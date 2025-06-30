I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

This week brings a ton of new Netflix shows and movies. To make things easier for you, I've combed through the list and found a few shows and movies on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

"The Old Guard 2" is definitely the biggest movie this week. 2020's "The Old Guard" made our list of the top 100 superhero movies, so a sequel was always going to be a big deal. With Uma Thurman added to a cast that already starred Charlize Theron, it's undoubtedly a must-watch this week.

But don't sleep on "The Sandman" season 2. Neil Gaiman's iconic DC Comics adaptation returns for a bittersweet final season this month, with the first six episodes dropping this week.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in July or our review of the "Squid Game" series finale.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘The Old Guard 2’

In "The Old Guard," we met Andromache of Scythia (Charlize Theron). Known to her friends as Andy, she's the leader of a group of immortal soldiers who have operated for centuries.

That movie also introduced us to Quyhn (Ngô Thanh Vân), a fellow immortal whom Andy left to drown for eternity 500 years early. But in "The Old Guard 2," Quyhn is finally out of her watery prison and, understandably, she's pissed.

She's not the only one with a grudge against Andy, though. Discord (Uma Thurman), the first of the immortals, is unhappy that Andy has chosen humanity over her fellow immortals, and she's now coming to punish Andy's transgressions.

Watch on Netflix starting July 2

‘The Sandman’ season 2 volume 1

I was so excited for "The Sandman" season 1 back in 2022 and it did not disappoint. So, naturally, when it was renewed relatively quickly later that year, I was ready for more.

Unfortunately, in the time since season 1, Netflix has also canceled the show, likely in no small part due to the allegations of sexual assault against Neil Gaiman, who created "The Sandman" and was involved in the Netflix series.

So season 2 is bittersweet for me, as it ends our time with Lord Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the Dreaming and the Endless. Thankfully, though, based on the trailer, it looks like Netflix spared no expense for these final 12 episodes. It also confirmed the return of some familiar faces, including The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), who was the main villain of season 1.

Volume 1 drops six episodes this week, with Volume 2 coming later in the month with five episodes to conclude season 2's main storyline. Then, on July 31, the month and series come to an end with a special episode.

Watch on Netflix starting July 3

'Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano'

There is no love lost between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. The pair have fought two grueling bouts to date, with both going Taylor's way.

They haven't been without drama, though. The first was a split decision, and the second was a bloody unanimous decision, but just as controversial, given that plenty of people felt Serrano won.

In "Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano," Netflix goes behind the scenes to see these two super lightweight titans prep for a hotly anticipated third fight. Don't miss it, and then don't miss the fight itself, next week on July 11.

Watch on Netflix starting July 3

'All the Sharks'

Part documentary, part reality competition, "All the Sharks" pits four teams of fin fanatics against each other to see who can find the most elusive shark species in the world.

To win, these experts will need to travel the globe and get in the water with these apex predators. In episodes that span the world from the Maldives to the Galapagos, the Bahamas, South Africa, Japan, and Australia, these competitors will have to take photos of the sharks in their natural habitats to score points.

The winner will take home $50,000 (for charity), so don't miss this unique reality competition when it drops on July 4.

Watch on Netflix starting July 4

'Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers'

On July 6, 2005, I managed to leave London by the skin of my teeth. An oil tanker overturned on the M25, and I nearly missed my flight home to the U.S.

The next morning, my brother woke me up to tell me that London had been bombed. I turned on the TV to discover that the Underground, which I had been on just over 24 hours earlier, had been attacked in multiple locations, killing dozens.

This terrorist attack was a shocking moment in British history, and "Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers" examines this horrific attack and its aftermath through a combination of insider accounts and never-before-seen footage.

Watch on Netflix starting July 1

'Mission: Impossible'

Netflix is adding several Tom Cruise movies this month, including five "Mission: Impossible" movies and the incredible war drama "Born on the Fourth of July."

Some of those are, admittedly, better than the first "Mission: Impossible" movie, but there's no better place I can think of to start a Tom Cruise Netflix movie marathon this July 4 holiday.

In the first of (now) eight "Mission: Impossible" movies, we're introduced to Impossible Mission Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). He's in Prague to prevent rogue agent Alexander Golitsyn (Marcel Iureș) from selling a CIA NOC list, but the operation ends in disaster,

Now the sole survivor and prime suspect, Hunt is on the run from IMF director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny), who now believes Hunt is a mole within the IMF. With gimmicks like explosive chewing gum and some great stunts, you won't regret hitting play on this movie.

