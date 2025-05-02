“The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 delivers the next stage in the character development of Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as he morphs into more of an anti-hero and brings depth to Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Hershel's (Logan Kim) problematic relationship but wait until you meet the supporting cast...

Stream 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 2 online: channel, start time and streaming options "The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 premieres in the U.S. on AMC on Sunday, May 4. It will also be available to stream on AMC Plus.

• U.S. — AMC Plus or AMC via Sling • Canada — AMC Plus • U.K. — Sky/ Now

The reviews are in and "The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 is already rated as better than the first season - which most people thought was pretty great. And the reason for that is the extra exposure we get to the various survivor groups and their... ahem... charismatic members.

The Croat (Željko Ivanek), ruthless and creepy, is back leading the Burazi and bringing power back to the Big Apple but now in some kind of pact with freaky actress The Dama (Lisa Emery) that means Hershel (Logan Kim) will never be safe.

And then there are also newbies Bruegel (Kim Coates) - an art collector with eyeliner, a gang of oddballs and penchant for zombie combat sport - and Roksana (Pooya Mohseni) - some kind of twisted hippie never happier than when dealing out rituals.

Read on where we explain how to watch "The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 in the U.K.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 will be available to stream in the U.K. on Sky and Now. There is no EXACT release date at the time writing but it will be in June.

In the U.K. on vacation and can't wait that long? Don't panic. You can use A VPN to help you watch the show via your usual domestic streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 from anywhere

Abroad and blocked from watching “The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 through your usual subscription? Don't worry. You can continue to watch your favorite films and TV shows when you download a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.

You can get AMC in Sling TV Orange or Blue packages, which both start at $45.99 per month. Which to go for depends on the channel line up that's right for you, which you can read about in more detail on their website.

Looking to stream "The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 online? AMC Plus is where to head...

Early Access AMC Plus gives you the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. Subscribers also get early access to certain AMC shows.

Watch 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 in the U.S.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 premieres in the U.S. on AMC on Sunday, May 4. It will also be available to stream on AMC Plus.

AMC is a broadcast network that can be accessed through a cable TV package, but if you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service, such as Sling TV.

If you're away from home when "The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 airs, you can tune in as you usually would using a VPN like NordVPN.

Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 in Canada

Canadians can live stream "The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 at the same time as their American friends (every Sunday) on AMC. It is also available to stream on AMC Plus.

Remember, Americans traveling in the Great North and looking to watch the dystopian drama on their usual domestic service can use a VPN. In case you hadn't noticed, we recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 in Australia

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 will be available to stream Down Under on Stan from Monday, May 5. You can find Season 1 is at the same place if you need to catch up.

However, If you're an American citizen traveling around Australia, a VPN will let you connect to your home services, and so stream your usual shows from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Everything you need to know about 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2

Season 02 Episode 01 — "Power Equals Power": In the war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. (May 4)

— In the war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. (May 4) S02 E02 — "Another Shit Lesson": TBA. (May 11)

— TBA. (May 11) S02 E03 — "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River": TBA. (May 18)

— TBA. (May 18) S02 E04 — "Feisty Friendly": TBA. (May 25)

— TBA. (May 25) S02 E05 — "The Bird Always Knows": TBA. (June 1)

— TBA. (June 1) S02 E06 — "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days": TBA. (June 8)

— TBA. (June 8) S02 E07 — "Novi Dan, Novi Pocetak": TBA. (June 15)

— TBA. (June 15) S02 E08 — "If History Were a Conflagration": TBA. (June 22)

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 cast

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Smith

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong

Željko Ivanek as The Croat

Mahina Napoleon as Ginny

Lisa Emery as The Dama

Logan Kim as Hershel Rhee

Dascha Polanco as Lucia Narvaez

Kim Coates as Bruegel

How long after "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 1 does Season 2 take place? Six months (although we've been waiting nearly 2 years in real time).

