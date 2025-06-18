Barely two months after it originally hit movie theaters, "A Minecraft Movie" is already coming to streaming in various Steve-loving territories around the globe. Here's how you can watch "A Minecraft Movie" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

When "Minecraft" first hit video game screens in 2011, the developers could hardly have imagined it would develop into a transcendent cultural phenomenon that would bridge generations. And, after the financial success of recent "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" adaptations, it was only a matter of time that its blocky stylings would transition from the small to big screen.

Jason Mamoa ("Aquaman") and Jack Black ("School of Rock") are the stars of the show, with the latter taking on the role of familiar default avatar Steve. Together they must lead a team in the Overland to conquer the evils of the Nether — not to mention the occasional brush with a chicken jockey!

Video game behemoth turned box office hit, "A Minecraft Movie" is set to be a streaming success as solid as a diamond pickaxe. Read on to discover how you can watch "A Minecraft Movie" online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'A Minecraft Movie' online and on TV in the U.S.

"A Minecraft Movie" gets its U.S. streaming premiere on Friday, June 20, when it will hit HBO's online Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month.

You can also subscribe to Max via Amazon Prime Video. The Max add-on costs $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial, on top of your Prime membership ($14.99/month after a 30-day free trial).

Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

If you want to watch on TV, "A Minecraft Movie" debuts on HBO on Saturday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch 'A Minecraft Movie' from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "A Minecraft Movie" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the movie while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream "A Minecraft Movie" from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max via Prime Video, for example — and watch "A Minecraft Movie" online from wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch 'A Minecraft Movie' online in Canada?

To access "A Minecraft Movie" in Canada you will need Crave which includes the majority of HBO content.

Plans begin at CA$9.99/month for the mobile version with the premium ad-free coming in at $22.99/month.

Outside Canada right now? Use one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as usual. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Can I watch 'A Minecraft Movie' in the U.K?

The Max streaming platform still isn't due to come to the U.K. until 2026,. The knock-on effect is that "A Minecraft Movie" hasn't yet got a streaming platform in the country.

It means those on vacation to the U.K. from somewhere that "A Minecraft Movie" is streaming will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use their domestic platform as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Alternatively, several of the usual VOD platforms (e.g. Amazon Prime, Sky Store, Apple TV, etc) have "A Minecraft Movie" available to rent or buy from £16.99.

How to watch 'A Minecraft Movie' online in Australia

Aussies will be able to watch "A Minecraft Movie" exclusively on the recently launched Max streaming service Down Under. We're expecting it to become available on the same day as it does in the U.S. — Friday, June 20.

The Max price in Australia costs from $11.99/month, with pricier options available to add extra devices, enable downloadable content and upgrade to 4K and Dolby Atmos.

Note that if you're an existing Foxtel subscriber, you get online access to the Max Basic with Ads plan for free.

'A Minecraft Movie' trailer

The official Warner Bros. "A Minecraft Movie" trailer dropped on February 27. You can watch it below:

A Minecraft Movie | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'A Minecraft Movie' cast

Jason Momoa as Garrett

as Garrett Jack Black as Steve

as Steve Sebastian Hansen as Henry

as Henry Emma Myers as Natalie

as Natalie Danielle Brooks as Dawn

as Dawn Jennifer Coolidge as Marlene

as Marlene Rachel House as Malgosha (voice)

as Malgosha (voice) Jemaine Clement as Bruce (voice)/Daryl

as Bruce (voice)/Daryl Jared Hess as Chungus (voice)

as Chungus (voice) Matt Berry as Nitwit (voice)