Watch on Netflix starting July 1

'Horrible Bosses'

"Horrible Bosses" stars Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as long-time friends Nick Hendricks, Dale Arbus and Kurt Buckman. They all have horrible bosses — well ... Kurt didn't, but then his boss died and now his son runs the company, and he's awful.

So one day Kurt jokingly suggests that they should kill their bosses. The other two agree that it would make their lives better, so they meet with hitman Dean "Motherfucker" Jones (Jamie Foxx).

There's just one problem: He won't kill the bosses. What he will do is teach the trio how to do it.

Look, I can't promise cinematic excellence with this movie, but I can promise you'll laugh plenty. Everyone in this movie is excellent, including Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Aniston and Colin Farrell as the three bosses. If you want a dumb, fun movie to watch, this is it.

Watch on Netflix starting July 1

Everything new on Netflix: June 30-July 6

JULY 1

"Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Insider accounts and never-seen-before footage tell the story of the 7/7 bombings on London’s transport network in 2005 — and its explosive aftermath.

"Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Featuring tell-all interviews with insiders and former staff, this exposé traces American Apparel's journey from fashion phenomenon to financial flop.

"17 Again"

"Annie (1982)"

"Blow"

"Born on the Fourth of July"

"Captain Phillips"

"The Deer Hunter"

"Friday Night Lights"

"Here Comes the Boom"

"The Hitman’s Bodyguard"

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

"Horrible Bosses"

"The Karate Kid"

"The Karate Kid Part II"

"The Karate Kid Part III"

"Mission: Impossible"

"Mission: Impossible II"

"Mission: Impossible III"

"Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol"

"Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation"

"Mom" seasons 1-8

"The Notebook"

"Pacific Rim"

"PAW Patrol" seasons 2-3

"Portlandia" seasons 1-8

"The Sweetest Thing"

"Tangerine"

"V for Vendetta"

"White Chicks"

"Yellowjackets" season 2

"Zathura: A Space Adventure"

JULY 2

"The Old Guard 2" (Netflix film)

Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

"Tour de France: Unchained" season 3 (GB) (Netflix documentary)

In a thrilling 2024 Tour de France, larger teams dominate while smaller ones struggle to survive — and recent injuries cast a long shadow for some.

JULY 3

"Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano" (Netflix sports series)

Narrated by Uma Thurman, the film follows Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's intense journey and preparations as they train for their historic trilogy fight, airing live on Netflix on July 11th.

"The Sandman" season 2 volume 1 (Netflix series)

A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

"Mr. Robot" seasons 1-4

JULY 4

"All the Sharks" (Netflix documentary)

All the Sharks is a thrilling new competition series where four teams of passionate shark experts embark on the ultimate adventure to find and photograph the most sharks. Racing against time - and each other - teams dive deep into the world's most spectacular shark habitats, all in hopes of winning a $50,000 prize for their chosen marine charity. Over six action-packed episodes, they'll travel from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific where they'll come face to toothy face with incredible species like the critically endangered Great Hammerhead and the remarkable walking Epaulette Shark. Blending breath-taking visuals, "fin-tastic' shark facts, and stunning underwater encounters, All the Sharks is a fun, fast-paced journey into the misunderstood world of sharks —showcasing why these incredible creatures are more vital to our planet now more than ever.

JULY 5

"The Summer Hikaru Died" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Six months ago, Hikaru vanished for a week. Now, as his best friend Yoshiki senses something amiss and confronts him, the harrowing truth emerges.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 7/1/25

"13 Going on 30"

"28 Days"

"3 Ninjas: Kick Back"

"Annabelle"

"Colombiana"

"Constantine"

"Couples Retreat"

"Crazy, Stupid, Love."

"Do the Right Thing"

"Draft Day"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Friends with Money"

"Geostorm"

"Get Him to the Greek"

"Hotel Transylvania"

"Hotel Transylvania 2"

"I Know What You Did Last Summer"

"Loudermilk" seasons 1-3

"The Net"

"The Nun"

"Obsessed"

"Ocean's Eleven"

"Ocean's Thirteen"

"Ocean's Twelve"

"Resident Evil: Retribution"

"Runaway Jury"

"Sicario: Day of the Soldado"

"Sisters"

"Twilight"

"The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

"The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2"

"The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2"

Leaving 7/3/25

"Insecure" seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/4/25

"80 for Brady"

Leaving 7/5/25

"The Addams Family"

LAST CALL - NETFLIX GAMES

Leaving 7/2/25

"Carmen Sandiego"

"Hades"