I finally binged 'The Bear' to catch up before season 4 — and it's transformed how I watch TV

In the fast-paced world of streaming, the newest releases tend to steal the spotlight. The best streaming services like Max, Netflix, and Disney Plus constantly push their latest shows and movies to the forefront.

But that makes it hard to catch up on all the must-watch TV shows if you're not much of a binge-watcher (guilty) or tend to be skeptical of anything that's universally hyped (also guilty).

The latter may sound overly cynical (eh, I can be guilty of that too), but you have to understand that, out here near Chicago, people adore "The Bear." They will not shut up about it.

The onslaught of "The Bear" recommendations began with literally the first episode, which includes a one-line shoutout about Rockford, where I'm based, that was the talk of the town for weeks. I wish I was exaggerating.

Tired of hearing about how much I just have to watch "The Bear," I finally sat down at the start of the month to check out Hulu's Emmy-winning comedy-drama series. With "The Bear" season 4 premiering on June 25, I doubted I'd be able to catch up in time. And I was wrong.

Turns out, binge-watching is for me after all — and my sleep schedule already hates me for it.

(Image credit: FX)

I severely underestimated how bingeable "The Bear" would be. The hype was all well-deserved. Pretty much from the first episode, I was glued to my couch, devouring all three seasons in just a few short weeks.

I can already feel you seasoned binge-watchers shaking your heads — that must be a snail's pace by comparison — but like I said, I don't tend to binge-watch shows. Every once in a while, one like "Yellowjackets" gets its hooks into me, but I thought it was the exception rather than the rule.

After two or three episodes, my attention span tends to be on its dying legs; meanwhile, my actual legs are itching to get up and do something else after sitting for so long. I prefer savoring series, taking regular breaks to reflect on what happened, sit with the characters’ choices for a bit, and appreciate the pacing or overarching themes. Even the juiciest of cliffhangers are rarely enough to convince me to hit "next episode" once I'm tired of watching TV for the day.

But "The Bear" has made a binge-watcher out of me yet.

It's hard not to devour 'The Bear'

(Image credit: Hulu)

While I considered pacing myself, "The Bear" felt almost tailor-made for a binge. Between the short episode lengths (a bite-sized 30 minutes) and the way each installment plays out like a self-contained stage play, I found myself only hungry for more by the time the credits rolled.

Set in Chicago, "The Bear" tells the story of fine-dining chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) who returns home to rescue his late brother’s floundering restaurant — and it’s nothing short of remarkable. The dizzying highs and crushing lows as Carmy whips The Beef into the restaurant he and his brother always dreamed of having are captivating to watch unfold.

Part of that secret sauce is how each episode adds new ingredients to play with. Flashbacks that illuminate each character's motivations and struggles. Explosive fights (and there are a lot of those) that reveal more than the characters mean to. Or small moments that add up to heart-wrenching realizations several episodes — or even seasons — later.

With its raw, chaotic portrayal of family dynamics and mouth-watering food, I'm not surprised "The Bear's" achieved such cult status. The constant simmer of conflict threatened to burn me out at times, but then a quieter, more reflective episode would reset my palette. I particularly enjoyed season 3's debut episode, "Tomorrow," which completely upended my understanding of who Carmy is with a series of contemplative, devastating flashbacks of his career.

I adore it anytime a show makes me fall in love with a character I initially despised, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Cousin Richie is one for the history books. He goes from a complete asshole to an asshole worth cheering for. Beneath the bravado and outbursts, he’s grieving, insecure, and trying (however messily) to find his place in a world that’s evolving without him. One of my favorite moments in the show so far was seeing him belt out Taylor Swift's "Love Story" in the car after coming into his own in season 2.

While there's truly no universal rule for how to watch TV shows, "The Bear" has made me reconsider my stance on binge-watching. As much as I prefer giving stories space to breathe between episodes, I can't deny that "The Bear" was improved by devouring its twists and turns in an insatiable marathon. Binge-watching still isn’t my default, but for the right show, it can be the ideal way to experience things.