Tom Hardy's 'MobLand' just renewed for season 2 — what we know so far
This crime thriller should have been renewed weeks ago
I'm not sure what took Paramount so long to renew "MobLand" for season 2.
In my review of the "MobLand" season finale, I implored Paramount to renew the Tom Hardy crime thriller show. Honestly, I was sure that by the time the review came out, it'd have been renewed for a second season on Paramount Plus, but for weeks, there's been no news.
Finally, though, Paramount has seen the light — or, more accurately, stopped delaying the inevitable.
In their announcement of the "MobLand" season 2 greenlight, the streaming service said the show had 26 million viewers to date and was the second most-viewed original series ever on Paramount Plus, only behind last year's "Landman."
If this is true, I have no idea why Paramount took so long to make the announcement.
Maybe they wanted to bury the news that they rebranded Paramount Plus with Showtime to Paramount Plus Premium, after seeing Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max rebranding roundly mocked by everyone (including the company's own social media accounts).
Then again, maybe this is just how Paramount wants to do things. After all, it took several months for the official "Landman" season 2 announcement, despite that it was reportedly already filming.
'MobLand' started slow but finished strong — I can't wait for season 2
Regardless of Paramount's reasons for delaying this announcement, we no longer have to worry about whether we will get a "MobLand" season 2.
That's great, because this was honestly one of my favorite shows to watch this year.
Now, it wasn't one of the best shows this year (it's currently 11th in my rankings). It's got some notable flaws, namely whatever accent Helen Mirren has decided to do in this show.
But despite a slow-burning series premiere, once this show found its groove, it was enthralling to watch. There were epic kills, some great one-liners and all the gangland violence you'd expect from a show that counts Guy Ritchie among its executive producers.
The show was also definitely setting itself up for a second season based on how the finale ends, with all signs pointing towards a showdown between Hardy's Harry Da Souza and the notorious Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer).
I can't wait to see how that storyline plays out, and with "MobLand" season 2 officially happening, it looks like I won't have to wait too much longer.
