Netflix drops first trailer for new romantic comedy — and this movie looks like pure comfort wrapped in charm

I’m just a girl who loves dumb rom-coms, even when the premise is incredibly cheesy and the movie leans into almost every romance trope in the book. Still, this genre is pure comfort for me, and I’ll never say no to a Netflix love story. Especially when it stars Sofia Carson and “Bridgerton” star Corey Mylchreest.

In this case, it’s “My Oxford Year,” a new romantic comedy set to drop on August 1. I already called it one of my most anticipated Netflix movies of summer 2025 when the streamer released first-look images, and that was before I saw the charming trailer. Now I’m even more excited.

My Oxford Year | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer shows Anna (Carson) arriving at Oxford University for her placement year, and things seem to be off to a good start (aside from getting splashed by a car and being late to class). Then comes the classic meet-cute: It’s basically love at first sight when she meets her teacher, Jamie (Mylchreest). First romance trope? Forbidden love (somewhat).

From there, it’s all flirting, scenic backdrops, kissing in the rain, and, of course, a bit of juicy conflict that sees Jamie burying his traumatic past. It looks like your typical romance flick without much in the way of surprises, but I honestly don’t mind that, as long as it delivers on the romance.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.”

‘My Oxford Year’ has comfort watch written all over it

(Image credit: Chris Baker / Netflix)

Sofia Carson is quickly carving out a space as one of Netflix’s favorite leading ladies, with a growing lineup of original titles under her belt. From her breakout role in “Purple Hearts” to the high-stakes action of “Carry-On” and the heartfelt drama of “The Life List,” she’s shown she can handle just about any genre thrown her way.

So it makes perfect sense to see her at the forefront of “My Oxford Year.” Carson has that effortless screen presence that makes even the simplest scenes feel engaging, and she’s always easy to root for.

Joining her is Corey Mylchreest, best known for stealing the spotlight as young King George in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” Casting him as her love interest feels like a surefire setup for slow-burn sparks and emotional payoff. If nothing else, these two have the potential to deliver on the chemistry front.

I’ll admit, I’m not overly critical when it comes to rom-coms. If the leads are likable, the connection feels real, and the story hits those emotional sweet spots, I’m in. And from what we’ve seen so far in the trailer, “My Oxford Year” looks like it has all the right ingredients (even if it lacks quality).

“My Oxford Year” will definitely be my comfort watch this summer. You can stream it on Netflix starting August 1, but in the meantime, see what's being added to the streamer in July 2025.