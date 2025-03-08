How to watch 'Naked and Afraid' season 18 online

Don't miss out on this next instalment featuring warring couples, Elli and Jarrell, and Jolie and Bill

Maddy and Jonny in Naked and Afraid season 18
(Image credit: Discovery)
Double-amputee Mandy and armchair survival expert Ernie are amongst the cast of "Naked and Afraid" season 18, which also welcomes back fan-favorites Steven Lee Hall Jr. and Laura Zerra, this time in a mentoring capacity. Does that mean they'll have it easy? We'll let the copperhead snakes answer that.

You can watch "Naked and Afraid" season 18 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Naked and Afraid' season 18 release date and time

Date and time: "Naked and Afraid" season 18 premieres on Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
• U.S. — Watch on Discovery Channel via Sling / Max
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

One of TV's most extreme reality shows, "Naked and Afraid" is no joke. It would be a matter of life and death were it not for the fast-acting medics on hand to force the contestants to accept their time is up, even as they resolve to fight off malnutrition, diarrhea, intestinal infections, flesh-eating bacteria and, upon occasion, a severely lacerated scrotum.

Surviving for 21 days is the aim in the face of manifold threats, including but certainly not limited to flooding, toxic plants, injury, starvation, thirst and wild animals, apex predators amongst them.

If you form a strong bond with your partner, you stand a chance. If you don't, as appears to be the case with Elli and Jarrell, and Jolie and Bill, you're going to need all the luck you can get.

Read on to find out how to watch "Naked and Afraid" season 18 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Naked and Afraid' season 18 in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., Naked and Afraid" season 18 premieres on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes airing in the same slot weekly.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Discovery Channel on a live TV service, like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, one of the best cable TV alternatives.

Episodes will also be available to stream on Max a day after airing.

Max prices start at $9.99/month, and it's no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including "The White Lotus", "The Last of Us" and "Succession".

You also have the option of paying from $16.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.

Sling TVsave on your first month of Sling TV now
Cheaper Live TV

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. As well as Discovery Channel, the Sling Blue package carries more than 40 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Plans start at $46/month, and you can save on your first month of Sling TV now.

View Deal

Watch 'Naked and Afraid' season 18 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Naked and Afraid" season 18 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch "Naked and Afraid" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Image
Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in just as you would at home.

Can I watch 'Naked and Afraid' season 18 in the U.K?

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Discovery Plus is home to "Naked and Afriad" in the U.K., but at the time of publication there's no word on when season 18 will arrive.

A Basic subscription starts at £3.99 per month, though for £30.99 you'll also get live sports coverage from TNT Sports, including Champions League and Premier League football, snooker, tennis and cycling.

If you're an American across the pond for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Naked and Afraid' season 18 in Canada?

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, "Naked and Afraid" typically airs on Discovery Plus in Canada, but the timeline for season 18 is still under wraps at the time of writing.

Discovery Plus plans start from CA$5.99.

Remember, U.S. viewers currently traveling in Canada can use one of the best VPN services to watch as they would at home. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Naked and Afraid' season 18 in Australia?

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Naked and Afraid" season 18 in Australia just yet, but we'd expect it to air on Foxtel.

For now, anybody currently Down Under from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

'Naked and Afraid' season 18 trailer

NAKED AND AFRAID | All-New Season Premieres Sunday, March 9 at 8:00PM ET/PT - YouTube NAKED AND AFRAID | All-New Season Premieres Sunday, March 9 at 8:00PM ET/PT - YouTube
Watch On

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.

