Google finally pushes out full Chromecast fix for users who factory reset — here’s what to do

By published

Get your Chromecast back in working order

Chromecast with Google TV connected to display
(Image credit: Google)

Google Chromecast users rejoice, there's finally a way to get one of the best streaming devices back up and running, particularly for those who factory reset their model.

The issues first cropped up several weeks ago, with users of 2nd generation Chromecast and assorted audio products incapable of authenticating their devices when trying to connect. Many users were plagued by a message stating "untrusted device," though it's unclear why it happened in the first place.

Just a few days later, Google was able to right the mistake with a simple firmware patch, but users who already factory reset their device were left out of the mix, simply due to the fact that they couldn't set up their device.

As per a new Google forum post, those issues have been amended and users can now finally set up their Chromecast devices using Google Home on either iOS or Android. Read on below to get your Chromecast back in working order.

Here's how to fix your Chromecast

If you already went through the process of factory resetting your Chromecast device, there's nothing to fear. Google has a clean and simple process for you to bring your Chromecast back to working order and it all starts with Google Home.

That being said, if you don't already have the application downloaded on your smartphone, make sure to get it from the applicable storefront on either Android or iOS. Once downloaded or if it's already on your device, make sure its on version 3.30.1.6 (Android) or 3.30.106 (iOS).

Follow Google's set of instructions from here, which specify the setup process dependent upon of its the Chromecast (2nd Gen) device or a Chromecast Audio product. These will be pretty straightforward and shouldn't take too long to get going.

"We sincerely apologize for this disruption and any inconvenience it may have caused, and we are committed to ensuring all users are back up and running as quickly as possible."

Google

Google states in its community post that app update is rolling out gradually and that it "may take a few days to roll out for everyone," so keep checking the Home app if you don't see the proper version yet. A confirmation of a full global rollout will be announced by Google once it's fully released.

Google also added, "We sincerely apologize for this disruption and any inconvenience it may have caused, and we are committed to ensuring all users are back up and running as quickly as possible." The company has yet to state what specifically caused the malfunction, but many are claiming it has something to do with expired security certifications given the malfunctioning devices were all from 2015.

Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Staff Writer

Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel. 

