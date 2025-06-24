'Ironheart' reactions are in — and critics say Marvel's new show could have 'massive implications for the MCU'

It’s been a relatively quiet year for Marvel series so far. “Daredevil: Born Again” dropped back in March with a lot of hype, but for me, it ended up being just okay. Now, Marvel’s latest offering, “Ironheart,” is set to premiere on Disney Plus today at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S and on June 25 in the U.K.

As always, early social reactions should be taken with a pinch of salt, but the response seems to be leaning more positive than not. The show had its premiere yesterday with the cast in attendance, and first impressions are now flooding X (formerly Twitter). From a general scroll, I’d say it’s a mixed-to-positive start.

“Ironheart” follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a genius MIT student introduced in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” as she returns to her hometown of Chicago to build her own high-tech Iron Man–style suit. When she crosses paths with Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), aka The Hood, who wields dark magic, a tense battle ensues, pitting cutting‑edge technology against the supernatural.

I’m sure by the time the show starts streaming we’ll likely have a Rotten Tomatoes score and a better sense of critical consensus, but for now, here’s a quick look at what people are saying.

What early reactions are saying about ‘Ironheart’

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Following the premiere, initial feedback is leaning positive, though there’s still a fair share of mixed opinions.

Aeron Eclarina from The Direct said: “Ironheart delivers an insanely fun story that perfectly blends tech & magic. Dominique Thorne is a force to be reckoned with as Riri Williams & Anthony Ramos is haunting as The Hood. It’s filled with fun Easter eggs & crazy surprises that will change the MCU forever!”

Reporter Brandon Pope TV said it’s “not Ironman 4, and that’s a good thing.” He also added that it “doesn't lean too heavy into Stark, letting Riri Williams shine. There’s depth [with] themes of trauma and overcoming grief. The dynamic between Riri and Natalie is the glue! Big MCU reveal in the back half. A very Chicago show!”

The Mary Sue’s Rachel Leishman was also impressed, saying: “Ironheart warmed my heart. Dominique Thorne brings Riri Williams to life with layers that make her so much more. She's still our incredibly smart girl from Chicago but there is a lot of depth to Riri's story and the show has a truly emotional arc and an iconic vibe to it.”

(Image credit: Marvel)

Of course, some early reactions didn’t express this level of enthusiasm. Mark Cassidy from Comic Book Movie said: “I've seen all six episodes of Ironheart, and it's not good. It becomes obvious very quickly why Marvel decided to dump this on Disney, three eps at a time. Can't fault the cast, but none of them are given much to work with.

“Some of the action scenes are passable and the finale is by far the strongest episode, but it's mostly just tedious to sit through, I'm afraid. I didn't hate it... because there's not enough passion behind any of it to make me feel that strongly one way or the other. The very definition of ‘content.’”

The Hollywood Handle also expressed disappointment: “Ironheart has some fun moments but it’s never interesting enough nor does it manage to stick the landing. Bland characters and a super uninteresting plot that doesn’t know where it wants to go. A disappointment overall.”

Geekcentric’s Justin Lawrence offers a more mixed take: “Ironheart is a bit of a mess — but it means well. Dominique Thorne is great, grounding the story with real emotion as Riri builds something new from grief. Rushed pacing and inconsistent narrative weigh it down, leaving a series that reaches for greatness but never quite takes off.”

(Image credit: Marvel)

Judging by these early reactions, many are praising Dominique Thorne’s strong, emotional performance and the show’s themes of trauma and legacy. However, critics often point to rushed pacing, uneven storytelling, and underdeveloped characters, making the series feel messy or tedious at times.

While not a blockbuster Marvel event, it seems to offer a heartfelt, character-driven story that some viewers might find engaging despite its flaws.

Putting the reactions aside, I’ve seen several people mention the final episode and how “crazy” it is, especially because it seems to tie into future Marvel projects, most notably “Avengers: Doomsday” (according to Ryan Coogler when speaking with Deadline).

Pop Culture even said it will have “massive implications for the future of the MCU. MASSIVE.”

So “Ironheart” feels like a show you’ll probably want to watch just to stay in the loop with Marvel’s timeline. And of course, these are all just opinions — it’s always better to check it out for yourself. I know I’ll be adding it to my weekend watchlist.

The first three episodes of “Ironheart” drop on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S. on Disney Plus, with the remaining three episodes releasing on July 1. Those in the U.K. can stream it on June 25 at around 2 a.m. BST, followed by the final episodes on July 2.