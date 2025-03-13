Google has a fix for broken Chromecasts as long as you didn't factory reset

News
By published

Leave your Chromecast plugged in

Google Chromecast
(Image credit: Google)

Over the weekend, Google Chromecast 2nd generation and Chromecast Audio devices gave up the ghost, much to the concsternation of many Chromecast owners.

Users across the globe found that the Chromecast couldn't be authenticated when trying to connect. Google appeared surprised by the issue, but spokespeople confirmed to Tom's Guide and on Reddit and that a fix was in the works.

More recent Chromecast 3rd Gen and Chromecast Ultra devices appear to have been unaffected by the issue.

Google is now saying that a fix is ready to go, with the patch rolling out in the next few days.

Though Google isn't saying why the Chromecasts suddenly self-destructed, there is speculation that the devices' certificate expired, which caused the inability to authenticate when connecting.

"We have started to roll out a fix for the problem with Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio devices, which will be completed over the next few days. Your device must be connected to receive the update," a community manager wrote in a thread dedicated to the issue.

No luck with a reset

There is a slight catch to Google's fix.

When the issue first popped up a number of Chromecast owners reported that they had factory reset their devices, a common trick for dealing with borked tech. However, on Monday (March 10), Google insisted that people refrain from doing that.

Unfortunately, if you did factory reset your Chromecast, there's no available fix yet. Those devices cannot reconnect in their current state, which means they can't receive the update.

"You may still be experiencing an issue where you cannot re-setup your device," the Google thread reads. "We are working to resolve this as soon as possible."

We saw some Reddit posters and commenters on the official support thread saying they were able to manually change their smartphone date to last week or earlier, before the outage.

Allegedly, this lets your phone connect to the Chromecast and reconfigure it as needed. It's a potential fix you could try if you did do a factory reset. Otherwise, keep an eye on the support thread for when an official Google fix comes through.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Chromecast in TV
Chromecast fail — users across the world are saying that their Chromecasts are not working
The camera assembly on the Google Pixel 9
The latest Google Pixel update is breaking fingerprint scanners — but there may be a fix
Chromecast with Google TV
Google just stopped selling the Chromecast — and this is the replacement
Woman using the Now Playing feature on a Google Pixel phone
Google Pixel’s hidden music identification feature is broken — and fans aren’t happy
Garmin Fenix 8
Garmin was down — full timeline of two day outage
Sonos app in front of Sonos speakers
Finally! New Sonos app update just fixed this huge headache
Latest in Streaming Devices
Google Chromecast
Google has a fix for broken Chromecasts as long as you didn't factory reset
Sonos logo on a smart speaker
Sonos halts work on rumored super streaming device — what's next?
Google Chromecast in TV
Chromecast fail — users across the world are saying that their Chromecasts are not working
Google TV Streamer
How to set up and stream with your Google TV device — 7 easy steps
Chromecast with Google TV
Google just stopped selling the Chromecast — and this is the replacement
Tom&#039;s Guide Awards 2023: Apple TV 4K
Prime Video on Apple TV just got a whole lot better — here's how
Latest in News
Google Chromecast
Google has a fix for broken Chromecasts as long as you didn't factory reset
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 14 (#642)
Intel CPU
Intel's Panther Lake appears in public for the first time — what we know about the new chip
OnePlus Pad 2 with keyboard
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro specs leak — this tablet is a beast
Josh Hartnett in Trap
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google is giving away Gemini's best paid features for free — here's the tools you can try now
More about streaming devices
Sonos logo on a smart speaker

Sonos halts work on rumored super streaming device — what's next?
Google Chromecast in TV

Chromecast fail — users across the world are saying that their Chromecasts are not working

A woman purchases on the edge of the Plank Firm mattress in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 deals graphic (left)

I've tried all the latest sleep hacks but if you really want better rest, it's time to change your mattress
See more latest