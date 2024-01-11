How to get Netflix for free — here are 3 ways

Netflix is undoubtedly the leader in the streaming wars, boasting 247.2 million paid subscribers worldwide as of October 2023. With its excellent catalog of original series like "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton" and "Squid Game," as well as acclaimed films like "Glass Onion," "The Irishman" and "Maestro," it's easy to see how Netflix became the industry leader it is today.

However, because it is the most popular service, Netflix doesn't offer many deals or discounts. The streamer has chosen other methods of boosting subscriber numbers, such as introducing a lower-cost ad-supported plan and cracking down on password sharing.

Still, getting free Netflix or discounted Netflix is not impossible. Here are some ways you can get Netflix for free.

Is there a Netflix free trial?

Unlike most other major streamers, Netflix does not offer a free trial. The company discontinued all free trials in the U.S. back in 2020 and is not expected to bring promotional trial periods back any time soon.

Those looking to get a very small taste of Netflix’s most popular series can only do so via YouTube , where the streamer has a curated collection of full episodes of selected shows like "Blue Eye Samurai," "Explained" and "Our Planet."

T-Mobile’s 'Streaming on Us' Netflix freebie

T-Mobile’s long-running “Netflix on Us” freebie has gone through some changes recently. Previously, T-Mobile users on more expensive mobile plans like Magenta Max were able to get ad-free Netflix Standard plans.

However, this plan will be officially unavailable as of Jan. 24. The company is downgrading all customers to Netflix’s ad-supported tier. Still, it's free Netflix, which is not nothing.

Learn more at T-Mobile

Verizon’s Netflix + Max bundle

Verizon offers a $10 monthly subscription bundle that includes the ad-supported tiers of HBO Max and Netflix through its myPlan service. Though this might not technically be “free,” the cost of an ad-supported Max subscription on its own is $9.99 per month, so subscribers technically are getting Netflix at no extra cost with the purchase of a Max subscription through Verizon.

Learn more at Verizon

Xfinity bundles

Depending on where you live, Comcast Xfinity subscribers in specific markets can purchase a subscription bundle that includes internet access, cable TV, and Netflix. These deals are not offered year-round and are only valid during limited promotional windows. Keep an eye on the Xfinity website for bundle offers that include free Netflix.

Learn more at Xfinity