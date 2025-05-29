How to watch 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' online from anywhere
"This is my story. I'm stuck with it" is how Bono's one man show bills itself. Now we are too.
"Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…" was the name of Bono's one man stage show but if you missed it, don't panic because "Bono: Stories of Surrender" is the reimagining of that experience in movie format and there is also an autobiography of the same name and even an EP (if you're under 30, ask your parents)...
So here's how to watch "Bono: Stories of Surrender" online and from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for free!
U.S. and worldwide release date: Friday, March 30
• Global stream: Apple TV Plus (free trial)
Watch from anywhere with NordVPN
What's it about? Bono, obviously. The U2 frontman is letting us in on the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him to this point with, we are promised, "Personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star."
It's all about the relationships in his life, he's worked out. That includes the one with his wife Ali, who he met the same day he joined U2 and his mother Iris - who died at her own father's funeral - and his father Bob who never talked about his wife again and who, it turns out, is the one person who Bono has been trying to impress all these years.
There's never-before-seen footage from the tour and also Bono performing some of the iconic U2 songs he has given to the world (carry on reading to see which ones). As well as a regular movie, it also be an Apple Immersive Video for the Apple Vision Pro headset, making it the first feature-length film to be released in the format.
Here's when, where and how to watch "'Bono: Stories of Surrender" online and from anywhere.
How to watch'Bono: Stories of Surrender' in U.S., U.K. and Australia
'Bono: Stories of Surrender' is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond.
It drops on Friday, May 30 everywhere as a standard 2D film and an Apple Immersive Video for the Apple Vision Pro headset, making it the first feature-length film to be released in the format.
The Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial is available to new customers in most territories, and new Apple purchases often come with 1-3 months of Apple TV Plus for free. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
You'll get access to the best Apple TV originals including "Bad Monkey", "Masters of the Air" and "Killers of the Flower Moon".
If you're away from home and want to catch 'Bono: Stories of Surrender'. Make sure to use a VPN - more on that below.
How to watch 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the final episode via your Apple TV+ subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Bono: Stories of Surrender" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
Our favourite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
All you need to know about 'Bono: Stories of Surrender'
'Bono: Stories of Surrender' - soundtrack
Desire (Stories of Surrender Version)
The Showman (Stories of Surrender Version)
Sunday Bloody Sunday (Stories of Surrender Version)
Vertigo
Where the Streets Have No Name
Beautiful Day
'Bono: Stories of Surrender' trailer
'Bono: Stories of Surrender' - Cast
- Paul Hewson as Bono - Self
- Gemma Doherty - Self
- Kate Ellis - Self
- Jackknife Lee - Self
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor.
