New on Disney Plus in July 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows

Summer’s in full swing, and Disney Plus is getting even hotter with a fresh lineup of originals, sequels and continuing episodes that’ll keep you glued to the couch.

First up is the finale of "Ironheart," which concludes Marvel’s newest series following genius inventor Riri Williams as she battles dangerous high-tech villains in the streets of Chicago. With the mysterious Hood threatening her rise, this post-"Wakanda Forever" story wraps up on July 1.

Then the monster mayhem continues with "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, dropping on July 11. When Zed and Addison’s summer road trip spirals into supernatural chaos, they’ll have to keep the peace at a monster camp split between Daywalkers and Vampires.

If you’re in the mood for something slick and steamy, "Suspicious Minds" brings all the drama. A high-stakes heist set on a sun-drenched island reunites ex-partners (and ex-lovers) Amber and Rui, forcing them to decide if they can trust each other or if they'll fall in love and for each other once more.

Below, find everything coming to Disney Plus in July 2025.

Top picks

'Ironheart'

“Ironheart” picks up after the events of "Wakanda Forever", following young tech prodigy Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she heads back to Chicago with big dreams and an even bigger suit of armor. But Riri’s path to becoming a hero takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), a street-level criminal wielding dangerous magical powers.

As science and sorcery collide, Riri must figure out who she is, and what she’s willing to fight for. Episodes 4-6, the miniseries finale, drop on July 1.

Stream on Disney Plus on July 1

'Suspicious Minds'

Master thief Amber (Silvia Alonso) lands on the glamorous Isla Esperanza with one goal: steal the legendary Tiara of Santa Águeda. But things get messy fast when Rui (Álex González), her ex-partner and ex-lover who once double-crossed her, shows up with his own agenda.

With sparks flying and trust in short supply, the heist turns into a game of hearts. And wouldn't you know it, the biggest risk might not actually be getting caught, but falling for each other again.

Stream on Disney Plus on July 1

'ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires'

Some serious changes come to the monsterverse when Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison’s (Meg Donnelly) carefree summer trip shifts into high-stakes chaos. Now acting as camp counselors caught between rival supernatural squads, the luminous Daywalkers and the edgy Vampires, the duo must navigate ancient feuds and new alliances.

As old friends Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Chandler Kinney) return to lend a hand, two newcomers, Nova (Freya Skye) and Victor (Malachi Barton), take center stage in a battle that could either bridge their worlds or destroy them. And yes, there's going to be a ton of singing. It's a musical, after all.

Stream on Disney Plus on July 11

Everything new on Disney Plus this month

Tuesday, July 1

- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, 12 episodes)

- Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, 10 episodes)

- Ironheart (Disney+ Original, Episodes 4-6)

Wednesday, July 2

- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S6, 8 episodes)

- ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)

- ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)

- ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Sunday, July 6

- Investigation Shark Attack (S1, 6 episodes)

- Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (S1, 2 episodes)

- Sharks of the North

- Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

- Super Shark Highway (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, July 9

- Ancient Aliens: Origins (S1, 12 episodes)

- People and Places: Shorts

Thursday, July 10

- Summer Baking Championship (S1, 8 episodes)

- Suspicious Minds (Disney+ Original)

Friday, July 11

- ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires

- Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Thursday, July 17

- America's Funniest Home Videos (S13-15, 67 episodes)

- Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs

Friday, July 18

- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Tuesday, July 22

- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+

Wednesday, July 23

- Kiff (Season 2)

Monday, July 28

- Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (S1, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, July 30

- Big City Greens (S4, 10 episodes)

- StuGo: Shorts (S1, 6 episodes)