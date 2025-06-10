Marvel's 'Ironheart' just got a new trailer — and now I can't wait to stream the new Disney Plus show

Marvel's "Ironheart" is just a few weeks away, and Disney Plus has just given us another look at what's in store in the form of a new trailer for the forthcoming six-part series.

The first "Ironheart" trailer largely hinged on Riri's first "interview" for her gig working with "The Hood," before seeing her assembling her new suit (and then taking it for a spin and upending a speeding truck).

This new one sees Riri talking about taking things apart and seeing "what they're made of," and the teaser very much seems like the theme of the show.

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Showing Riri meeting with Alden Ehrenreich's character (who concludes there "might be a hero in there"), the new trailer shows her building her suit and putting it to the best before turning to out-of-the-box thinking for her powers.

In my opinion, it's a stronger teaser, one that better gives us an idea of Riri's mettle and sells the stakes that little bit more; the presence of that chaotic magic definitely makes proceedings that little bit more intriguing.

I'm left with two big questions: what's the rest of that suit gonna look like when it's infused with magical powers, and what's happened to the figure that sure looks like Anthony Ramos' "The Hood" to make him appear as he does around the one-minute mark?

Those expanding, thorny sigils creeping across his body can't be good news, right? Could Mephisto be making his MCU debut in "Ironheart"? I can't wait to find out.

Excited? "Ironheart" is getting a three-episode premiere on June 24 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 24 (or Wednesday, June 25 in the U.K.).

What else do we know on 'Ironheart' on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel)

If you're not sure what to expect from the "Ironheart" show, Disney has already shared a synopsis for the new show.

It reads: "Set after the events of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Marvel Television's 'Ironheart' pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) — a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world — returns to her hometown of Chicago.

"Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos)."

In addition to Thorne and Ramos, "Ironheart" also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, Jim Rash, Shea Couleé, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Anji White, among others.

Can't wait for "Ironheart" to arrive? Check out our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus for help finding your next watch on the House of Mouse's streaming service to help pass the time until June 24.