world is upended when Irakli (Bachi Valishvili), a talented new dancer, joins the troupe. As they develop a deep bond, Merab grapples with his emerging feelings for Irakli and the societal pressures that deem their love forbidden.

This romantic drama received widespread critical acclaim and earned several prestigious awards. It won Best Film and Best Actor at the 55th Guldbagge Awards, Sweden’s top film honors, and was selected as Sweden’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch it now on Hulu

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (2014)

Tom Cruise has been delivering high-energy, smart action roles for years, and “Edge of Tomorrow” stands out as one of his sharpest performances yet, mixing sci-fi thrills with a clever time-loop twist.

Directed by Doug Liman, the movie throws Cruise’s Major William Cage into the chaos of an alien invasion — except this time, death isn’t the end. Trapped reliving the same brutal day, Cage is forced to learn fast, fight harder, and team up with the fierce Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) if he hopes to change the course of the war.

It’s a high-octane blend of humor, heart and nonstop action, with a premise that keeps twisting just when you think you’ve figured it out. “Edge of Tomorrow” takes a familiar sci-fi setup and spins it into a relentless, thrilling ride that’s as clever as it is explosive.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it now on Hulu

‘Blue Jasmine’ (2013)

Cate Blanchett has long been a powerhouse on screen, and “Blue Jasmine” is yet another showcase of her incredible range, diving deep into the complexities of a woman unraveling.

The movie follows Jasmine (Blanchett), a once-glamorous New York socialite who finds herself suddenly destitute and forced to rebuild her life with her working-class sister in San Francisco. What starts as a desperate attempt to find stability soon spirals into an emotional journey full of denial and fragile hope.

“Blue Jasmine” turns Blanchett’s graceful presence into a powerful tool, portraying a woman desperately clinging to a fading sense of glamour as her world crumbles. And it’s safe to say it’s one of Woody Allen’s best movies.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch it now on Hulu