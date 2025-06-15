I just found the one racing movie you should watch before seeing 'F1' — and it’s streaming on Hulu now

The “F1” movie with Brad Pitt is due to hit theatres at the end of the month, and don’t I know it. I feel like I’m seeing ads for this $200M sports drama flick everywhere right now, from in-cinema trailers to YouTube pre-rolls.

Obviously, the marketing blitz is working because I’ll be there opening night to check out this new high-octane blockbuster from Joseph Kosinski, director of “Top Gun: Maverick,” but June 27 feels pretty far away. And my need for speed requires quenching a little bit sooner.

That’s why I was delighted to discover this week that “Gran Turismo” has just arrived on Hulu (it was on Netflix previously). Based on a true underdog story, it’s a pretty underrated racing movie, and incorporates the long-running PlayStation game, too.

If you can’t wait to see “F1” on the big screen, "Gran Turismo" is the perfect stopgap to keep your adrenaline high before heading out to your local multiplex in a couple of weeks.

What is ‘Gran Turismo’ about?

GRAN TURISMO - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Based on the story of real-life race car driver Jann Mardenborough (played by Archie Madekwe here), “Gran Turismo” sees a gamer go from playing driving video games in his bedroom to getting behind the wheel of supercharged cars on some of the world’s most iconic tracks.

At first, Jann is just a dedicated Gran Turismo player, but when Nissan teams up with PlayStation to launch the GT Academy, he’s given the chance to take his virtual driving skills onto real tarmac. Helmed by Nissan exec Danny (Orlando Bloom) and former racer, now trainer Jack (David Harbour), Jann’s gaming skills prove surprisingly transferable.

Dreaming of competing in some of the biggest races in the world, Jann faces several hurdles both on and off the track to prove that he’s not just a seriously good Gran Turismo player, but also capable of becoming a professional racer.

Give ‘Gran Turismo’ a chance on Hulu

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Sony Pictures)

Before “Gran Turismo” was released in August 2023, I was fairly dismissive of the concept. It came relatively early in PlayStation’s push to adapt its numerous popular video game franchises into movies and TV shows, and I just didn’t understand why, out of all the company’s many successful IPs, they had selected “Gran Turismo,” a sim racing series, to convert for the big screen.

Well, I was definitely wrong in this case, because Jann’s story proves to be perfect material for a feel-good underdog tale. There are all the usual trappings with Jann’s humble beginnings, and personal obstacles, including a father who disapproves of his dreams, adding some emotional drive to the mix.

One of my favorite aspects of “Gran Turismo” is how director Neill Blomkamp incorporates the video game elements through some slick transitions and nifty effects. Viewers are constantly reminded that Jann’s origins come from racing in the virtual world, which only serves to make his successful transition to real-world racing all the more impressive.

(Image credit: Lifestyle pictures / Gordon Timpen / Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing / Alamy Stock Photo)

It’s an especially easy and enjoyable watch because of its eye-wided and almost innocent tone. There are a few deeper moments, such as when Jann is involved in a tragic on-track accident, but largely, this is a movie about chasing your improbable dreams and proving doubters wrong.

As should be the case in any motorsports movie, the racing sequences are the highlight. They’re tightly edited, seriously fast paced and slick as oil. Even when the narrative becomes a little cookie-cutter, it’s never an issue because you’re eagerly awaiting the next time that Jann gets behind the wheel and puts his foot to the floor.

The ever-reliable David Harbour is also great in a supporting role. He starts as the traditional cynic, sure that gamers can’t become racers, but softens as the movie progresses and becomes firmly entrenched in Jann’s corner by the end. Bloom and Madekwe are also strong in their roles

'Gran Turismo' is a real fan-favorite racing movie

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Sony Pictures)

Critics certainly didn’t trash “Gran Turismo” at release, and it currently holds a respectable 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, this probably wouldn’t qualify it for a spot on the podium.

One of the key criticisms was how the story reworks real-life events to better suit the structure of a movie, but this wasn’t an issue for me. After all, "Gran Turismo" is far from the first movie to play a little fast and loose with the “true story” that inspired it. It’s just part of the game.

Meanwhile, viewers seem to really love the film. It holds a near-perfect 98% score on RT’s Popcornmeter (the site's silly name for its audience score rating), with recent reviews calling it “excellent from start to finish,” “very entertaining,” and “one of the best car movies ever.”

If you have a Hulu subscription and want something to bridge the gap until “F1” arrives, then “Gran Turismo” is a great candidate. It might lack some of the cinematic flair of rivals in the genre like “Rush” or “Ford v Ferrari,” but its underdog story is charming, and the high-speed races are seriously thrilling.

If you’re looking for more top options on the Disney-owned streaming service, here’s our guide to the best movies to stream on Hulu right now. And yes, I will be spending the next few days trying to convince my colleagues that “Gran Turismo” is worthy of inclusion on the list.

Watch "Gran Turismo" on Hulu now