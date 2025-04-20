The Pitt season 2 : Everything we know so far

When "The Pitt", a new medical drama from "ER" producer John Wells and star Noah Wyle, premiered on Max back in January, it quickly became an early contender for one of the best shows of 2025.

The riveting, real-time format of the show — which follows an emergency department staff as they attempt to overcome the hardships of a single 15-hour work shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital — was a hit with professional critics and TV fans alike.

So much so that, while we're all still reeling from that season 1 finale, HBO has officially picked up the doctor drama for a second season. From which characters will be scrubbing in to when we can expect those new episodes to air, here's everything we know so far about "The Pitt" season 2.

'The Pitt' season 2 release window

Good news, "The Pitt" fans: we won't have to wait too long to catch up with Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Wyle), Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball), Dr. Heather Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) and the rest of the medical pros over at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

"The Pitt" season 2 will reportedly debut on Max in January 2026, with production already underway on the new episodes, per TV Line.

In an April interview with Vulture, CEO of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys discussed the season 2 pick-up and how having a 15-episode first season — compared to the usual 8 to 12 episodes of other streaming shows — will help with the gap between episodes.

"This model of more episodes cuts down on the gap between seasons. On the platform, we have shows like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us' and 'White Lotus,' which, because of how they’re made, can take two years to make," Bloys shared.

"What I love about something like 'The Pitt' is, I can get 15 episodes in a year. That’s a really great addition to what we’re already doing on the platform."

'The Pitt' season 2 cast

(Image credit: Max)

With Noah Wyle as the lead star and an executive producer on the series, it's very safe to say that Dr. Robby will return for "The Pitt" season 2.

And after the reveal that Robby’s mentee Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) was found stealing drugs from the ER by intern Dr. Santos (Isa Briones), Frank will also be back for the second season, Wyle confirmed to TVLine.

"Patrick is a brilliant actor, and we love Langdon, and there’s a lot more to mine in that relationship," Wyle said. "So having him come back and be part of the hospital would necessitate bringing him through some sort of treatment program to allow him to come back."

And Wyle also confirmed the return of Katherine LaNasa’s lead nurse Dana Evans, who fans last saw seemingly packing up her personal items to quit her job. “Obviously, I can’t get rid of Katherine," Wyle told the outlet.

However, official announcements on which other cast members will join those men have not been made yet.

We do know, however, that there will be some new faces joining next season. "We’re going to introduce a couple of new characters, as well, because there are always new people coming in and out of the hospital. So that will give us some new dynamics as well," revealed series creator R. Scott Gemmill to TV Line.

“We’re calling all pros,” Wyle said of the season 2 cast and crew, while attending a Deadline conference earlier this month. “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.”

'The Pitt' season 2 plot

(Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

"The Pitt" season 2 will have the same real-time 15-hour shift structure as its predecessor, though it will jump in time 10 months after the events of season 1. The second season will take place on the Fourth of July weekend, Gemmill confirmed to Vulture.

“There’s fireworks,” he told the outlet. “Somebody doesn’t do so well at a hot-dog-eating contest; somebody’s sunburned. You can see all the cases wandering in.”

The time jump also gives space for Langdon to enter and complete treatment at a rehab facility. "I think we will pick up on Langdon’s first day back at work," Gemmill told TVLine. "The biggest driver of [the Season 2 time jump is] Langdon. Thirty days is probably the minimum he would have to do. You can do 60, 90…"

Picking up the action of the show 10 months later, Gemmill says, "gives a lot of room for us to have developed a few stories in the interim and catch up with everyone. And with it being Langdon’s first day back, we get to catch up as he catches up with all those people."

Tom's Guide will keep you updated on all things related to "The Pitt" season 2, including casting details, plot points, teaser trailers and more.