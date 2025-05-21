Some Fire TV devices are about to lose Netflix — see if you're affected

Fire TV streaming devices are great. They're consistently among the best streaming devices and come loaded with features and apps for all the best streaming services.

They're so good that you might still use some old versions of Amazon's streaming devices. If you are, then Netflix might have bad news for you.

In an email to select subscribers, Netflix announced that it was ending support for first-generation Fire TV streaming media players (h/t Heise).

"According to our usage data," the email begins, "you have used Netflix on a first-generation Fire TV streaming media player in the past 12 months. Netflix will discontinue support for these streaming media players on June 2, 2025."

First, let's get into the bad news. If you have a first-generation Fire TV streaming box or a first-generation Fire TV Stick, including models with voice remotes, you're going to lose the ability to watch Netflix starting June 2.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Amazon)

The good news is that these devices are old. They launched in 2014 and lost software and security update support from Amazon years ago (Amazon only guarantees support for devices for four years from their date of sale).

So chances are, you either aren't using these devices anymore, or you had some idea this day could come.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, if you are still using your first-gen Fire TV devices, there's nothing you can do to avoid Netflix ending support for your version of its Fire TV OS app. You'll need to buy a new streaming device if you want to keep watching Netflix.

That might be a blessing in disguise, though. Right now, every new Fire TV streaming stick is on sale, so there's never been a better time to upgrade.

To replace your old first-gen Fire TV, you could go with the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. Right now, you can get it at Amazon for $19.99, which is 43% off the list price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: at Amazon At $19, the Fire TV Stick HD is a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's an affordable way to access all your favorite streaming services and even comes with a voice-controlled remote. If you have a 4K TV, opt for the 4K Max model instead.

The Fire TV Stick HD will give you everything you had with your first-generation Fire TV device and more, but if you're looking for an upgrade, you could go with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K instead.

Right now, you can get it at Amazon for $19.99, which is 40% off the list price.

Or get a serious upgrade and get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99. It's pricier, but it's the Fire TV Stick I use and the one I recommend to anyone with a 4K TV.