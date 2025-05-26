Peacock deal is too good to pass up — it’s practically giving itself away at $25 for an entire year

This Memorial Day, streaming fans have a reason to celebrate. Peacock, one of the best streaming services we've tested, is offering a huge discount you won’t want to miss.

For a limited time, you can get a full year of Peacock for just $24.99. That’s a massive 69% off the regular price of $79.99. Whether you’re a returning subscriber or thinking about trying Peacock for the first time, this deal makes premium streaming more affordable than ever.

This deal runs through May 30, so don’t miss out on locking in a full year of Peacock at an unbeatable price. For more deals, check out our Memorial Day sales live blog and Peacock TV promo codes roundup.

Peacock: $24.99 for one year

Peacock gives you access to thousands of hours of entertainment, including hit series, blockbuster movies, live sports and exclusive originals. From popular NBC library shows like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation" to live events like Premier League soccer and WWE to hit movies like "Wicked" and "Twisters," there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Peacock really soars because it offers a little bit of everything. With Peacock Premium, you get access to thousands of TV shows and movies from NBCUniversal’s huge library. That means classics like "30 Rock" and "The Office," plus next-day access to new episodes of current NBC shows like "Law & Order: SVU" and "Chicago Fire."

When it comes to movies, Peacock has a solid mix of blockbusters, comedies, thrillers and family favorites. You'll find everything from classic hits to recent releases like "Wicked," "Twisters" and "Drop."

You can also stream live news from NBC News NOW and catch plenty of sports coverage, including NFL games, Premier League soccer and WWE events.

So whether you want to binge a classic series, check out something new or catch a big live event, Peacock has you covered.