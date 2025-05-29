"Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…" was the name of Bono's one man stage show but if you missed it, don't panic because "Bono: Stories of Surrender" is the reimagining of that experience in movie format and there is also an autobiography of the same name and even an EP (if you're under 30, ask your parents)...

Here's how to watch "Bono: Stories of Surrender" online.

'Bono: Stories of Surrender': Watching info, streaming, release date U.S. and worldwide release date: Friday, March 30

Global stream: Apple TV Plus (free trial)

What's it about? Bono, obviously. The U2 frontman is letting us in on the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him to this point with, we are promised, "Personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star."

It's all about the relationships in his life, he's worked out. That includes the one with his wife Ali, who he met the same day he joined U2 and his mother Iris - who died at her own father's funeral - and his father Bob who never talked about his wife again and who, it turns out, is the one person who Bono has been trying to impress all these years.

There's never-before-seen footage from the tour and also Bono performing some of the iconic U2 songs he has given to the world (carry on reading to see which ones). As well as a regular movie, it also be an Apple Immersive Video for the Apple Vision Pro headset, making it the first feature-length film to be released in the format.

Here's when, where and how to watch "'Bono: Stories of Surrender" online.

How to watch'Bono: Stories of Surrender' in U.S., U.K. and Australia

All you need to know about 'Bono: Stories of Surrender'

'Bono: Stories of Surrender' - soundtrack

Desire (Stories of Surrender Version)

The Showman (Stories of Surrender Version)

Sunday Bloody Sunday (Stories of Surrender Version)

Vertigo

Where the Streets Have No Name

Beautiful Day

'Bono: Stories of Surrender' trailer

Bono: Stories of Surrender — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

'Bono: Stories of Surrender' - Cast

Paul Hewson as Bono - Self

Gemma Doherty - Self

Kate Ellis - Self

Jackknife Lee - Self

