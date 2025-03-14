How to watch Formula 1 2025 online without cable — never miss a Grand Prix

Can Red Bull’s Max Verstappen join the illustrious ranks of the five-time world champions?

Next race: Australian GP (March 14-16)

The first Grand Prix of the season hits the starting grid on Sunday, March 16. You’ll want to know how to watch F1 live streams when those engines start revving. This guide will tell you how to follow the 2025 Formula 1 season wherever you are in the world.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is looking to become the first driver since Michael Schumacher to win five consecutive world titles, but last year’s runner up, McLaren’s Lando Norris, will be desperate to go one better. Many eyes will also be on the Ferrari paddock, where seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton makes his debut for the prancing horse.

Read on to find out how to watch F1 live streams from anywhere in 2025, from the opening race in Australia all the way through to the season closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

What is F1? Formula 1 (or F1 for short) is the glamorous pinnacle of motorsport, in which many of the best drivers on the planet – including superstars like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen – race single-seat, open-wheel cars in a bid to become F1 world champion. There are 24 races over the course of an F1 season, taking in locations from North America to Australia.

Are there any free F1 live streams? That depends on where you live. Viewers in the following countries can watch free F1 live streams on these TV broadcasters and streaming services for some of this season’s races. Check local broadcaster details for specific information. Australia – Australian Grand Prix is free on Network 10 and 10Play. Canada – Canadian Grand Prix is free on CTV (English) and Noovo (French). Austria – Selected races on ServusTV or ORF Belgium – RTBF Auvio Brazil – TV Bandeirantes Hungary – M4 Sport Luxembourg – RTL Zwee Pakistan – A Sports UK – Channel 4 airs free coverage of the British Grand Prix on TV in the UK.

How to watch F1 live streams in the U.S.

All F1 races this season will be available to watch on Disney-owned services ESPN, ESPN2, ABC or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is the place to watch the majority of F1 races in the States. Some races appear on ESPN2 and ABC.

Cord-cutters can livestream ESPN and ABC via Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. We believe Sling (from $40/month) is the best choice for F1 fanatics as it provides great-value live coverage for viewers who plan to watch Formula 1 in 2025 and beyond.

ESPN Plus – which will give you access to some of the races – is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. You can also bag ESPN Plus as part of the Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundle. That will set you back $16.99 per month (Basic) or $24.99 (Premium) depending on whether you want ads on Disney Plus and Hulu.

How to watch F1 live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the rights to every race weekend across the season and broadcasts F1 live streams in up to 4K. Sky Sports packages including the F1 channel start from £22/month on top of a regular Sky TV subscription.

Now Sports offers a cheaper route to F1 streams since it provides instant access to 12 Sky Sports channels, on-demand content and highlights for £34.99/month (currently available for £26/month). If you just want to watch a single race, you can also get a Day Membership for £14.99. The downside? Live streams are not currently available in 4K.

How to watch extended F1 highlights for free (Image: © Peter Fox/Getty Images) Channel 4 provides full extended highlights of each race in the form of a 2.5-hour show with ad breaks. It's typically available on-demand a few hours after the chequered flag. Channel 4's streaming service is free to U.K. TV Licence holders, and you can sign up with your email address and postcode. Channel 4 will also broadcast free live coverage of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July. While Channel 4 is geo-blocked outside the U.K., Brits can always use NordVPN to access their usual F1 highlights and online live TV providers from anywhere around the world. Lastly, you'll find plenty of free F1 highlights on the official Formula 1 YouTube channel, though nothing approaching a full race.

How to watch F1 online in Canada

All practice sessions, qualifying and races are broadcast in English on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

If you’ve ditched the cord you’ll want to check out TSN Plus, which costs $8.00/month or $80.00/year. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 races from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans just looking for an F1 live stream, while RDS provides coverage in French.

How to watch F1 online in India

If you're based in India you can livestream the entire F1 season via the Fancode website and app. Plans start at 49 rupees (around 56 cents) per race.

How to watch F1 online in Australia

There are several options for watching F1 live streams in Australia.

Kayo Sports is one. A monthly subscription to Kayo Standard starts at $25 after a 7-day FREE trial, or you can pay an extra $15 for Kayo Premium and watch F1 live streams in 4K.

Fox Sports also has the rights to show F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel.

The Australian Grand Prix, the opening race of the season on Sunday 16 March, is free-to-air on Network 10 and 10Play.

How to watch F1 in Brazil

F1 fans in Brazil can watch live racing via subscription service Bandsports.

How to watch F1 online in Germany

In Germany, Sky Deutschland has the rights to live F1 action. Prices currently start at €25/month.